Oklahoma highlights USA TODAY Sports’ list of best games in the SEC in 2024

With the Oklahoma Sooners and Texas Longhorns moving to the SEC next year, we just got our first look at what that looks like with the SEC opponents reveal for 2024.

The SEC did the Sooners zero favors when it comes their schedule. This rings out in USA Today’s list of the Top 10 SEC games for the 2024 season by Jace Evans.

Evans includes the five different matchups including the Oklahoma Sooners. Oklahoma is going into a buzzsaw in the SEC, at least on paper.

Evans introduces the list by talking about a key scheduling quirk in the new SEC. There are no more divisions, and because of that, the matchups can get even more interesting.

The SEC has released the schedule for the 2024 football season … mostly. Specific dates and times have yet to be nailed down, but we have the most important thing: The matchups and the locations. And there’s a lot to take in on that front considering the SEC is gaining two new members in 2024 in Oklahoma and Texas, two true college football blue bloods. Their maiden voyage in an SEC that is also doing away with divisions creates a number of interesting games between powers that just haven’t clashed all that much, or at least not recently. But there’s plenty of other great matchups on the schedule between traditional SEC powers, too. – Evans, USA TODAY Sports

Here’s a look at the five matchups featuring Oklahoma that Evans believes are top 10 games in 2024.

Tennessee Volunteers at Oklahoma Sooners

Sep 12, 2015; Knoxville, TN, USA; Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) takes the snap during the second half against the Tennessee Volunteers at Neyland Stadium. Oklahoma won in double overtime 31-24. Randy Sartin-USA TODAY Sports

The last time these two teams played was in 2015, when Oklahoma came back from 17 down to win on the road in Knoxville. Oklahoma leads the series overall at 3-1, with Tennessee’s only win coming in 1939.

Tennessee is ascending under former Sooner Josh Heupel, so look for this to be a big test. This will be Heupel’s first time back on the sidelines since beating TCU at the end of the 2015 season. It will be an emotional return for one of Oklahoma’s favorite sons.

Oklahoma Sooners at Ole Miss Rebels

Nov 24, 2022; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Ole Miss Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin reacts while a play is revewed during the fourth quarter of the game against the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Matt Bush-USA TODAY Sports

This game is going to be a lot of fun, especially with Lane Kiffin’s offense on the other sideline. This could be a more difficult game on the surface than people think because of how well Ole Miss has been playing ever since Kiffin re-energized the Rebels’.

These two teams have only played once back in 1999 when Ole Miss won the game 27-25. This game could end up being a shootout.

6. Oklahoma at LSU

Dec 28, 2019; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) scores a touchdown ahead of LSU Tigers cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. (24) during the third quarter of the 2019 Peach Bowl college football playoff semifinal game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports

These two teams have played just three times in their history. LSU is 2-1 against the Sooners, including their 63-28 win in the College Football Playoff.

This has the makings of a terrific game strictly because the environment in Baton Rouge is always one of the best in all of college football.

Oklahoma Sooners vs Texas Longhorns (Cotton Bowl, Dallas)

This rivalry isn’t going anywhere.

Texas leads the all-time series 63-50, and the Longhorns had the biggest win in their history just last year with a 49-0 win. Recently, most of the games have been close, with eight of the last nine being one-score games.

Alabama Crimson Tide at Oklahoma Sooners

These are two of the titans in all of college football. Oklahoma leads the all-time series 3-2-1. The last time they played was in 2018 in the College Football Playoff when Alabama won 45-34.

This will be a sight to behold. The two sides have only visited each other’s campuses in a series once, back in 2002-2003. Alabama is going to continue to be a force in the SEC as long as Nick Saban is there, and this is a massive test to help welcome the Sooners into the SEC in 2024.

