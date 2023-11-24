Advertisement

Oklahoma high school football scoreboard: OSSAA Week 13 schedule, scores & highlights

Darla Smith, The Oklahoman
The Oklahoma high school football season continues with Week 13 kicking off the semifinals for Classes 6A-I, 6A-II, 5A, 4A, 3A and C and quarterfinals for Classes 2A, A and B on Friday. Here's a look at the Week 13 schedule and scores:

Oklahoma high school football Week 13 scoreboard

Friday's Oklahoma high school football semifinal playoff games

Class 6A-I

At Sand Springs

Bixby (11-0) vs. Owasso (9-2), 1 p.m.

Jenks (7-4) vs. Tulsa Union (10-1), 7 p.m.

Class 6A-II

At Edmond North

Choctaw (8-2) vs. Stillwater (9-2), 7 p.m.

At Ponca City

Muskogee (9-2) vs. Deer Creek (9-2), 7 p.m.

Class 5A

At Noble H.S.

Del City (12-0) vs. Claremore (11-1), 1 p.m.

McGuinness (8-3) vs. Carl Albert (12-0), 7 p.m.

Class 4A

At Southern Nazarene (Bethany)

Wagoner (12-0) vs. Ada (11-1), 7 p.m.

At Catoosa

Poteau (12-0) vs. Blanchard (11-1), 7 p.m.

Class 3A

At Bristow H.S.

Lincoln Chr. (12-0) vs. Perkins (11-1), 7 p.m.

At Newcastle H.S.

Heritage Hall (12-0) vs. Marlow (9-3), 1 p.m.

Class C

At Alex H.S.

Waynoka (9-3) vs. Tipton (12-0), 1 p.m.

Ryan (11-1) vs. Timberlake (11-1), 7 p.m.

Friday's Oklahoma high school football quarterfinal playoff games

Class 2A

At East Central Univ. (Ada)

Idabel (11-0) vs. Millwood (11-1), 1 p.m.

At Kingfisher H.S.

Kiefer (12-0) vs. Alva (7-5), 1 p.m.

At Bristow

Jones (10-2) vs. Victory Christian (9-3), 1 p.m.

At East Central Univ. (Ada)

Washington (12-0) vs. Vian (8-4), 7 p.m.

Class A

At Moore H.S.

Stroud (10-2) vs. Fairview (12-0), 7 p.m.

At Putnam City

Woodland (11-1) vs. Dibble (10-2), 7 p.m.

At Kingfisher H.S.

Apache (10-1) vs. Hominy (12-0), 7 p.m.

At Newcastle H.S.

Hooker (10-2) vs. Cent. Sallisaw (12-0), 7 p.m.

Class B

At Cashion H.S.

Okla. Bible (11-1) vs. Regent (10-1), 1 p.m.

Yale (9-3) vs. Okeene (9-3), 7 p.m.

At Western Heights H.S.

Seiling (12-0) vs. Weleetka (11-1), 1 p.m.

Drumright (12-0) vs. Velma-Alma (11-1), 7 p.m.

