Oklahoma high school football scoreboard: OSSAA Week 15 schedule, scores & highlights

Darla Smith, The Oklahoman
·1 min read

The Oklahoma high school football season wraps up with Week 15 kicking off with the Class B championship on Friday. Classes 2A and A championships are Saturday. Here's a look at the Week 15 schedule and scores:

Oklahoma high school football Week 14 scoreboard

Friday's Oklahoma high school football game

Class B Championship

At Southern Nazarene (Bethany)

Velma-Alma (13-1) vs. Seiling (14-0), 7 p.m.

Saturday's Oklahoma high school football games

Class 2A Championship

At Central Oklahoma (Edmond)

Washington (14-0) vs. Millwood (13-1), 7 p.m.

Class A Championship

At Central Oklahoma (Edmond)

Hooker (12-2) vs. Fairview (14-0), 1 p.m.

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Oklahoma high school football scores, schedule, stats in OSSAA Week 15