Oklahoma high school golf: Oklahoma Coaches Association releases 2024 All-State rosters

The Oklahoma Coaches Association announced the 2024 All-State golf honorees on Monday.

The girls and boys All-State tournament is set to start at 8:30 a.m. on July 22 at Cherokee Hills Golf Club in Catoosa. Ron Anderson of Ada will coach the East side, and James Brown of Marlow is the West coach.

Here are the 2024 All-State golf teams:

Boys

Stillwater's Ty Hyatt during the 6A Boys State Golf tournament in Tulsa, OK, May 7, 2024.

East: Sam Morris, Jenks; Will Hennessee, Bishop Kelley; Cosby Carter, Cascia Hall; Dax Stills, Collinsville; Connor Whitworth, Poteau; Cayden Sherwood, Cushing; Kaden Risenhoover, Stigler; Preston Whitmarsh, Lincoln Christian; Parker Pogue, Latta; Spencer Bullen, Nowata; Grant Gudgel, Stillwater; Dillon Mackey, Kiefer

West: Josh Stuart, Norman North; Parker Sands, Edmond North; Parker Payne, Noble; Drew Kennedy, Heritage Hall; Karston Rennie, Pauls Valley; Patrick Coulter, Crossings Christian; Collin Bond, Community Christian; Bliss Newton, Lone Grove; Carter Ray, Walters; Britt Bailey, Oklahoma Christian Academy; Mason Haley, Enid; Hunter Baumann, Edmond North

Girls

Stillwater's Lucy Darr watches her drive on the 8th hole during the Class 6A girls golf state championship at Stillwater Country Club in Stillwater, Okla., Tuesday, April 30, 2024.

East: Isabella Suttee, Jenks; Peyton Corburn, Bishop Kelley; London Wilson, Ada; Chloe Henderson, Durant; Layne Ailshie, Fort Gibson; Kaetlyn Rigsby; Elle Standlee, Prague; Riley Beeler, Holland Hall; Katey Stemple, Summit Christian; Emily Sloat, Summit Christian; Riley Rinner, Broken Arrow; Stella Caskey, Tishomingo

West: Syrah Javed, Norman North; Meredith Colby, Edmond Memorial; Natalie Blonien, Altus; Allie Justiz, Bishop McGuinness; Kya Lamb, Dickson; Gabby Hack, Marlow; Katie Jo Eisenhauer, Oklahoma Christian School; Raelynn Dodd, Christian Heritage; Avery Haddack, Oklahoma Christian Academy; Jaci Hartman, Turner; Josey Cavitt, Turner; Rylee Roberts, Edmond North

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Oklahoma high school golf: OCA releases 2024 All-State rosters