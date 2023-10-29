Oklahoma high school football: Four downs on Week 9's best upsets, finishes and more

Multiple Oklahoma high school football district champions were crowned during Week 9, but the playoff picture remains a mystery for some teams.

Here’s a look at several key storylines.

Breakout performance: Freshman QB Tyson Pogi leads Mustang to victory

After injuries started to derail Mustang’s season, several young stars steered the team on course again.

The Broncos trounced Edmond North, 48-10, Friday night in Edmond to snap a four-game losing streak. In only his second varsity start, freshman quarterback Tyson Pogi completed 16 of 18 pass attempts for 292 yards and five touchdowns.

“He threw the ball lights-out (Friday) night,” said Mustang coach Lee Blankenship. “I was just really proud for him and excited for him, and obviously, having him for three more seasons after this one is a big deal. Anytime you got a freshman in 6A-I starting at quarterback, it’s concerning, to say the least, but Tyson has really played well in his two starts.”

Although Blankenship was wary of throwing a rookie into that high-stakes situation, he had no choice. Junior starting quarterback Trajan Williamson is out for the rest of the season with a broken hand. Ambidextrous junior backup Mikey Gow decided to leave Mustang’s football program, and Blankenship acknowledged it was “tough on” Gow to not win the QB1 spot after transferring in.

Those circumstances put Pogi, the son of Oklahoma State alumnus Aso Pogi, in the limelight. The Bronchos (5-4 overall, 2-4 District 6A-I-2) also had to adjust at a key defensive position. Starting safety Zach Warren, one of Mustang’s leading tacklers, dislocated his ankle after intercepting a pass in last week’s loss to Norman.

Through the injury-riddled season, young starters are answering the call. Sophomore Tayten Duncan filled in for Warren at safety against the Huskies, and receiver Jaden Johnson added to his stellar sophomore campaign with 10 catches for 254 yards, hauling in four of Pogi’s touchdown passes.

Mustang bottled up an Edmond North (3-6, 2-4) offense that had featured six touchdowns from Dev Mathews in last week’s win over Yukon. Mathews left Friday’s game with a rolled ankle, but Edmond North coach Carter Whitson said the senior running back should be ready to go by playoffs.

Mustang, Edmond North and Edmond Memorial are in a three-way tussle for the final two playoff spots in their district, and it could depend on marginal points.

Mustang Jaden Johnson (15) runs the ball ahead of Edmond Santa Fe Rahnel Slaughter during a high school football game in Mustang, Okla. on Friday, Oct. 6, 2023.

District dominance: Undefeated Del City secures District 5A-3 title at Coweta

Del City coach Robert Jones had high expectations for his team’s move to Class 5A last season.

After overpowering teams such as Stillwater and Deer Creek in Class 6A-II, Jones said he assumed the Eagles would handle the competition against smaller Class 5A schools.

It was tougher than he imagined. But this year, that vision of Class 5A dominance is taking shape. The second-ranked Eagles rolled past No. 9 Coweta, 43-14, to stay undefeated and claim the District 5A-3 title Friday night. With a win against Durant next week, Del City would be 10-0 for the first time since 1993.

Last season, the Eagles dropped tight games to Coweta and McAlester at home. This year, they have defeated both of those district foes by double digits, and Jones cited several reasons for this change.

“It’s really the intensity of the coaching, the physicality of practice,” Jones said. “Obviously, we got some great move-ins, and they helped out tremendously. But it’s a lot of unsung heroes, too, on the scout team, and a lot of players that people don’t give a lot of credit to.”

Jones mentioned senior defensive back Braelon Adamah and senior linebacker Aaron Carter as two leaders of a unit that has allowed an average of just 8.2 points through nine games. With TCU recruiters watching him at Coweta, Adamah grabbed one of the Eagles’ three interceptions.

Senior Oklahoma State commit Rodney Fields had an efficient night with 120 yards and two touchdowns on 11 carries. Adamah added a rushing touchdown, and with depth at running back, the Eagles could avoid overexerting Fields.

Del City (9-0, 6-0) also stayed active through the air as TCU commit LaDainian Fields stockpiled 143 yards and two touchdowns on five receptions, averaging 28.6 yards per catch. Senior quarterback River Warren completed eight of 14 pass attempts for 176 yards and three scores.

Del City's Braelon Adamah (4) runs the ball as McAlester's Erik McCarty (1) goes for the tackle during a high school football game between the Del City Eagles and the McAlester Buffalos at Robert Kalsu Stadium at Del City High School in Del City on Friday, Sept. 30, 2022.

Best milestone: North Rock Creek prepares for playoff debut

In its fourth season of existence, North Rock Creek’s football program has clinched a playoff berth.

The Cougars squeezed out a 12-10 home victory against Kingfisher on Friday night to reach the postseason for the first time. With a win over Tulsa Metro Christian next week, the Cougars (5-4 overall, 4-2 District 3A-1) would get to host a playoff game, but they have made the cut either way.

“We’re just thrilled,” coach Jason Murray said. “I’m super excited for the kids that they’re gonna get to experience that, and I just really don’t have any words.”

Established in 2020, North Rock Creek played an independent schedule for its first two seasons. The Cougars joined District 3A-1 last year but missed the playoffs with a 3-7 record.

“We played hard and were just trying to find our way,” Murray said.

This year, North Rock Creek has a program-high five wins. Caleb Hawkins led the Cougars against Kingfisher with 29 carries for 173 yards, scoring both touchdowns. Trey Bray intercepted two passes as the Cougars allowed only one Kingfisher touchdown.

Extra points

● Cash Williams completed 23 of 27 pass attempts for 415 yards and six touchdowns as Choctaw defeated Putnam City, 65-20.

● Holden Thompson rushed for 331 yards and three touchdowns in Stillwater’s 55-14 victory over Tahlequah.

● McGuinness squeezed out a 19-14 win at Piedmont. The Irish shut out the Wildcats for three quarters, but the Wildcats came back with 14 points in the fourth. McGuinness quarterback Damon Cochran secured the victory with a 3-yard touchdown run.

● Deetrick Beavers rushed for three touchdowns and Zyron Campbell threw for three in Shawnee’s 56-7 win against Southeast. The Wolves made 20 tackles for loss, and Ryan High led the team with 19 stops.

● Perkins-Tryon won its first district championship since 2011. The Demons defeated McLoud, 40-13, as Tre Stevenson ran for 129 yards and three touchdowns. Beckham Smith completed nine of 11 pass attempts for 169 yards and two scores while rushing for 115 yards and a score.

● Washington shut out its fifth straight opponent. The defending Class 2A champions stormed past Comanche, 62-0, as Major Cantrell completed seven of eight pass attempts for 208 yards and three scores. Iowa State commit Cooper Alexander caught three passes for 64 yards and a touchdown.

● Meeker slipped past Crossings Christian, 24-17, after trailing 17-8 heading into the fourth quarter. Treyvon Compton threw for 217 yards and a touchdown, while Ajay Lynch rushed for 141 yards and a score.

● Carson Clagg rushed for 260 yards and three touchdowns as Chandler defeated Star Spencer, 23-14. He also added eight tackles and a safety. Braxton Estes started at quarterback in place of Alec Jackson, who is out for the season following a knee injury against Jones.

● Garret Wilson completed 21 of 26 pass attempts for 423 yards and four touchdowns in Oklahoma Christian School’s 41-21 win against Alva. He also rushed for 50 yards and two scores on five carries.

● Western Heights defeated Watonga, 32-20, for its second victory of the season and first at home.

● In a clash of undefeateds, Minco toppled Crescent, 26-7. Jake Carruth rushed for 164 yards and two touchdowns.

