Oklahoma high school football: Three under-the-radar storylines heading into Week 7

Here's a look at some notable Oklahoma high school football storylines heading into Week 7:

Kansas on the rise with junior quarterback Seneca Steele

The number of undefeated Class 2A teams has dwindled to six.

Some are perennial winners, such as defending state champion Washington. But Kansas, a team in northeastern Oklahoma, has emerged among Class 2A’s best after a mediocre 2022 season.

Kansas is off to its first 6-0 start since 2004, turning around from last year’s 5-5 record. After quietly picking up momentum with nondistrict wins against Class A opponents, the Comets made a big statement with their 37-20 district victory over regular playoff contender Beggs in Week 6, showing they belong with the powerhouses.

Third-year coach Warren Kirk is noticing the most confidence he has seen in the Comets since returning to lead his alma mater.

“My first year or two here, maybe mentally, we didn’t feel like we belonged with some teams or could play with them,” Kirk said. “This year, I think something’s clicked. I just think mentally, we’ll play with anybody right now.”

The Comets’ offense flows through junior quarterback Seneca Steele, who threw for 2,009 yards and 22 touchdowns last year. This season, he has around 1,500 total yards with 18 touchdowns, Kirk said.

“He’s really improved with his legs this year as well,” Kirk said. “He’s been a difference-maker for us when we need to call his number and run the football.”

Kirk also mentioned junior running back Paul New and senior receiver Brenton Glass as key contributors. Glass earned the nickname “Scrappy” as a young football player, and he’s continued to live up to it, Kirk said.

With their multidimensional offense and solid defense, the Comets stand among Washington, Oklahoma Christian School, Prague, Idabel and Kiefer as the unbeaten 2A teams.

On Thursday night, the Comets will find themselves face-to-face with one of those programs. Kansas is hosting Kiefer, a team that went 11-2 with a state quarterfinal appearance last season. The winner will likely put itself in the driver’s seat for a District 2A-7 title, though Tulsa Victory Christian (5-1) is also in the mix.

“It’s a big one for both of us and for the playoff picture,” Kirk said. “(Kiefer is) a big-time team.

"They’re a physical football team like us, and we gotta go out and play really sound, disciplined football and take care of the ball.”

—Hallie Hart, Staff writer

Minco undefeated, remains a team to watch in Class A

As the weeks go by, Minco continues to roll and show it has one of the best teams in Class A.

The Bulldogs are 7-0 and 3-0 in District A-3 and have allowed just seven points in their last four games while putting up 131 during that span.

Class A has a lot of solid teams with undefeated records, and Minco is certainly a team to keep an eye on as district play continues.

“We’re feeling good where we’re at,” Minco coach Brock Wardlaw said.

Minco has a lot of veterans, including senior quarterback Reed McMurtrey and five starting offensive linemen who are seniors, but sophomore running back and linebacker Sebastian Valdez has also been a key player on both sides of the football.

Along with Valdez thriving at running back, seniors Noah Johnson and Jake Carruth are adding to the Bulldogs’ rushing attack, although Carruth has been banged up some.

On the defensive side, senior edge rusher Ashton Taylor is someone opponents have to game plan against.

Minco’s remaining regular season games will be at No. 10 Hinton (Oct. 19), at home against No. 4 Crescent (Oct. 27) and at home against Casady (Nov. 3).

“Just a good group of kids. … We’re hoping to keep this thing rolling and go get a district championship,” Wardlaw said.

—Nick Sardis, Staff writer

Durant program turning things around with a 4-2 start

Opposing coaches have had no answer for Xadavien Sims.

The four-star Oregon commit has had an electric start to his senior season, helping lead the Lions to their first-ever 4-2 start under coach Todd Vargas.

In the Lions' 37-12 win over East Central last Friday, Sims lined up at tight end and scored a goal-line touchdown, which was featured on ESPN's "Sunday NFL Countdown."

“I think the difference in this season from seasons past is our culture,” Vargas said. “We run a completely new offense this year and ultimately that has shaped our success this season.”

The Lions have been led offensively by senior quarterback Jaylon Sexton. Before this year, Durant had had six consecutive losing seasons without more than four wins. They beat Glenpool and East Central by three touchdowns in their last two blowout wins to start district play.

“Our kids are bought into what we're trying to achieve here,” Vargas said. "We want something bigger than just high school football for them. We’re trying to build an experience for the kids that transition into our community. When we win football games, the community will show out for us and fill those seats up every week.”

Durant will take on Class 5A rival Coweta on Friday with hopes of starting 5-2 for the first time in more than 15 years.

—Jordan Davis, Staff writer

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Oklahoma high school football: Three storylines heading into Week 7