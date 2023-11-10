Oklahoma high school football scoreboard: OSSAA Week 11 schedule, scores & highlights
The Oklahoma high school football season continues with Week 11 kicking off the first round of the playoffs Thursday. Here's a look at the Week 11 schedule and scores:
More: Why OSSAA will survey schools about 'one free transfer' idea for athletic eligibility
Oklahoma high school football Week 11 scoreboard
Thursday's Oklahoma high school football first-round playoff game
Class 6A-I
Broken Arrow (3-7) at Norman (4-6)
More: Breaking down the 2023 Oklahoma high school football Class 6A-II playoff bracket
Friday’s Oklahoma high school football first-round playoff games
Class 6A-I
Bixby (10-0), bye
Broken Arrow (3-7) at Norman (4-6), Thursday
Edmond North (3-7) at Norman North (8-2)
Owasso (8-2), bye
Union (9-1), bye
Mustang (6-4) at Westmoore (6-4)
Enid (3-7) at Edmond Santa Fe (6-3)
Jenks (6-4), bye
More: Breaking down the 2023 Oklahoma high school football Class 6A-II playoff bracket
Class 6A-II
Stillwater (8-2), bye
Tahlequah (3-7) at Putnam City (4-6)
Lawton (3-7) at Sand Springs (7-3)
Choctaw (7-2), bye
Deer Creek (8-2), bye
Putnam North (4-6) at Bartlesville (4-6)
Putnam West (5-5) at Ponca City (5-5)
Muskogee (8-2), bye
More: Breaking down the 2023 Class 5A Oklahoma high school football playoff bracket
Class 5A
Piedmont (7-3) at Elgin (10-0)
Sapulpa (7-3) at Claremore (9-1)
Pryor (5-5) at Del City (10-0)
Lawton MacArthur (8-2) at Guthrie (9-1)
El Reno (6-4) at Carl Albert (10-0)
Collinsville (8-2) at Coweta (7-3)
McAlester (6-4) at Tulsa Bishop Kelley (8-2)
McGuinness (6-3) at Midwest City (6-4)
More: Breaking down the 2023 Oklahoma high school football Class 4A playoff bracket
Class 4A
Bethany (6-4) at Clinton (6-3)
Oologah (5-5) at Ada (9-1)
Broken Bow (3-6) at Wagoner (10-0)
Weatherford (6-4) at Tuttle (8-2)
Cache (6-4) at Blanchard (9-1)
Sallisaw (6-4) at Cushing (8-2)
Miami (6-4) at Poteau (10-0)
Newcastle (8-2) at Elk City (7-3)
More: Breaking down the 2023 Class 3A Oklahoma high school football playoff bracket
Class 3A
Lone Grove (7-3) at Perkins-Tryon (9-1)
Checotah (7-3) at Holland Hall (7-3)
Bristow (5-5) at Lincoln Christian (10-0)
Kingfisher (4-3) at Sulphur (7-3)
North Rock Creek (4-3) at Heritage Hall (10-0)
Verdigris (5-5) at Berryhill (6-3)
Stigler (6-4) at Cascia Hall (7-3)
Marlow (7-3) at Metro Christian (8-2)
More: Breaking down the 2023 Class 2A Oklahoma high school football playoff bracket
Class 2A
Crossings Christian (7-3) at Millwood (9-1)
Holdenville (7-3) at Purcell (8-2)
Henryetta (6-4) at Idabel (9-0)
Kansas (8-2) at Pawhuska (6-4)
Frederick (6-4) at Kingston (9-1)
Alva (5-5) at Chandler (8-2)
Vinita (5-5)at Kiefer (10-0)
Heavener (7-3) at Seq. Tahlequah (7-3)
Spiro (6-4) at Prague (10-0)
Rejoice Christian (6-4) at Victory Christian (7-3)
Chisholm (6-4) at Jones (8-2)
Lindsay (7-3) at Davis (8-2)
Sperry (7-3) at Adair (7-3)
Vian (6-4) at Eufaula (7-3)
Lexington (5-5) at Washington (10-0)
Meeker (6-4) at Oklahoma Christian School (9-1)
More: Breaking down the 2023 Class A Oklahoma high school football playoff bracket
Class A
Hobart (6-3) at Fairview (10-0)
Ringling (7-3) at Crescent (8-1)
Morrison (5-5) at Stroud (8-2)
Fairland (5-5) at Gore (8-2)
Cashion (4-6) at Dibble (8-2)
Mooreland (5-5) at Walters (7-2)
Pocola (7-3) at Colcord (9-1)
Liberty (8-2) at Woodland (9-1)
Allen (6-4) at Hominy (10-0)
Panama (6-4) at Wyandotte (8-2)
Thomas (5-5) at Apache (8-1)
Hinton (6-4) at Stratford (6-4)
Quapaw (7-3) at Central Sallisaw (10-0)
Pawnee (8-2) at Hartshorne (7-3)
Elmore City (5-5) at Minco (10-0)
Mangum (8-2) at Hooker (8-2)
More: Breaking down the 2023 Oklahoma high school football Class B playoff bracket
Class B
Ringwood (4-5) at Laverne (9-1)
Cyril (5-5) at Okeene (7-3)
Quinton (5-5) at Keota (6-4)
Yale (7-3) at Wetumka (6-4)
Covington-Douglas (8-2) at Velma-Alma (9-1)
Shattuck (8-2) at Garber (5-5)
Davenport (2-7) at Drumright (10-0)
Foyil (5-5) at Caddo (8-2)
Cave Springs (5-5) at Dewar (10-0)
Depew (5-5) at Regent Prep (8-1)
Hollis (4-6) at Oklahoma Bible (9-1)
SW Covenant (6-3) at Wilson (6-4)
Barnsdall (7-3) at Weleetka (9-1)
Webbers Falls (8-2) at Welch (8-2)
Alex (3-7) at Seiling (10-0)
Pond Creek-Hunter (6-4) at Turpin (8-1)
More: Breaking down the 2023 Oklahoma high school football Class C playoff bracket
Class C
Geary (4-6) at Timberlake (9-1)
Coyle (7-3) at Maud (7-3)
Paoli (6-4) at Wilson (Henryetta) (9-1)
Tyrone (7-3) at Ryan (9-1)
Buffalo (5-5) at Tipton (10-0)
Graham-Dustin (7-3) at Wesleyan Christian (7-3)
Copan (5-5) at Thackerville (8-2)
Mt. View-Gotebo (8-2) at Waynoka (7-3)
This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Oklahoma high school football scores, schedule, stats in OSSAA Week 11