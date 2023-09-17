Oklahoma high school football: Four downs on Week 3's best upsets, finishes and more

Many teams wrapped up nondistrict play during Week 3 of Oklahoma high school football. Here’s a look at some key storylines:

Unusual score: Millwood returns from Kansas with 6-0 win

Millwood’s defense shut out an opponent for the second straight week, but the final score was strikingly different.

Millwood squeezed out a 6-0 victory against Scott City in Kansas on Friday night. Less than one week after erupting for a school-record 81 points against Douglass, the typically high-scoring Falcons (2-1) had to persevere until their opportunity arrived.

Schuylar Turnbull, Millwood Football, is pictured during The Oklahoman’s High School Sports Media Day in Oklahoma City, on Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2023.

CJ Turnbull provided the sole touchdown on a quarterback sneak after halftime. Turnbull’s long punts forced Scott City to deal with tricky field position, and when the Kansas team reached the red zone, the Falcon defense wouldn’t budge.

The score wasn’t the only unusual part of the game. Franklin said several contributors stepped up in different roles, such as long snapper Donovan Knight, who caught a pass in a key moment.

“Great team victory,” Franklin said. “These are the ones that build character over time. They needed to realize it, have a hard, four-quarter-fought game and pull one out after a seven-hour trip.”

Rising program: Harrah starts district play undefeated

Chris Bliek sees success taking shape during his fourth year as Harrah’s head football coach.

Class 4A Harrah stormed past 3A Seminole, 45-6, on Friday night to finish nondistrict play with a flawless record. The Panthers are 3-0 for the first time in over a decade, and they defeated Seminole for the first time since 2015.

“It’s about that time as far as us all coming together,” Bliek said. “I’m looking at things from the aspect of just our summer, our programming and our staff. Everybody being on the same page is really starting to show.”

The Panthers can lean on several seasoned players, including senior running back Devon Macaraig, who fueled the offense against Seminole with 19 carries for 230 yards and three touchdowns.

Landon Yousey also brings experience, but he’s starring in a new role. After playing tight end, the senior shifted to defensive end this year and made seven tackles in the Seminole game.

“He was a kid that we felt like needed to be on the field,” Bliek said. “He just had a tremendous attitude and plays with a ton of energy and effort. Even reviewing film (Saturday) morning, he’s somebody that really stood out to us.”

Next, the Panthers dive into the District 4A-2 slate, starting with tough competition at Blanchard and Tuttle.

Close win: Blanchard sneaks past Shawnee

With a three-point advantage against Shawnee, Blanchard made a massive play on defense.

Coric Pierce pressured Shawnee’s quarterback, and the rushed throw resulted in an interception for Hudson Perriman to secure the win.

The Class 4A Lions slipped past 5A Shawnee, 34-31, on Friday night, returning to the win column after a 21-7 loss to Piedmont. Blanchard defeated Shawnee, 40-13, last season, but the Wolves have returned as an improved team with first-year head coach Jason Madonna. This time, Blanchard had to climb out of a halftime deficit.

“Our guys showed a lot of resiliency and handled some adversity,” said Blanchard coach Jeff Craig. “And battled through, came up with a couple really, really big plays down the stretch to seal the victory. A big offensive drive there at the end to run the clock out and hang on to that three-point victory – that was a big time for us.”

Extra points

● Star Spencer is 3-0 after cruising past Capitol Hill, 49-0, on Thursday. Quarterback Tre Butler completed 75% of his pass attempts for 106 yards and a touchdown. He also rushed for 72 yards and two scores on four carries. Kenshaun Lafayette was a defensive leader with 12 tackles, including three for loss.

● Pryce Bender set another school record in Edmond North’s 42-27 win over Enid. The senior quarterback threw for three scores to bring his career total to a school-best 27 passing touchdowns. Senior running back Dev Mathews compiled 212 yards for three touchdowns.

● Aiden Jordan made the 27-yard field goal that secured Mustang’s 49-47 victory against Springdale (Arkansas) Har-Ber.

● Norman North’s defense dominated in a 57-28 win over Yukon. The Timberwolves created four turnovers and gave up only 19 rushing yards.

