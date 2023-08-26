Oklahoma high school football: Four downs on Week 0's best upsets, finishes and more

Here’s a look at some key highlights from Week 0 of Oklahoma high school football.

Best upset: Edmond Santa Fe topples Jenks

Edmond Santa Fe capitalized on a fresh start.

The Wolves rolled into their season opener with a 27-26 upset of Jenks on Friday night, showing signs of a turnaround after finishing last year 1-9.

The Trojans had a chance to claim a last-second victory with a 26-yard field goal, but Edmond Santa Fe blocked the kick, toppling a Tulsa-area powerhouse in its home stadium. With several players bunched in the middle, Santa Fe coach Kyle White said it was tough to tell which guys made contact with the ball, but he thinks OU commit Bergin Kysar was involved.

The game wasn’t over yet.

“(We) tried to recover it, and we missed it,” White said. “They picked it up, so we had to go make one more tackle. Our kids did that and got out of there with the win.”

The Wolves defeated Jenks for the first time since 2019, and several recent matchups between these Class 6A-I foes have been tight. Last season, Santa Fe fell to Jenks, 13-10.

This year, a healthy Demarius Robinson boosted the Wolves. The junior running back compiled 181 yards and three touchdowns on 18 carries.

Edmond Santa Fe's Demarius Robinson runs past Jenks' Sam Stone (left) and Shawn Phillips and en route to a touchdown during a 27-26 win Friday night at Jenks.

Breakout player: Hudson Howard scores four TDs

Brad Beller realizes most of the attention surrounding his Washington team is directed toward the duo of star tight ends.

The head coach knows Cooper Alexander and Nate Roberts play major roles in his team’s success, but they aren’t the only names he wants to recognize.

As Class 2A defending champion Washington continued its dominance with a 55-13 home win over Vian on Friday night, Hudson Howard took center stage.

The junior had eight carries for 194 yards and four touchdowns, stepping in as the first-string running back after Cole Scott’s graduation. Last season, Howard regularly started at linebacker, filling in when Case Taylor had a broken leg.

This year, with Taylor healthy, Howard has the chance to shine on offense.

“We knew in spring camp whenever we went to our team camp at Noble that he had a chance to be really special, especially behind an experienced offensive line,” Beller said.

“Cole Scott is an amazing running back, but (Howard) getting to learn from Cole and getting that experience last year of getting a few reps prepared him for this moment. So, it was the perfect storm for the state to get to be introduced to Hudson Howard.”

Close finish: Moore wins rollercoaster game against Edmond Memorial

Moore made sure a victory didn’t slip away.

The Lions defeated Edmond Memorial, 31-28, in Moore, reclaiming the lead they lost in the first half. Although Moore jumped to a 17-0 advantage, the Bulldogs went up 21-17 before halftime.

“We put ourselves in some bad positions, and that comes with the territory with (a) Week Zero game,” said Moore coach Greg Bryant. “... Our kids were able to come back and make the changes that needed to be made and fought through and persevered through the heat.”

New quarterback Malikai Miller powered the Lions’ offense. After arriving from Edmond Santa Fe for his junior season, Miller threw for 211 yards and a touchdown with no turnovers. He also added 100 rushing yards for two scores.

As Miller allowed the offense to rally, Moore’s defense also locked in. Edmond Memorial had a final chance, but the Lions stopped quarterback David McComb as he scrambled on the final play.

Extra points

● Class 5A Guthrie’s defense dominated in a 40-0 rout of Class 6A-II Ponca City. Eli Maroney tallied five sacks, and the Bluejays held Ponca to only seven yards of offense.

● After going 2-8 last year, Class 3A Mount St. Mary opened this season with a 41-15 win against Class 2A Hennessey. Senior safety Maddox Stanley intercepted three passes, accounting for half of the turnovers the Rockets forced.

● Malachi Nicholson rushed for 303 yards and provided five touchdowns as El Reno defeated Chickasha, 64-24.

● Putnam West quarterback Shyheim Johnson completed five of seven pass attempts for 160 yards and three touchdowns in a 56-0 victory against Western Heights on Thursday.

● Deer Creek quarterback Grady Adamson passed for 237 yards and three touchdowns as the Class 6A-II Antlers rolled past 6A-I Edmond North, 39-14.

● Cannon Wood stood out on both sides of the ball as Piedmont defeated Noble, 52-26. He had 10 carries for 114 rushing yards and four touchdowns, also making 12 tackles.

● Oklahoma Christian School quarterback Garret Wilson threw for two touchdowns and rushed for one as the Class 2A Saints shut out Class A Christian Heritage, 20-0.

● Star Spencer's defense had four interceptions in an 18-0 victory against Okmulgee.

● Crescent quarterback Kade Varner accounted for four touchdowns – two rushing and two passing – in a 41-16 win over Mooreland. He compiled 121 passing yards and 73 rushing yards.

● Class 6A-I defending champion Bixby continued to dominate with a 42-16 win in the “Battle of the Burbs” rivalry with Owasso at the University of Tulsa. Kordell Gouldsby averaged a whopping 33.4 yards per rush.

● Sand Springs defeated Tulsa-area rival Sapulpa, 64-54, with two touchdowns from Kenneth Page and three from Ali McCoy.

—Hallie Hart, Staff writer

