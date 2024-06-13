Oklahoma high school spring sports: 2024 All-City teams in baseball, soccer, track & more
The 2024 Oklahoma high school spring sports season has come to a close, so now it's time to hand out some hardware and some articles honoring the best teams and athletes in the OKC area and across the state.
The Oklahoman has started its rollout for All-City and All-State awards for baseball, golf, soccer, slowpitch softball, tennis and track & field.
Keep checking this page for updates and look back on fall and winter winners.
Oklahoma high school baseball
Big All-City baseball: Meet The Oklahoman's Big All-City high school baseball first team
Big All-City baseball: Meet The Oklahoman's Big All-City high school baseball roster
Little All-City baseball: Meet The Oklahoman's Little All-City high school baseball first team
Little All-City baseball: Meet The Oklahoman's Little All-City high school baseball roster
Oklahoma high school soccer
All-City boys soccer: Meet The Oklahoman's All-City high school boys soccer first team
All-City boys soccer: Meet The Oklahoman's All-City high school boys soccer roster
All-City girls soccer: Meet The Oklahoman's All-City high school girls soccer first team
All-City girls soccer: Meet The Oklahoman's All-City high school girls soccer roster
Oklahoma high school track & field
Big All-City boys track & field: Meet The Oklahoman's Big All-City high school boys track & field first team
Big All-City boys track & field: Meet The Oklahoman's Big All-City high school track & field boys roster
Big All-City girls track & field: Meet The Oklahoman's Big All-City high school girls track & field first team
Big All-City girls track & field: Meet The Oklahoman's Big All-City high school track & field girls roster
Little All-City boys track & field: Meet The Oklahoman's Little All-City high school boys track & field first team
Little All-City boys track & field: Meet The Oklahoman's Little All-City high school boys track & field roster
Little All-City girls track & field: Meet The Oklahoman's Little All-City high school girls track & field first team
Little All-City girls track & field: Meet The Oklahoman's Little All-City high school girls track & field roster
Oklahoma high school tennis
All-City boys tennis: Meet The Oklahoman's All-City high school boys tennis first team
All-City boys tennis: Meet The Oklahoman's All-City high school boys tennis roster
All-City girls tennis: Meet The Oklahoman's All-City high school girls tennis first team
All-City girls tennis: Meet The Oklahoman's All-City high school girls tennis roster
Oklahoma high school golf
All-City boys golf: Meet The Oklahoman's All-City high school boys golf first team
All-City boys golf: Meet The Oklahoman's All-City high school boys golf roster
All-City girls golf: Meet The Oklahoman's All-City high school girls golf first team
All-City girls golf: Meet The Oklahoman's All-City high school girls golf roster
