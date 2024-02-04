Oklahoma high school swimming: Takeaways from Class 6A West Regional meet

EDMOND — Garrett Levendofsky decided to take it up a notch for the Class 6A West Regional swim meet.

The Edmond North standout plans to peak for the state meet later this month, but as regionals approached, his competitive nature got a hold of him.

“I was just trying to go out there, try and win my events, go pretty close to my best times,” he said. “Earlier this morning, I wasn’t really planning on putting on my tech suit, but I figured, why not try and go fast?”

That’s exactly what Levendofsky did.

The junior won all four of his events. He claimed titles in the 100-yard freestyle (47.47 seconds) and 200 individual medley (1:55.90) and helped Edmond North earn victories in the 200 freestyle relay (1:29.24) and 400 freestyle relay (3:20.34) as the Huskies won the team title Saturday at Edmond Schools Aquatic Center.

The Edmond North boys won the state title last year after beating then-four-time defending champion Jenks by one point.

Garrett Levendofsky won two individual races and helped Edmond North claim two relay victories at the Class 6A West Regional on Saturday at Edmond Schools Aquatic Center.

Both programs are great again this season, and it’ll be interesting to see what happens when they face off in Jenks.

“We’ve been looking at relays since the beginning of the season,” Levendofsky said. “We’ve just been trying to figure out what would be the best for the team. We just go behind the block and go fast as a team and lift each other up and motivate each other and it all works out as of right now.”

Edmond North had a dominant day as it finished with 393 points, 138 more than runner-up Deer Creek.

The Huskies had four swimmers other than Levendofsky who finished at least in the top two of an individual race.

Jack Starrett won the 200 freestyle (1:44.83), Riley Conway was the runner-up in both the 50 freestyle (21.60) and 100 freestyle (48.88), Dylan Eden placed second in the 200 individual medley (1:59.17) and Collin Ho was second in the 100 breaststroke (1:03.14).

Edmond North also wins girls title

The Edmond North boys weren’t the ones who were victorious from their school.

The girls squad also won Saturday as it finished with 401 points, 29 ahead of runner-up Edmond Memorial.

Edmond North won all three relay races and had three girls who claimed individual championships.

Caroline Glover won the title in 200 freestyle (1:58.46). Laney Jones was the champion in the 50 freestyle (23.71) and 100 freestyle (53.18), while Caleigh Stoddard won the 100 breaststroke (1:07.71) and 200 individual medley (2:14.16).

Jones was happy with how her day went.

“I feel like it was better than I have been doing in things,” she said. “And I was just really excited because the whole team was excited for this meet and so I feel like that made me go faster.”

The Edmond North girls placed third behind Jenks, which won the title, and Bartlesville at the state meet last year.

Suzanne Smith, who is in her first season as Edmond North’s site coach, has a positive outlook about both her girls and boys as they get ready for state.

“We’re staying positive,” she said. “Our chances are great. Again, numbers — Jenks is more than twice our size, so that’s always a challenge for us — but if they can go out and perform like they did today, I think we got just as good of a shot as anybody.”

McGuinness' Macy Lewis swims in the 100-yard butterfly during the Class 5A state meet on Feb. 18 at Edmond Schools Aquatic Center.

McGuinness’ Macy Lewis, Norman’s JD Thumann each win two races

Bishop McGuinness’ Macy Lewis and Norman’s JD Thumann both won their two individual races.

Lewis, a senior Texas A&M signee, claimed titles in the 100 backstroke (56.93) and 100 butterfly (58.19). McGuinness was in Class 5A for the first three years of Lewis’ high school career but has moved up.

If Lewis wins her two individual races at the state meet, she’ll become the fifth swimmer in state history to have eight individual championships, joining Lori Halvorson (Jenks), Piper McNeil (Shawnee) Hanna Newby (McGuinness) and Samantha Woodward (Edmond Memorial).

Thumann, a sophomore and one of the top swimmers in the country, claimed championships in the 50 freestyle (20.57) and 100 butterfly (49.69) Saturday.

Other standout performances

Edmond Memorial’s Andrew Burgess won the 500 freestyle in 4:44.43, while Norman’s Kaida Bradley was the champion on the girls side with a time of 5:18.59.

Norman North’s Greg Williams won the 100 backstroke in 57.22.

Putnam North’s Bobby Cunningham claimed the title in the 100 breaststroke (1:03.05).

