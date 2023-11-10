Advertisement

Oklahoma high school football scoreboard: OSSAA Week 11 schedule, scores & highlights

Darla Smith, The Oklahoman
The Oklahoma high school football season continues with Week 11 kicking off the first round of the playoffs Thursday. Here's a look at the Week 11 schedule and scores:

Oklahoma high school football Week 11 scoreboard

Thursday's Oklahoma high school football first-round playoff game

Class 6A-I

Broken Arrow (3-7) at Norman (4-6)

Friday’s Oklahoma high school football first-round playoff games

Class 6A-I

Bixby (10-0), bye

Broken Arrow (3-7) at Norman (4-6), Thursday

Edmond North (3-7) at Norman North (8-2)

Owasso (8-2), bye

Union (9-1), bye

Mustang (6-4) at Westmoore (6-4)

Enid (3-7) at Edmond Santa Fe (6-3)

Jenks (6-4), bye

Class 6A-II

Stillwater (8-2), bye

Tahlequah (3-7) at Putnam City (4-6)

Lawton (3-7) at Sand Springs (7-3)

Choctaw (7-2), bye

Deer Creek (8-2), bye

Putnam North (4-6) at Bartlesville (4-6)

Putnam West (5-5) at Ponca City (5-5)

Muskogee (8-2), bye

Class 5A

Piedmont (7-3) at Elgin (10-0)

Sapulpa (7-3) at Claremore (9-1)

Pryor (5-5) at Del City (10-0)

Lawton MacArthur (8-2) at Guthrie (9-1)

El Reno (6-4) at Carl Albert (10-0)

Collinsville (8-2) at Coweta (7-3)

McAlester (6-4) at Tulsa Bishop Kelley (8-2)

McGuinness (6-3) at Midwest City (6-4)

Class 4A

Bethany (6-4) at Clinton (6-3)

Oologah (5-5) at Ada (9-1)

Broken Bow (3-6) at Wagoner (10-0)

Weatherford (6-4) at Tuttle (8-2)

Cache (6-4) at Blanchard (9-1)

Sallisaw (6-4) at Cushing (8-2)

Miami (6-4) at Poteau (10-0)

Newcastle (8-2) at Elk City (7-3)

Class 3A

Lone Grove (7-3) at Perkins-Tryon (9-1)

Checotah (7-3) at Holland Hall (7-3)

Bristow (5-5) at Lincoln Christian (10-0)

Kingfisher (4-3) at Sulphur (7-3)

North Rock Creek (4-3) at Heritage Hall (10-0)

Verdigris (5-5) at Berryhill (6-3)

Stigler (6-4) at Cascia Hall (7-3)

Marlow (7-3) at Metro Christian (8-2)

Class 2A

Crossings Christian (7-3) at Millwood (9-1)

Holdenville (7-3) at Purcell (8-2)

Henryetta (6-4) at Idabel (9-0)

Kansas (8-2) at Pawhuska (6-4)

Frederick (6-4) at Kingston (9-1)

Alva (5-5) at Chandler (8-2)

Vinita (5-5)at Kiefer (10-0)

Heavener (7-3) at Seq. Tahlequah (7-3)

Spiro (6-4) at Prague (10-0)

Rejoice Christian (6-4) at Victory Christian (7-3)

Chisholm (6-4) at Jones (8-2)

Lindsay (7-3) at Davis (8-2)

Sperry (7-3) at Adair (7-3)

Vian (6-4) at Eufaula (7-3)

Lexington (5-5) at Washington (10-0)

Meeker (6-4) at Oklahoma Christian School (9-1)

Class A

Hobart (6-3) at Fairview (10-0)

Ringling (7-3) at Crescent (8-1)

Morrison (5-5) at Stroud (8-2)

Fairland (5-5) at Gore (8-2)

Cashion (4-6) at Dibble (8-2)

Mooreland (5-5) at Walters (7-2)

Pocola (7-3) at Colcord (9-1)

Liberty (8-2) at Woodland (9-1)

Allen (6-4) at Hominy (10-0)

Panama (6-4) at Wyandotte (8-2)

Thomas (5-5) at Apache (8-1)

Hinton (6-4) at Stratford (6-4)

Quapaw (7-3) at Central Sallisaw (10-0)

Pawnee (8-2) at Hartshorne (7-3)

Elmore City (5-5) at Minco (10-0)

Mangum (8-2) at Hooker (8-2)

Class B

Ringwood (4-5) at Laverne (9-1)

Cyril (5-5) at Okeene (7-3)

Quinton (5-5) at Keota (6-4)

Yale (7-3) at Wetumka (6-4)

Covington-Douglas (8-2) at Velma-Alma (9-1)

Shattuck (8-2) at Garber (5-5)

Davenport (2-7) at Drumright (10-0)

Foyil (5-5) at Caddo (8-2)

Cave Springs (5-5) at Dewar (10-0)

Depew (5-5) at Regent Prep (8-1)

Hollis (4-6) at Oklahoma Bible (9-1)

SW Covenant (6-3) at Wilson (6-4)

Barnsdall (7-3) at Weleetka (9-1)

Webbers Falls (8-2) at Welch (8-2)

Alex (3-7) at Seiling (10-0)

Pond Creek-Hunter (6-4) at Turpin (8-1)

Class C

Geary (4-6) at Timberlake (9-1)

Coyle (7-3) at Maud (7-3)

Paoli (6-4) at Wilson (Henryetta) (9-1)

Tyrone (7-3) at Ryan (9-1)

Buffalo (5-5) at Tipton (10-0)

Graham-Dustin (7-3) at Wesleyan Christian (7-3)

Copan (5-5) at Thackerville (8-2)

Mt. View-Gotebo (8-2) at Waynoka (7-3)

