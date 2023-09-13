Oklahoma high school football: Three under-the-radar storylines heading into Week 3

Here's a look at some notable Oklahoma high school football storylines heading into Week 3:

Guthrie opens season with trio of shutouts

The numbers reflect Guthrie’s sheer dominance through three games.

No team has managed to score against the Class 5A Bluejays. They defeated Ponca City 40-0, blazed past Woodward 69-0 and, most recently, routed Duncan 65-0.

Relentless defense is undoubtedly a key to the Bluejays’ success, but it’s only one ingredient in their recipe for shutouts. Coach Kelly Beeby referred to their combination of offense, defense and special teams as a “three-headed monster.”

“(We’re) making teams have long fields,” Beeby said. “And just possessing the football offensively through (a) quick passing game and running the ball and play-action pass. And then when you are on defense, lining up correctly, just playing fast and getting a lot of guys to the football and taking advantage of turnovers.”

Beeby complimented Eli Moroney, who has grown into a defensive stalwart. The senior defensive end has nine sacks, already surpassing his total of four from his junior year. He’s one of eight returning starters on defense, and the Bluejays have seven on offense, including senior quarterback Hayden Calvert.

Although the experienced squad is off to a thunderous start, Beeby recognizes the mountain is about to get steeper. The Bluejays compete in one of the state’s toughest districts: 5A-2, which includes defending champion Carl Albert. First, Guthrie closes the nondistrict slate at home against Tuttle, and if it’s anything like last season’s matchup, then it will be a thriller at The Rock.

“We had a barnburner with them last year, snuck out of there with a (four)-point win and had to score late,” Beeby said. “We anticipate the same thing – just a great football game with those guys this year.”

Classen SAS sets program records with QB Carlos Hardeman

Classen SAS is younger than most football programs in the state.

The Comets started playing the sport in 2018, soon before Classen SAS merged with Northeast High School to form Classen SAS at Northeast.

The past five years have been a building process with various coaches, and last Thursday, the Comets added a significant layer of history.

For the first time, Classen SAS is 2-0. The Class 4A Comets rolled past Southeast, 69-6, after defeating Bethel, 30-22, to start the season.

With a win over Northwest Classen this Friday, Classen SAS would go undefeated in nondistrict play. First-year head football coach Travis Burdine highlighted the way these early victories are influencing the players.

“It helps them buy into the system and buy into what we’re trying to produce there,” Burdine said.

Sophomore quarterback Carlos Hardeman set program records with 631 total yards and 10 touchdowns against Southeast. He not only threw for 509 yards and seven touchdowns, but also rushed for 122 yards and three scores.

“It’s just the first time that Carlos actually gets to be a quarterback,” Burdine said. “That’s the main thing. He was just a freshman last year. All of a sudden, you’re thrown into the fire, so you’re not understanding. So, we took more time of teaching him how to read defenses, teaching him what’s open, and if there’s nothing open, do what most kids do best: run.

“It was just letting him have free will to become an athlete in that quarterback position, but also having the line there to block for him when he needed it.”

Choctaw's Cash Williams ran for 198 yards and two touchdowns on Thursday night in a 29-10 win at Westmoore.

Choctaw seeks normalcy back on field after shooting

Choctaw coach Jake Corbin just wanted to get back on the field and start their push for a 6A state championship.

On Thursday night in Moore, Corbin and the Yellowjackets got off to a great start.

No. 4 Choctaw went on the road and defeated Class 6A foe No. 8 Westmoore 29-10. The victory served as the Yellowjackets' first official game of the season after a shooting that killed 16-year-old Midwest City student Cordea Carter at the Week 0 game against Del City suspended play and led the matchup to be ruled no contest.

The Yellowjackets' Week 1 game against Edmond Santa Fe was also canceled due to safety precautions following the incident in the previous week.

The heightened security included having police snipers on the roof of the press box for Thursday's game.

"We felt good to be back on the field," Corbin said. "Our kids wanted to get back out there and play the game that they love and enjoy to win together. They want to build and represent our community to give back to them."

Choctaw quarterback Cash Williams' career night piloted the Yellowjackets offense en route to victory. The 6-foot-1, 205-pound junior passed for 158 yards with a touchdown and ran for 198 yards and two scores. Williams started his junior campaign grandly with a 75-yard touchdown run on just the second play of the game.

Despite Westmoore quarterback MJ Graham scoring the Jaguars' only touchdown of the game on a 46-yard run to start the third quarter, Choctaw's defense was leaned on heavily by the coaching staff to make big plays to neutralize the Houston commit.

"We have huge confidence and trust in our defense," Corbin said. "They just did a great job executing the game plan of trying to keep No. 5 (Graham) bottled up the best we can. Westmoore has a lot of dynamic dynamic playmakers on that team but it all starts with their quarterback. Every time he has the ball, you kind of gasp so our defense did a good job of swarm tackling him and not letting him get loose too often."

