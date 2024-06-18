Oklahoma high school football recruiting: Tulsa Union QB Shaker Reisig decommits from Utah

Tulsa Union's Shaker Reisig throws a pass during a game at Mustang on Oct. 13, 2022.

Tulsa Union star quarterback Shaker Reisig announced Monday on X that he has decommitted from Utah.

A three-star recruit according to 247Sports, Reisig is one of the state's top quarterback recruits in the 2025 class.

He has helped Tulsa Union reach the Class 6A-I semifinals the last two seasons and won the title with Jenks as a freshman as it defeated Tulsa Union 30-15 in the championship.

Along with Utah, Reisig has offers from Arkansas State, Boston College, BYU, Houston, Illinois, Memphis, Minnesota, Missouri, Oklahoma State, San Jose State and Tulsa.

Reisig announced his commitment to Utah on Feb. 12.

Now, it's likely the 6-foot, 200-pounder will pick Boston College, according to the 247Sports Crystal Ball Predictions.

I have decommitted from the University of Utah. Thank you Coach Whittingham, Coach Ludwig, and the rest of the staff for the opportunity. @TomLoy247 @MohrRecruiting @MarshallRivals — Shaker Reisig (@ShakerReisig) June 17, 2024

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Oklahoma HS football: Tulsa Union's Shaker Reisig decommits from Utah