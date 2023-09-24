Oklahoma high school football: Four downs on Week 4's best upsets, finishes and more

District play began in Week 4 for most Oklahoma high school football teams.

Although a few games had close endings, this week featured an unusually high number of lopsided outcomes. Here’s a look at some key storylines.

Classic rivalry: Mustang extends win streak against Yukon

Pomp surrounded this year’s Canadian County Bedlam long before Mustang and Yukon ran onto the field Friday night.

Mustang coach Lee Blankenship said his team attended five pep rallies during the week. Although he embraces the rivalry, he said he worried if the heightened fanfare would distract the Broncos.

As the game progressed, that concern faded.

Mustang stormed past Yukon, 49-21, at home in the 50th year of Canadian County Bedlam. With support from a packed crowd, the Broncos (4-0, 1-0 District 6A-I-2) extended their win streak against their foe to six games.

Blankenship has never lost to the Millers (1-3, 0-1) in his Mustang career.

“Our kids just played really focused, under control,” Blankenship said. “We won the turnover battle. We won the penalty battle, which is big. When you do that, you win the game, and those are focus areas for us.”

Junior quarterback Trajan Williamson continued to deliver, accounting for four touchdowns with 184 passing yards and 105 rushing yards. Sophomore receiver Jaden Johnson had four catches for 120 yards and a pair of touchdowns.

Blankenship said Johnson, whose brother Jacobe starred at Mustang before signing with OU, is averaging 100 receiving yards per game.

“Jaden is next,” Blankenship said. “A huge night (Friday) night, and he’s just a 10th grader. He’s got major, major future potential for sure.”

Putnam City's Judson Keefer had 345 passing yards and three touchdowns while rushing for 177 yards and two scores in the Pirates' 49-20 victory over Lawton on Friday.

Fresh start: Putnam City enters district play with first win

Willis Alexander has grown to appreciate the break.

When Oklahoma high school football introduced the option to play an early Week 0 game and have a bye week, the Putnam City coach was skeptical.

“I wasn’t a fan of it until I actually had to do it,” Alexander said. “Then I became a fan.”

This year, he sees how an open week between nondistrict and district play greatly benefited his team. The Pirates opened their District 6A-II-2 slate with a 49-20 victory over Lawton on Friday, bouncing back from their 0-3 start.

After a tough nondistrict schedule that included 2022 state semifinalists Muskogee and McGuinness, Putnam City (1-3, 1-0) needed time for recovery. Injuries hindered several key players, but the Pirates are starting to turn a corner as they heal.

With the return of healthy wideouts, senior quarterback Judson Keefer thrived. The former linebacker threw for 345 yards and three touchdowns while rushing for 177 yards and two scores. Keefer connected with sophomore receiver Visanio Boyd for the first touchdown, and receivers Ethan Scott and Davien Taylor were also involved, showing progress after injuries.

On defense, Alexander praised linebackers Brayden Knox and Michael Exum.

“Again, I just think it comes down to getting everybody back, getting everybody healthy,” Alexander said. “And trying to get in sync.”

Carl Albert's Trystan Haynes returns a punt for a touchdown during a home game against Coweta in Midwest City on Aug. 25.

Giants by the numbers: How Bixby, Carl Albert stay dominant

Bixby’s enormous margin of victory is somehow growing.

The defending Class 6A-I state champion opened district play with its most dominant performance of the season, pulverizing Norman North 60-2.

The Timberwolves entered the matchup as one of the top Oklahoma City-area teams, but their flawless record couldn’t withstand the force of the Spartans and sophomore quarterback Carson Kirby, who threw for 264 yards and four touchdowns.

West-side giant Carl Albert started district play in similar fashion. The Class 5A Titans rolled past an improved Lawton Eisenhower team, 58-9, with four touchdowns from running back Xavier Robinson. Carl Albert had 458 yards of offense compared to Lawton Eisenhower's 238, and Trystan Haynes impacted all phases of the game with two touchdowns and two pass breakups.

In their district openers, Carl Albert and Bixby each allowed their fewest points yet this season. Through four games, Bixby has defeated opponents by an average of 48.8 points. Carl Albert’s margin of victory is 33.8 points per game.

Extra points

● Tulsa Union quarterback Shaker Reisig completed 22 of 28 pass attempts for 322 yards and five touchdowns as the Redhawks trounced Owasso, 55-22. It was a rematch of last year’s six-overtime state semifinal game that Owasso won.

● Colton Neal energized Deer Creek in a 65-26 win over Ponca City. He not only had three receptions for 120 yards and two touchdowns but also returned a kickoff for a 90-yard touchdown.

● Juju Smith showed his versatility as Choctaw flew past Putnam North, 47-3. He had 63 rushing yards and a touchdown, 113 receiving yards and two scores and a 96-yard kickoff return for a touchdown.

● Sophomore quarterback Jackson Johnson led Tuttle to a 30-10 victory against district rival Bethany. He completed 13 of 19 pass attempts for 252 yards and three touchdowns.

● Chandler dominated Kellyville, 53-0, with 130 rushing yards from Carson Clagg.

● Junior quarterback Treyvon Compton accounted for five touchdowns in Meeker’s 46-7 drubbing of Bethel. He compiled 239 passing yards and 63 rushing yards.

● Garret Wilson had another solid game as Oklahoma Christian School’s quarterback. He threw for 235 yards and four touchdowns in a 49-6 rout of Hennessey.

● Community Christian claimed its first win of the season, defeating Little Axe, 38-8. Senior linebacker Kole Gilleland recorded nine tackles and two sacks.

—Hallie Hart, Staff writer

