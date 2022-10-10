Has Oklahoma hit rock bottom after blowout loss to Texas? | College Football Enquirer

Yahoo Sports’ Dan Wetzel, and Sports Illustrated’s Pat Forde and Ross Dellenger discuss Oklahoma’s crushing defeat to Texas, and debate if the Sooners’ 23-year streak of winning seasons is in jeopardy.

DAN WETZEL: There was an event at the Texas State Fair. I believe it was called, like was it 1-8-7, the murder code?

PAT FORDE: Oh no. Yeah, yeah, 1-8-7.

DAN WETZEL: Yeah. Yeah, the Red River shootout. Someone got shot, it was Oklahoma. 49-0. 49. And there have been some-- there have been some unbelievable endings in the series and there have been some unbelievable woodshed beatings. This was got to be one of the most dispiriting events for Oklahoma because of two things.

One, you got absolutely destroyed and you know Quinn Ewers of Texas is coming back next year to do it again. And you know Brent Venables is probably coming back, too. Like this is like, we're about to fire this coach. Oklahoma's laid some like pink slip slaps on Texas through the years. It's like, we just hired this guy.

Absolute crushing. I don't know what you two were thinking betting Texas in this game.

PAT FORDE: Do we have to talk about that?

DAN WETZEL: All time bad pick. Thoughts on Red River. Pat?

PAT FORDE: Wow. I mean, yes, we have seen Oklahoma put those kind of beatings on Texas a few times. Mack Brown had a few inflicted on him and then even before that. This is-- if that isn't rock bottom for Oklahoma, they might not want to see what is. Actually, here's what might be rock bottom for Oklahoma. Kansas is coming to Norman this Saturday.

What if A, Kansas is favored in Norman? I guarantee that has never happened in the history of college football. And what if Kansas wins?

DAN WETZEL: Oh, boy.

PAT FORDE: What if you lose at home to Kansas to go 3 and 4 and 0 and 4 in the Big 12. That would be rock bottom. This got you close. You could see rock bottom from there and it's coming up at you fast as you face plant toward it. But that would be rock bottom to me. It is a total, complete disaster right now for Oklahoma.

ROSS DELLENGER: What is it 23 straight winning seasons.

PAT FORDE: Yeah. Going back to-- Yeah.

ROSS DELLENGER: Going back to '98.

PAT FORDE: John Blake.

DAN WETZEL: 3 and 3 right now.

ROSS DELLENGER: 1998. Yeah. And I don't know, if you look at the remaining schedule, yeah, they're not going to be favored in a whole lot of games. So I don't know what happened. Like I can't figure this out. You know, Venables was supposed to be the defensive guy. They got Levy as OC, right. I mean, he was one of like the top-- one of the big names of coordinators who could advance to be a head coach coming into this cycle.

And I don't-- I don't get it. I don't get it. It has been shocking. I think between them and Texas A&M, those are the two most disappointing-- I feel like, disappointing teams.

DAN WETZEL: Yeah, they got Kansas at home, at Iowa State, Baylor coming to Norman, at West Virginia, Oklahoma State at home, at Texas Tech. Here's the problem with that. The really good teams are all coming to you.

PAT FORDE: Yeah.

DAN WETZEL: And then the road games are all tough.

PAT FORDE: Yeah.

DAN WETZEL: Like you know, Texas Tech and West Virginia and Iowa State are not places, those are not fun places to play on the road.

PAT FORDE: Right.

DAN WETZEL: Not that there are a lot of good ones.

PAT FORDE: No, but, yeah.

DAN WETZEL: This is reality.

PAT FORDE: I mean, yeah. It's-- again, the double pain for the Oklahoma fans is this and watching Lincoln Riley go 6 and 0 at USC. And all of the self rationalization in the off season of well, we'll be tougher. We'll be better on defense and we'll be tougher because Lincoln was soft and he didn't care about defense. Oh my God, your defense is worse. I mean, they're horrible on defense.

DAN WETZEL: They were outscored by 87 points the last three weeks.

PAT FORDE: Incredible.