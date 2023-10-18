Oklahoma high school football: Three under-the-radar storylines heading into Week 8

Here's a look at some notable Oklahoma high school football storylines heading into Week 8.

Caddo QB Coltin Speers reaches new heights at Quinton

Coltin Speers was in his element last Thursday.

Caddo’s football team had some early difficulty establishing a run game against Quinton, so the Bruins stuck with a reliable strategy: just let Speers sling it.

The senior quarterback threw for 565 yards and nine touchdowns as Caddo stormed past Quinton, 82-32, in a District B-5 matchup. Although Caddo hasn’t kept archives of every game, Speers’ single-game passing yards and passing touchdowns are believed to be school records.

While Class B’s 8-man teams often pound the rock, Speers was glad to take a different approach.

“Honestly, I like passing the ball more than running it,” Speers said. “I just like seeing the ball through the air. Just going through the game and scoring made it really exciting.”

It’s safe to say Speers, who completed 26 of 31 pass attempts, surpassed his previous career high of around 326 yards.

The Bruins opened the game with boldness as he threw an 80-yard touchdown pass, and the points snowballed. When the run game opened up, Speers added about 130-140 rushing yards, said coach Trent Harmon. The four-year starter also played a role on defense, tallying six tackles and a sack at linebacker.

“I was pretty exhausted,” Speers said.

Buoyed by Speers’ all-around efforts, the Bruins are 6-1 overall and 2-0 in district play. In each victory, Caddo has outscored its opponent by at least 40 points.

The Bruins have an opportunity to post another monstrous score Friday with winless Midway on the schedule.

“Obviously, we have a pretty powerful offense,” Harmon said. “We take pride in that. But then our defense is playing pretty well, too, this year. The main thing is these kids have bought into what we’re talking about, just being a team.”

New offense setting the tone for Bethany in 5-2 start

Despite returning just two starters from its 9-2 season a year ago, Bethany’s offense has shown up grandly to start 2023.

Since their Week 3 loss to Tuttle, Bethany (5-2, 5-1) has now won three consecutive games while outscoring teams by 112 points. The Bronchos showed their dominance last week in a 49-14 blowout road win over Tecumseh, but their next task arrives with Harrah (4-3, 1-3) on Thursday.

After a shaky start, head coach Jon Arthur believes the rhythm that the Bronchos have caught over the last three weeks is indicative of their offseason work.

“It took some time initially for our young guys to get acclimated into how to play on Friday nights,” Arthur said. “Having lost a lot of skill guys on both sides of the ball was a huge adjustment for the younger guys early on, but since losing to Tuttle we’ve stepped it up big time on both sides.”

Through the start of the season, junior quarterback Jackson Payne has completed 74 of 108 pass attempts for 808 yards and 11 touchdowns. Sophomore Judson Gilliland, who also plays running back and receiver for the Bronchos, also has swapped in at quarterback — throwing for 315 yards and four touchdowns.

Gilliland has served as the team’s Swiss army knife offensively, rushing and receiving for 257 yards and five touchdowns in his hybrid role. Bethany’s dynamic offensive attack is currently producing 331 total yards per game in Payne’s first year starting under center.

After a 9-2 season was overshadowed by a first-round loss to Clinton in overtime a year ago, Arthur is laser-focused on Bethany’s week-to-week preparation with three weeks left in the regular season.

“The most important thing for us right now is showing up every single week ready to be in a dog fight,” Arthur said. “What I’ve realized playing in Class 4A is that everybody in the district will be prepared heading into the playoffs just thanks to our tough district play. I want and expect us to be ready because being able to execute late in those playoff games is a huge difference maker.”

Elgin establishing itself as sleeper in Class 5A

Elgin has quietly been one of the best teams in Class 5A this season.

While teams like Carl Albert, Guthrie and Del City tend to get a lot of attention — and deservedly so — the fourth-ranked Owls have also been impressive and are rolling through their schedule. They have a 7-0 record, including a 4-0 mark in District 5A-1.

Elgin moved up from Class 4A last season and went 8-3. The Owls lost to Guthrie 17-0 in the first round of the playoffs.

“We brought a lot of guys back, and that was big,” Elgin coach Chalmer Wyatt said. “I thought last season we got a lot of experience. Ended up finishing second in district and hosting (a playoff game). That was a really great experience for our first year, bumping up a class.

“Bringing everybody back essentially, we kind of took a different approach this year just kind of due to being more of a veteran-like team. These guys have played a lot of football.”

Elgin is averaging 56.6 points per game while allowing just 6.7 per matchup.

Among the Owls’ top players is senior running back Matthew Lund.

Lund, who holds an offer from Northeastern State, broke the school record for most career rushing yards as he reached 4,301 in last week’s 70-6 victory over Noble.

He has a talented offensive line blocking for him, with players like juniors Shay Spencer and Jace Williams.

Along with that, junior Tres Lorah is thriving at quarterback and completed 9 of 15 passes for 207 yards and three scores in last week’s win against Noble.

Elgin’s remaining regular season games will be at Duncan (Thursday), at home against Lawton MacArthur (Oct. 27) and at Midwest City (Nov. 3).

“We’re just trying to keep gaining steam and keep trying to get to a point where we play our best football at the end of the year,” Wyatt said.

“And I felt like up until this point, we’ve handled business and I still think that we’re taking a good path to where we can keep improving and keep playing some good football as we get with MacArthur and Midwest City late and then going into the playoffs.”

