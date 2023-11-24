Oklahoma high school football scoreboard: OSSAA Week 13 schedule, scores & highlights
The Oklahoma high school football season continues with Week 13 kicking off the semifinals for Classes 6A-I, 6A-II, 5A, 4A, 3A and C and quarterfinals for Classes 2A, A and B on Friday. Here's a look at the Week 13 schedule and scores:
Oklahoma high school football Week 13 scoreboard
Friday's Oklahoma high school football semifinal playoff games
Class 6A-I
At Sand Springs
Bixby (11-0) vs. Owasso (9-2), 1 p.m.
Jenks (7-4) vs. Tulsa Union (10-1), 7 p.m.
Class 6A-II
At Edmond North
Choctaw (8-2) vs. Stillwater (9-2), 7 p.m.
At Ponca City
Muskogee (9-2) vs. Deer Creek (9-2), 7 p.m.
Class 5A
At Noble H.S.
Del City (12-0) vs. Claremore (11-1), 1 p.m.
McGuinness (8-3) vs. Carl Albert (12-0), 7 p.m.
Class 4A
At Southern Nazarene (Bethany)
Wagoner (12-0) vs. Ada (11-1), 7 p.m.
At Catoosa
Poteau (12-0) vs. Blanchard (11-1), 7 p.m.
Class 3A
At Bristow H.S.
Lincoln Chr. (12-0) vs. Perkins (11-1), 7 p.m.
At Newcastle H.S.
Heritage Hall (12-0) vs. Marlow (9-3), 1 p.m.
Class C
At Alex H.S.
Waynoka (9-3) vs. Tipton (12-0), 1 p.m.
Ryan (11-1) vs. Timberlake (11-1), 7 p.m.
Friday's Oklahoma high school football quarterfinal playoff games
Class 2A
At East Central Univ. (Ada)
Idabel (11-0) vs. Millwood (11-1), 1 p.m.
At Kingfisher H.S.
Kiefer (12-0) vs. Alva (7-5), 1 p.m.
At Bristow
Jones (10-2) vs. Victory Christian (9-3), 1 p.m.
At East Central Univ. (Ada)
Washington (12-0) vs. Vian (8-4), 7 p.m.
Class A
At Moore H.S.
Stroud (10-2) vs. Fairview (12-0), 7 p.m.
At Putnam City
Woodland (11-1) vs. Dibble (10-2), 7 p.m.
At Kingfisher H.S.
Apache (10-1) vs. Hominy (12-0), 7 p.m.
At Newcastle H.S.
Hooker (10-2) vs. Cent. Sallisaw (12-0), 7 p.m.
Class B
At Cashion H.S.
Okla. Bible (11-1) vs. Regent (10-1), 1 p.m.
Yale (9-3) vs. Okeene (9-3), 7 p.m.
At Western Heights H.S.
Seiling (12-0) vs. Weleetka (11-1), 1 p.m.
Drumright (12-0) vs. Velma-Alma (11-1), 7 p.m.
