Oklahoma high school football scoreboard: OSSAA Week 15 schedule, scores & highlights
The Oklahoma high school football season wraps up with Week 15 kicking off with the Class B championship on Friday. Classes 2A and A championships are Saturday. Here's a look at the Week 15 schedule and scores:
More: Owasso coach Bill Blankenship retires after legendary run in Oklahoma high school football
Oklahoma high school football Week 14 scoreboard
More: 1,868 miles. A Panhandle legacy. Hooker's trip to Class A football finals has it all.
Friday's Oklahoma high school football game
Class B Championship
At Southern Nazarene (Bethany)
Velma-Alma (13-1) vs. Seiling (14-0), 7 p.m.
More: OSSAA grants one free transfer to students in high school athletics
Saturday's Oklahoma high school football games
Class 2A Championship
At Central Oklahoma (Edmond)
Washington (14-0) vs. Millwood (13-1), 7 p.m.
More: 5 private schools sue OSSAA, calling Rule 14 'unconstitutional' and asking it be voided
Class A Championship
At Central Oklahoma (Edmond)
Hooker (12-2) vs. Fairview (14-0), 1 p.m.
This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Oklahoma high school football scores, schedule, stats in OSSAA Week 15