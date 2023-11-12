Oklahoma high school football: Four downs on first-round playoff upsets & more

The Oklahoma high school football playoffs began across the state this week. Here’s a look at some key storylines from the first round:

Biggest upset: Meeker stuns Oklahoma Christian School

Kayde Massey, Meeker Football, is pictured during The Oklahoman’s High School Sports Media Day in Oklahoma City, on Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2023.

Meeker didn’t have to score to make a statement on its opening drive.

The Bulldogs quickly reached the red zone and marched all the way to the 10-yard line, making Oklahoma Christian School’s defense work for a stop.

“That kind of set the tone of the physicality it was going to be from an offensive standpoint,” said Meeker coach Maverick Lang.

In their first playoff appearance since 2020, the Bulldogs showed up ready to make some noise. Meeker upset host OCS, 27-14, on Friday night, holding the Saints to their lowest score of the season.

After nearly reaching the end zone on their first drive, the Bulldogs (7-4) broke their offense open with a touchdown run from Kayde Massey in the wildcat formation.

On defense, Lang said the Bulldogs had to focus on pressuring Garret Wilson, the Saints’ prolific quarterback who had thrown only one interception all year.

“We knew we’d be in a bind if he had a lot of time to sit back there and throw the ball around because they got really good, skilled kids in the scheme,” Lang said.

With a tenacious defensive line, Meeker shut out the Saints (9-2) for three quarters. OCS tried to make a fourth-quarter push as senior tight end Luke Gray hauled in a last-minute touchdown, but the Bulldogs maintained their advantage.

Junior quarterback/corner Treyvon Compton led Meeker with an interception on defense, 122 rushing yards and 187 passing yards for one touchdown.

The Bulldogs’ playoff path remains treacherous as they encounter defending champion Washington in the second round, but they’re rallying around their underdog status.

“We are peaking — playing well, healthy — and playing really good football,” Lang said. “We weren’t picked to make the playoffs and did out of arguably one of the tougher 2A districts in the state with Jones, Chandler, Crossings (Christian) and Luther.”

Standout performance: Graham’s heroics help lift Westmoore past Mustang

Houston commit MJ Graham completed 20 of his 27 passes for 289 yards and three touchdowns, leading Westmoore to a 43-38 win over Mustang on Friday night.

As Westmoore (7-4, 5-2 District 6A-I-1) prepared for their 6A-I first-round playoff matchup against Mustang (6-5, 3-4 District 6A-I-2), they knew the matchup would be a dogfight.

Yet, MJ Graham refused to let the results end in the Broncos' favor.

The Jaguars' star quarterback spent hours outside practice prepping for the contest with Westmoore’s coaching staff. By Friday night, head coach Lorenzo Williams was elated by Graham's dominant performance after a lengthy week of preparation.

“MJ is an extraordinary talent and extremely bright kid,” Williams said. “When he’s in a groove like he was in our biggest game of the season, you can see him process things before they happen — which can be dangerous for opposing defenses.”

Graham had an electric night for the Jaguars in their final home game of the season. The Houston commit completed 20 of his 27 passes for 289 yards and three touchdowns, leading Westmoore to a 43-38 win over Mustang on Friday night.

The senior also rushed for 109 yards and two additional touchdowns on the night, helping the Jaguars to their first playoff win since 2014.

“As the game went on, you started to see the guys trust each other and play with more confidence,” Williams said. “When we play as one, it allows you to go out there and play freely and at a high level. That's what we try to be great at every week.”

Westmoore dominated out the gate — taking an early 29-7 lead that featured Graham finding wide receiver Zane Zielny in the back of the endzone twice in the first half. However, Broncos running back Bryance Sanders and receiver LB Hayes had big nights.

The duo combined for 307 yards and three touchdowns from scrimmage to keep matters close for Mustang. Ultimately, Graham’s uncanny ability to move the chains when the Jaguars needed it most gave Westmoore all the juice it needed to advance to the second round.

They’ll face off against Tulsa Union (9-1, 7-0 District 6A-I-2) on the road next Friday at 7 p.m.

“We've had some bad losses early in the year, but I think we’ve learned from everything which has got us to where we are today,” Williams said. “We’re battle-tested. We have a tough group of guys that’ll leave everything out there on the field, so in the postseason, you can't ask them for more than that.”

Highest first-round score: Dibble exceeds 70 points in win

Colossal scores have become typical for Dibble.

The Demons finished with at least 50 points in each of their district games but one, and they continued that trend as they rolled into the playoffs.

Dibble routed Cashion, 72-26, to advance to the second round of the Class A bracket against Walters. The Demons, who had fallen to Cashion in the first round of the 2021 playoffs, captured their first postseason win since 2020.

And for the third time this season, they surpassed the 70-point mark. Dibble (9-2) compiled the highest score of any Oklahoma high school football team in this year’s first round of playoffs.

“We scored fast, and the confidence of our kids just went through the roof,” said Dibble coach Richard Norman. “Because they know Cashion is Cashion. I know it’s been an up-and-down year for them, but they still have the tradition. They still have the state titles; they still have the experience of winning games in playoffs.”

Dibble, meanwhile, is experiencing a rare level of success as a district champion for the first time since 1990. The Demons have consistently relied on senior running back Jag Norman, who tallied 28 carries for 247 yards and five touchdowns against Cashion (4-7).

Extra points

● OU commit Bergin Kysar had an interception and returned a fumble for a touchdown as Edmond Santa Fe knocked off Enid, 41-12. Next, the Wolves will have a rematch of their season opener at Jenks.

● Curtis Miller had two interceptions in Norman North’s 30-17 victory over Edmond North. For the first time since 2012, both Norman high schools hosted first-round playoff games. The Timberwolves and Tigers won.

● Trystan Haynes was stellar on special teams as Carl Albert defeated El Reno, 49-21. He averaged 51 yards per kickoff return, including an 82-yard return for a touchdown. Caden Davis led the Titans’ defense with 21 tackles. Next, Carl Albert will host Collinsville.

● LaDainian Fields added an offensive touchdown and a defensive touchdown as Del City rolled past Pryor, 48-8. River Warren completed 12 of 15 pass attempts for 121 yards and a touchdown, and he rushed for another score. The Eagles advanced to host Guthrie.

● TJ Bradford had 18 carries for 211 yards and two touchdowns in Newcastle’s 46-21 victory against Elk City.

● Jordyn Harris and Barrett Travis each added three touchdowns in Heritage Hall’s 55-13 win over North Rock Creek, a first-time playoff contender.

● Perkins-Tryon shared the wealth in a 48-6 rout of Lone Grove. Beck Smith, Wyatt Atkinson, Tre Stevenson and Braiton Applegate each scored at least one touchdown.

● Isaiah Sawyer rushed for 137 yards and three scores as Jones walloped Chisholm, 53-8.

● Kade Varner rushed for 171 yards and two touchdowns as Crescent squeezed past Ringling, 35-34. He also threw for one touchdown.

—Hallie Hart and Jordan Davis, Staff writers

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Oklahoma high school football: Four downs on first-round playoff games