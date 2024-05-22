Oklahoma to honor Owen Field's 100-year history

May 21—The Oklahoma athletics department is planning to highlight Sooner football's past as it celebrates the 100-year anniversary of Owen Field in 2024-25.

Every home game will feature a different theme, either highlighting the eras of the program's top coaches or memorable moments at Gaylord Family — Oklahoma Memorial Stadium.

"Gaylord Family — Oklahoma Memorial Stadium is one of college football's greatest cathedrals," OU Vice President and director of athletics Joe Castiglione said in a statement. "It's home to countless historic moments made possible by some of the game's most talented and dedicated coaches and players, and by the most ardent of fans."

The Sooners' first game at Owen Field came in 1923, nearly 30 years after the program's first game. It was named after Bennie Owen, who coached the Sooners from 1905-1926 and is still the longest-tenured coach in program history.

The 100th anniversary of the first game on Owen Field came against UCF last year, but the university plans to celebrate the stadium's history throughout this season. There will be social media campaigns starting Wednesday that will highlight historic moments in the stadium's history and countdown the first home game of the season against Temple on Aug. 30.

"We're truly excited to honor our iconic stadium by taking a walk down memory lane and reliving its history this summer and fall," the statement from Castiglione continued. "It's impossible to celebrate all of the individuals and performances that have helped make the 'Palace' the treasure it is, but we're sure going to feature a lot of them."