Oklahoma included in ESPN’s Bottom 10 after their shutout loss to Texas

It’s been a rough few weeks for the Oklahoma Sooners. After three straight losses, expectations are being recalibrated as Brent Venables and his coaching staff looks to lay a foundation for the Sooners for the future.

Until then, the Sooners are in the midst of one of the worst three-game stretches in program history. Get a win this weekend, and perhaps it can turn things around a bit.

This week, they take on a team that has perennially been in ESPN’s bottom 10 teams put together by Ryan McGee. Well, in a role reversal, the Kansas Jayhawks play the ranked team, while the Oklahoma Sooners find themselves in McGee’s bottom ten.

Now, it might be a bit of hyperbole based on the last three weeks. But in those three games, the Sooners haven’t been able to stop anybody, and the offense was inconsistent, even with Dillon Gabriel at quarterback.

However, it feels a bit wild to put the Sooners in this group, as eight of the other 10 teams have one or fewer losses on the season. The Sooners have been bad the last three games of the season, but that shouldn’t completely wipe away everything they did to UTEP, Kent State, and Nebraska. They might not be a top 50 team, but they certainly aren’t a bottom 10 club right now.

Here’s McGee’s bottom 10.

Colorado (0-5)

Oct 1, 2022; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats safety Christian Young (5) celebrates after tackling Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Owen Mccown (7) in the first half at Arizona Stadium. Ivan Pierre Aguirre-USA TODAY Sports

Hawaii (1-5)

Sep 10, 2022; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; Michigan Wolverines wide receiver Cornelius Johnson (6) catches a pass in front of Hawaii Warriors defensive back Hugh Nelson II (3) in the second quarter at Michigan Stadium. David Reginek-USA TODAY Sports

Fresno State (1-5)

Oct 8, 2022; Boise, Idaho, USA; Fresno State Bulldogs quarterback Logan Fife (10) is sacked by Boise State Broncos linebacker Ezekiel Noa (7) during the second half at Albertsons Stadium. Boise State defeated Fresno State 40-20. Brian Losness-USA TODAY Sports

Story continues

UMass (1-5)

Oct 27, 2018; East Hartford, CT, USA; Massachusetts Minutemen running back Marquis Young (8) makes the catch and runs the ball against the Connecticut Huskies in the second half at Pratt & Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field. UMass defeated UConn 22-17. David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

Oklahoma (3-3)

Oct 8, 2022; Dallas, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns quarterback Quinn Ewers (3) throws as Oklahoma Sooners defensive lineman Ethan Downs (40) chases during the first half at the Cotton Bowl. Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Akron (1-5)

Sep 17, 2022; Knoxville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Volunteers linebacker Elijah Herring (44) sacks Akron Zips quarterback DJ Irons (0) during the second half at Neyland Stadium. Bryan Lynn-USA TODAY Sports

Bowling Green (2-4)

Sep 24, 2022; Starkville, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi State Bulldogs defensive end Jevon Banks (92) tackles Bowling Green Falcons running back Jaison Patterson (28) short of the goal line during the fourth quarter at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. Matt Bush-USA TODAY Sports

Northwestern (1-5)

Oct 8, 2022; Evanston, Illinois, USA; Wisconsin Badgers wide receiver Skyler Bell (11) bobbles a pass for an incompletion as Northwestern Wildcats defensive back Jeremiah Lewis (9) defends in the third quarter at Ryan Field. Wisconsin defeated Northwestern 42-7. Jamie Sabau-USA TODAY Sports

Charlotte (1-5)

Sep 24, 2022; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks wide receiver Ahmarean Brown (10) runs after the catch against the Charlotte 49ers in the second half at Williams-Brice Stadium. Jeff Blake-USA TODAY Sports

New Mexico State (1-5)

Sep 17, 2022; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Wisconsin Badgers running back Julius Davis (32) rushes with the football during the fourth quarter against the New Mexico State Aggies at Camp Randall Stadium. Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Story originally appeared on Sooners Wire