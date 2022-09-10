Oklahoma hosting several prospects this weekend for Kent State

After Oklahoma’s blazing summer on the recruiting trail, they kept that momentum rolling with a win to kick off the Brent Venables era in Norman. Recruiting is ever-changing and constantly shifting, so teams must remain in the process of recruiting players despite their verbal commitments.

Commits like Heath Ozaeta and Cayden Green will be in attendance Saturday evening, and the Sooners are still trying to land four-star defensive lineman Jordan Renaud.

Renaud is a player that has been trending to the Sooners for several months now.

Oklahoma carried a top-five recruiting class into the start of the season, per 247Sports. They currently sit fifth in 247’s overall and composite rankings. With the season in full swing, future prospects will visit during game weeks to understand what it means to be an Oklahoma Sooner on gameday.

We’ve taken the liberty of rounding up confirmations from multiple recruits and commits who plan to be in the Palace on Saturday night as the Sooners take on Kent State.

We’ll continue to update the list as we learn more.

2023 4-star DL Jordan Renaud

🗣SOONERS ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ Oklahoma commit Cayden Green will be in Norman this weekend against Kent State Green hopes to close on Sooner target #Rivals250 Jordan Renaud 👀@CaydenGreen3 | @adamgorney | @SoonerScoop | @Josh_Scoop | 🎥 @Rivals_Clint pic.twitter.com/izuInfHWlg — Rivals (@Rivals) September 8, 2022

2023 4-star commit Cayden Green

Back home in Norman this weekend‼️ Get to meet some new teammates 👀 — Cayden Green (@CaydenGreen3) September 9, 2022

2023 4-star commit Heath Ozaeta, OT

Excited to be at the game tomorrow! #OUDNA pic.twitter.com/W3B0RLBF3N — Heath Ozaeta (@HeathOzaeta) September 9, 2022

4-star WR Jeremiah McClellan

I will be at The University of Oklahoma this weekend ⭕️⭕️⭕️ #BoomerSooner — Jeremiah Mcclellan (@jay_mac2481) September 8, 2022

2024 WR DaMontre Patterson

2024 TE/OLB Caleb Bowers

Some of the best mail a student athlete can receive!! Thank you @OU_Football for the love! I will be there!! pic.twitter.com/Q9V9wS9GoW — Caleb Bowers (@CalebBowers44) September 9, 2022

2026 QB Dylan Barber

2026 TE/DB Jet Clark

2024 CB Will Rosenmeyer

Story originally appeared on Sooners Wire