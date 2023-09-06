Oklahoma high school football: Three under-the-radar storylines heading into Week 2

Here's a look at some notable Oklahoma high school football storylines heading into Week 2:

Star Spencer growing with second-year head coach Harold Smith

Harold Smith consistently rallies his football team with two words: “I believe.”

When Smith, Star Spencer’s former receivers coach, took over as head coach last summer, the program was facing some roadblocks. He had to rush into the season without a full summer of workouts and camps, and the Bobcats’ starting quarterback was injured in the season opener.

This year is already different. After attending team camps and developing in the weight room, the Class 2A Bobcats are 2-0, an improvement from last year’s 1-9 record.

“They’re believing,” Smith said. “That’s what I’ve been preaching the whole summer.”

First, Star Spencer defeated Class 2A Okmulgee, 18-0. Then the Bobcats rolled past Class 3A Douglass, 51-6, on Saturday. Smith said his team isn’t taking any opponent for granted, but he sees possibility in Thursday’s matchup at Capitol Hill.

Star Spencer could win all of its nondistrict games for the first time since 2019.

The Bobcats are leaning on a senior-heavy roster, including Kaleb Moore and Tre Butler, who alternate between quarterback and receiver. On defense, senior Sir’Michael Frazier has four interceptions through two games, while senior defensive end Kay’Vonte Swain has also made a significant impact that goes beyond the stat sheet, Smith said.

And junior receiver Lehmantre Olds is picking up some Division I interest, keeping defenses on their toes.

For Smith, a Star Spencer alumnus, the opportunity to see this group grow holds extra meaning.

“It’s special,” Smith said. “It means a lot to me because it is my school, and I’m a community-type guy. I’m a person that believes in pouring into youth and just trying to make people better overall.”

Senior linebacker duo fueling Piedmont football

Piedmont football coach Jeff Hall knows he can rely on Cannon Wood and Brogan Hardy.

During the past season, the linebacker duo combined for 389 tackles. This year, the senior starters have helped the Wildcats open the season with nondistrict wins against Noble and El Reno.

“We kind of built our defense around those two linebackers,” Hall said. “And they’re playing well for us.”

Wood secured Piedmont’s 14-6 victory at El Reno when he returned an interception for a touchdown Thursday night, capping a game in which he had 13 tackles.

Wood also provided 12 tackles against Noble, and defense isn’t his only forté. He stars as a running back in Piedmont’s signature flexbone offense, totaling around 200 rushing yards through two games.

The Wildcats compete in the notoriously tough District 5A-2, which includes defending state champion Carl Albert, but the taxing schedule is nothing new. Before diving into district play, Piedmont hosts Class 4A Blanchard (1-0) at 7 p.m. Friday.

“We pride ourselves here on, ‘We’re gonna be a lot better football team Week 10 than we are Week 1,’” Hall said. “Those guys (Hardy and Wood) are a big part of it. As far as the improvements that we make, a lot of that hinges on them.

“How much better can they get? When they get better, we all get better.”

Classen SAS optimistic after first win under Travis Burdine

The Travis Burdine era at Classen SAS is off to a strong start.

In his debut as the program’s head coach last week, the Class 4A Comets defeated Class 2A Bethel 30-22.

Classen SAS went 2-8 last season and lost to Bethel 43-12, but the Comets were solid Friday.

Aaren Underwood had two touchdown receptions on passes from Carlos Hardeman, while Braylen Taylor had two interceptions, Tulsa commit Elijah Green had one interception and Jaon House returned a fumble for a touchdown.

“It was a good game with Bethel,” Burdine said. “Bethel is a real good team. They basically beat (Classen SAS) last year. They had that badge on their shoulder. They really wanted to go out and play hard against Bethel on their first opening game.”

Although it’s still early, Burdine is proud of his team and optimistic about the season.

The Comets have struggled and the senior class has played under a different head coach in each season, but their strong opening win could be a sign of a better year.

“It was a blessing for them,” Burdine said. “They’re just focusing on getting ready for Southeast this week.”

