Oklahoma high school football scoreboard: OSSAA Week 14 schedule, scores & highlights
The Oklahoma high school football season continues with Week 14 kicking off with the Class 4A championship on Thursday. Classes 6A-I, 6A-II, and C championships are Friday along with 2A and A semifinals. Classes 5A, 3A championships are Saturday along with Class B semifinals. Here's a look at the Week 14 schedule and scores:
More: How Blanchard football is giving back to elementary school on the way to state finals
Oklahoma high school football Week 14 scoreboard
More: Oklahoma Class 4A football: How Wagoner and Blanchard match up in state championship
Thursday's Oklahoma high school football game
Class 4A Championship
At Central Oklahoma (Edmond)
Wagoner (13-0) vs. Blanchard (12-1), 7 p.m.
More: A look at The Oklahoman's 2024 Super 30 high school football recruiting series
Friday's Oklahoma high school football games
Class 6A-I Championship
At Central Oklahoma (Edmond)
Bixby (12-0) vs. Jenks (8-4), 7 p.m.
Class 6A-II Championship
At Central Oklahoma (Edmond)
Stillwater (10-2) vs. Muskogee (10-2), 1 p.m.
More: Oklahoma Class 6A-II football: How Stillwater & Muskogee match up in state championship
Class C Championship
At Southern Nazarene (Bethany)
Tipton (13-0) vs. Ryan (12-1), 7 p.m.
Class 2A Semifinals
At Bristow
Millwood (12-1) vs. Kiefer (13-0), 7 p.m.
At Yukon
Jones (11-2) vs. Washington (13-0), 7 p.m.
More: Oklahoma Class C football: How Tipton & Ryan match up in state championship
Class A Semifinals
At Harrah H.S.
Woodland (12-1) vs. Fairview (13-0), 7 p.m.
At Northwestern Univ. (Alva)
Hominy (13-0) vs. Hooker (11-2), 7 p.m.
More: The Oklahoman's 2023 All-City high school girls cross country roster
Saturday's Oklahoma high school football games
Class 5A Championship
At Central Oklahoma (Edmond)
Del City (13-0) vs. Carl Albert (13-0), 1 p.m.
Class 3A Championship
At Central Oklahoma (Edmond)
Lincoln Christian (13-0) vs. Heritage Hall (13-0), 7 p.m.
More: Meet The Oklahoman's 2023 All-City high school girls cross country first team
Class B Semifinals
At Western Heights H.S.
Velma-Alma (12-1) vs. Okeene (10-3), 1 p.m.
Seiling (13-0) vs. Regent Prep (11-1), 7 p.m.
This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Oklahoma high school football scores, schedule, stats in OSSAA Week 14