Oklahoma high school football: Three under-the-radar storylines heading into Week 5

Here's a look at some notable Oklahoma high school football storylines heading into Week 5:

More: Mustang at Owasso tops list of Oklahoma high school football games for Week 5

Depth propels Newcastle to undefeated start

With Jackson Bergt as the seasoned leader, Newcastle’s quarterback carousel is working so far.

Coach Jeff Brickman said the Class 4A Racers have played as many as five quarterbacks in a single game, and their depth has provided an advantage. Newcastle carries a 4-0 record into its home district rivalry Friday against Blanchard.

“Sometimes, on teams, you have maybe one dominant player that can change the game,” Brickman said. “But as a collective group, we have multiple players, and we have a lot of depth at almost every position to where literally every week, different people are key contributors to doing well.”

Newcastle Racer Football’s social media posts reflect this. Each week, the Racers (4-0 overall, 1-0 District 4A-2) name multiple players of the week, including an overall MVP, and different faces have appeared after each game.

Through four wins, senior starter Bergt has completed 39 of 57 pass attempts for 495 yards and six touchdowns. Junior Jackson Schanuel and sophomore Kaden Longman have also swapped in at quarterback, but that's not the only way they impact games. Schanuel plays free safety, while Longman energizes the Racers on kick and punt returns.

At running back, Newcastle has taken the next-man-up approach since Carson Bolser has been out with a torn ACL. TJ Bradford and Trey Burchett have combined for 475 rushing yards and five touchdowns.

Freshman twins Jordan and Jalen Lane, both receivers, have also played major roles in the Racers’ 4-0 start, contributing to every phase of the game.

Newcastle showed its dominance last week with a 55-6 drubbing of Tecumseh, but a tough task arrives next with Blanchard (3-1, 1-0), a team that defeated the Racers 19-0 last year.

“The district we’re in is unique because our rivals are Tuttle and Blanchard, and they’re in district with us, which is pretty unique,” Brickman said. “They talk about the Tri-City, which is Newcastle, Blanchard and Tuttle. I think you’d be hard-pressed to find another region in Oklahoma with as high a quality of football programs as we (have) in Tri-City.”

More: The Oklahoman's Class 6A-I to C high school football rankings for Week 5

Veteran leadership driving Crescent’s strong season

The Crescent football team is off to a 4-0 start, and the Class A fourth-ranked Tigers’ veteran presence has a lot to do with their success.

With 13 seniors and leaders like running back and receiver C.J. Wilson, Crescent is an experienced squad that could be in store for a deep run.

“When you have that many seniors that have played together since they were really little, it really goes a long way as far as the chemistry of your team and what you can get accomplished,” Crescent coach J.L. Fisher said. “I know I have to get creative in practice sometimes just because they get bored with what we do because we’ve done it so much for so long.”

Crescent, which is 1-0 in District A-3 and will host Christian Heritage (2-3, 0-1) on Friday, has a two-quarterback system with Kade Varner and Tanner Rice and an offensive line led by Stone Fisher and Tylan Neugent.

On the defensive side, Rice is a standout linebacker, and the Tigers have two talented defensive ends in Mason Payne and Chism Watson.

And Wilson will definitely be a player to watch as district play continues and with big games on the horizon.

“He’s a guy that we want to try to get the ball in his hands 20 to 25 times a game because he’s kind of a threat when he gets it,” J.L. Fisher said. “He’s a player that’s kind of like a catalyst that makes the offense click. And if we have success early with him, a lot of times it gets everybody else going.”

Crescent and sixth-ranked Minco (5-0, 1-0) are the favorites in District A-3, although No. 10 Hinton (5-0, 1-0) is also having a strong year.

Crescent will host Hinton on Oct. 13 and is set to play at Minco on Oct. 27.

More: Oklahoma high school football: Four downs on Week 4's best upsets, finishes and more

Tuttle off to impressive start under new starting QB Johnson

Tuttle quarterback Jackson Johnson appears to be getting comfortable in his first year under center for the Tigers.

Johnson, who replaced former Tigers quarterback Mason Dennis who graduated in the spring, is off to a remarkable start. The sophomore completed 13 of his 19 passes for 252 yards and three touchdowns last week in Tuttle’s 30-10 win over Class 4A rival Bethany.

The Tigers are looking to build off of Johnson’s electric start to district play.

“Jackson has been getting immensely better each and every week,” said Tuttle head coach Brad Ballard. “The more reps he’s gotten, the better he gets and I think he was incredible last week. What I love about him is that he’s never satisfied and is always looking to improve his game.”

Also in the Tigers backfield is dynamic running back Brady McAdoo, who serves as Tuttle’s Swiss army knife on both sides of the football. While rushing and receiving for over 500 yards in his first four games, McAdoo also spearheads the Tigers' defense at linebacker and defensive back.

“Brady does a little bit of everything for us at the highest level possible,” said Ballard. “His talent is unreal and he's so elite at making the first guy miss that we try and give him the ball as much as we can. I love how versatile our players are, so if we continue to improve every week and are prepared each Friday night, the rest of that will take care of itself.”

This week Tuttle looks to improve to 4-1 in a district matchup with Harrah. Since moving into Class 4A in 2014, the Tigers have dominated victories over Harrah in their last nine meetings and have yet to lose to them overall.

More: Vote for The Oklahoman's Landmark Fine Homes HS football player of the week for Week 4

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Oklahoma high school football: Three storylines heading into Week 5