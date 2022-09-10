Oklahoma hosting several prospects this weekend for Kent State

After Oklahoma’s blazing summer on the recruiting trail, they kept that momentum rolling with a win to kick off the Brent Venables era in Norman. Recruiting is ever-changing and constantly shifting, so teams must remain in the process of recruiting players despite their verbal commitments.

Commits like Heath Ozaeta and Cayden Green will be in attendance Saturday evening, and the Sooners are still trying to land four-star defensive lineman Jordan Renaud.

Renaud is a player that has been trending to the Sooners for several months now.

Oklahoma carried a top-five recruiting class into the start of the season, per 247Sports. They currently sit fifth in 247’s overall and composite rankings. With the season in full swing, future prospects will visit during game weeks to understand what it means to be an Oklahoma Sooner on gameday.

We’ve taken the liberty of rounding up confirmations from multiple recruits and commits who plan to be in the Palace on Saturday night as the Sooners take on Kent State.

We’ll continue to update the list as we learn more.

2023 4-star DL Jordan Renaud

2023 4-star commit Cayden Green

2023 4-star commit Heath Ozaeta, OT

4-star WR Jeremiah McClellan

2024 WR DaMontre Patterson

2024 TE/OLB Caleb Bowers

2026 QB Dylan Barber

2026 TE/DB Jet Clark

2024 CB Will Rosenmeyer

