Oklahoma high school football: Three under-the-radar storylines heading into Week 6

Here's a look at some notable Oklahoma high school football storylines heading into Week 6:

Perkins-Tryon ‘making a mark’ with Metro Christian upset

Perkins-Tryon’s football team has followed a rare pattern.

The Demons’ past three wins ended with identical scores of 21-7.

When they saw that familiar number on the scoreboard last Friday, it held special significance. Perkins-Tryon had defeated Tulsa Metro Christian, the reigning Class 3A runner-up, for the first time since 1999.

Private schools Metro Christian, Heritage Hall and Tulsa Lincoln Christian have recently held the top spots in Class 3A, but public school Perkins-Tryon (4-1 overall, 2-0 District 3A-1) is showing it belongs in that conversation, too.

Last Friday’s victory was a big step in the Demons’ chase for the district title, which Metro Christian claimed in 2022.

“We talked all week about making a mark,” Perkins-Tryon coach Dawayne Hudson said. “This early in the season, we’re now 2-0 in district, but (we’re) making a mark by beating a quality, top-ranked team in the state in 3A – public or private; it doesn’t matter.’’

Another team rising the 3A ranks is Marlow, the program that handed the Demons their sole nondistrict loss in overtime. But Hudson said the ultra-competitive nondistrict schedule, which also featured a victory against previous 4A runner-up Cushing, prepared his team for Metro Christian (3-2, 1-1).

Although record-setting quarterback Kirk Francis has graduated, Metro Christian continued to lean on a high-powered passing game. Perkins-Tryon answered with stout defense.

Junior linebacker Braiton Applegate, who no longer has to wear a cast on his right hand, recorded 10 quarterback hurries and a sack. On offense, senior Tre Stevenson accounted for 218 yards and two touchdowns.

Next, the Demons host Anadarko on Friday night for homecoming. Although Hudson likes some of what he sees in the repetitive 21-7 scores, he strives to make sure his offense doesn’t squander opportunities.

“I do like the fact that we’re holding opponents under their average and holding them to seven points,” Hudson said. “I like that defensively. Offensively, I think we’re moving in the right direction.”

Chandler adds ‘unpredictable’ factor to offense

When teams schemed against Chandler last season, they knew where to direct their attention.

Then-senior tailback Casmen Hill averaged 228.8 rushing yards per game, so each opponent had to account for his dynamic skillset.

Coach Jack Gray said the Lions (4-1 overall, 2-0 District 2A-2) can’t replace Hill, so they’re taking a different approach: expanding their offense.

“The way our offense is working, we’re a lot more 50-50,” Gray said. “We’re still getting the rushing yards we want, but our passing yards have been a lot better. I feel like we’re a lot more unpredictable.”

That versatility starts with senior quarterback Alec Jackson, who holds an FCS offer from Drake. Jackson threw for 202 yards and three touchdowns in Chandler’s 55-30 win over Meeker last Friday, and Gray said several “explosive receivers” have played well.

Meanwhile, the Lions are maintaining their run game with the return of a seasoned player. Carson Clagg, who had a torn ACL during the past season, is boosting Chandler at running back and linebacker. Clagg rushed for 243 yards and four touchdowns against Meeker, and Gray described the senior as a power back.

“He’s gonna run through two or three arm tackles and bust out in the open,” Gray said. “He’s falling forward. And he’s been making his own moves out in the open, too.”

Along with Clagg, sophomore Coniah Ritchie has emerged as a star linebacker, making a difference at a position that had significant turnover after last season.

The Lions continue district play against Bethel on Friday at home before reaching the gauntlet of trials against Crossings Christian and Jones.

OU commit Elijah Thomas fuels Checotah turnaround

Checotah’s football team adjusted to playing in front of renowned guests before this season started.

With highly recruited receiver/safety Elijah Thomas on the roster, coach Zac Ross said at least one college coach attended probably every practice in the spring.

“It’s really helped all the team learn how to practice harder,” Ross said. “It’s been fun to watch.”

Thomas, a junior OU commit, has spread his leadership throughout the team, and the Wildcats are seeing vast improvement. After going 3-7 last year and missing the playoffs, Checotah is off to a 5-1 start. Most recently, the Wildcats zoomed past Seminole, 46-26, to stay perfect in District 3A-3.

Thomas has stockpiled 688 receiving yards, and that’s not the only facet of his game.

“I think he’s scored a touchdown in every way that he can except for throwing one,” Ross said. “He’s got (a) punt return, kickoff returns, interception returns, receiving, rushing touchdowns. He’s having a heck of a season.”

Thomas’ teammates are growing with him. Ross praised senior Jacob Jones’ quarterback play, and junior Kaden Mitchell tallied 174 rushing yards against Seminole.

The Wildcats encounter a district dynamo Friday when they host undefeated Tulsa Lincoln Christian.

