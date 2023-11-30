Oklahoma high school football scoreboard: OSSAA Week 14 schedule, scores & highlights

The Oklahoma high school football season continues with Week 14 kicking off with the Class 4A championship on Thursday. Classes 6A-I, 6A-II, and C championships are Friday along with 2A and A semifinals. Classes 5A, 3A championships are Saturday along with Class B semifinals. Here's a look at the Week 14 schedule and scores:

More: How Blanchard football is giving back to elementary school on the way to state finals

Oklahoma high school football Week 14 scoreboard

More: Oklahoma Class 4A football: How Wagoner and Blanchard match up in state championship

Thursday's Oklahoma high school football game

Class 4A Championship

At Central Oklahoma (Edmond)

Wagoner (13-0) vs. Blanchard (12-1), 7 p.m.

More: A look at The Oklahoman's 2024 Super 30 high school football recruiting series

Friday's Oklahoma high school football games

Class 6A-I Championship

At Central Oklahoma (Edmond)

Bixby (12-0) vs. Jenks (8-4), 7 p.m.

Class 6A-II Championship

At Central Oklahoma (Edmond)

Stillwater (10-2) vs. Muskogee (10-2), 1 p.m.

More: Oklahoma Class 6A-II football: How Stillwater & Muskogee match up in state championship

Class C Championship

At Southern Nazarene (Bethany)

Tipton (13-0) vs. Ryan (12-1), 7 p.m.

Class 2A Semifinals

At Bristow

Millwood (12-1) vs. Kiefer (13-0), 7 p.m.

At Yukon

Jones (11-2) vs. Washington (13-0), 7 p.m.

More: Oklahoma Class C football: How Tipton & Ryan match up in state championship

Class A Semifinals

At Harrah H.S.

Woodland (12-1) vs. Fairview (13-0), 7 p.m.

At Northwestern Univ. (Alva)

Hominy (13-0) vs. Hooker (11-2), 7 p.m.

More: The Oklahoman's 2023 All-City high school girls cross country roster

Saturday's Oklahoma high school football games

Class 5A Championship

At Central Oklahoma (Edmond)

Del City (13-0) vs. Carl Albert (13-0), 1 p.m.

Class 3A Championship

At Central Oklahoma (Edmond)

Lincoln Christian (13-0) vs. Heritage Hall (13-0), 7 p.m.

More: Meet The Oklahoman's 2023 All-City high school girls cross country first team

Class B Semifinals

At Western Heights H.S.

Velma-Alma (12-1) vs. Okeene (10-3), 1 p.m.

Seiling (13-0) vs. Regent Prep (11-1), 7 p.m.

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Oklahoma high school football scores, schedule, stats in OSSAA Week 14