Oklahoma high school football: Four downs on Week 5's best upsets, finishes and more

Week 5 of Oklahoma high school football featured several close endings and notable upsets as district play continued.

Here’s a look at some key storylines.

Outstanding performer: Nicholson rushes for 8 TDs in El Reno thriller

After withstanding the tension of a high-scoring showdown through four quarters, El Reno football coach Russell Cook received a phone call around midnight.

Glen Miller of the El Reno Tribune delivered some news: Malachi Nicholson had potentially set a state record.

The star senior running back scored El Reno’s first touchdown in a thrilling 68-67 victory against Noble. He also provided the game-winner.

And the highlights he packed between those two moments helped him have one of the best rushing performances in state history.

Nicholson stockpiled 521 yards and eight touchdowns on 37 carries. Although not every game from the early decades of the 1900s is archived, his rushing total is believed to be one of the highest in a single game in 11-man Oklahoma high school football, according to state sports database I Was At The Game.

Wayne's Ethan Mullins had 523 yards in a 2019 game, but Nicholson surpassed Payton Scott of Sand Springs, who had 507 yards in a 2017 matchup.

“When you put the ball in (Nicholson’s) hands, the kids believe,” Cook said. “That says a lot about his character as well.”

Nicholson’s rushing frenzy was only one element that made El Reno’s District 5A-1 matchup with Noble a constant roller coaster. Noble quarterback Joey Bear accounted for 10 touchdowns, and the opponents kept trading leads.

With 3:26 left, Nicholson ran 56 yards into the end zone. Then he added the two-point conversion that extended El Reno’s lead to 68-61.

Noble didn’t relent as Bear completed his final touchdown pass of the night, but when Noble attempted to win on a two-point conversion, El Reno’s defense foiled the plan.

El Reno improved to 2-3 overall and 1-1 in district play, while Noble dropped to 1-4, 1-1.

“It’s an exciting game for the fans,” Cook said. “But it was pretty stressful for the coaches.”

Best upset: Westmoore topples Jenks for first time since 2002

MJ Graham kept trying for an interception.

First, the Westmoore safety deflected a pass. Then he batted the ball out of a Jenks receiver’s hands before it bobbled back in.

Finally, Graham had his moment on third down, leaping in the end zone and securing the interception as the final seconds melted off the clock.

With Graham’s pick, Westmoore toppled Jenks, 16-12, in a game Westmoore coach Lorenzo Williams described as a classic defensive battle. It was the Jaguars’ first victory against the Trojans since 2002.

When that happened, Williams was a high school junior. And Graham? He wasn’t even born.

After edging rival Moore last week, the Jaguars (3-2 overall, 2-0 District 6A-I-1) were determined to break the Jenks curse.

“When we got to Jenks, it was electric from the beginning. ... I didn’t have to say very much before the game,” Williams said.

Instead, he gave his team one mission: break the trend of slow starts.

The Jaguars listened, and Graham lofted a 90-yard touchdown pass to his brother Mishaun on Westmoore’s opening drive. MJ Graham, a Houston commit, finished with 200 passing yards and two touchdowns.

After Graham’s interception, Williams initially didn’t realize the game was over, so he started gathering the Jaguars on the sideline.

“I looked up at the clock, and it said, 0:00,” Williams said. “I’m like, ‘Oh my gosh,’ I grabbed my head; I’m like, ‘What?’ So it was crazy. It was a great feeling.”

Statement victory: Del City wins at McAlester

Although Rodney Fields Jr. exited the game after three plays, Del City held on for a 35-21 victory against defending state runner-up McAlester.

Oklahoma State commit Fields, the Eagles’ leading tailback, headed to the sideline after awkwardly landing on his shoulder. Del City coach Robert Jones said Fields might miss just one week so he can rest, but until Fields can boost the Eagles again, other stars are delivering.

TCU commit LaDainian Fields finished with 139 receiving yards and two touchdowns while continuing to be a lockdown cornerback. Ricklan Holmes and Shayden Green took on most of the Eagles’ carries, and senior quarterback River Warren completed 13 of 17 pass attempts for 212 yards.

After falling to the Buffaloes in an overtime heartbreaker last season, the Eagles (4-0 overall, 2-0 District 5A-3) took care of business against McAlester.

“I think that might be one of the better wins for us just because being in that hostile environment, their homecoming,” Jones said, “they’re state runner-ups and the way we lost last year … to be able to get that win is tremendous for our program.

“They’re a state-championship-caliber team, and they made a rally in the second half. But we held them off just enough to get out of there with a victory, so we’ll take it.”

Extra points

● Will Lundquist rushed for 139 yards and two touchdowns in Norman North’s 28-14 win over Broken Arrow. Camden Pratcher intercepted two passes.

● One season after dropping both Edlam games, Edmond Santa Fe reclaimed the Edlam crown in dominant fashion. The Wolves defeated Edmond North, 52-17, a week after cruising past Edmond Memorial, 54-7.

● Returning from an injury, Stillwater defensive back Tan Booth recorded a team-high nine tackles as the Pioneers defeated Tulsa Booker T. Washington, 48-13. Booth also rushed for a touchdown.

● Grady Adamson threw for 319 yards and three touchdowns as Deer Creek rolled past Putnam City, 34-0. Mason Smith had 10 catches for 239 yards and one score.

● Five players each rushed for at least one touchdown in Midwest City’s 48-16 win over Duncan. Derrion Rogers had two touchdowns, while Jaylan Woody recorded a team-high 117 rushing yards.

● Tre Stevenson had 26 carries for 176 yards and two touchdowns as Perkins-Tryon upset Tulsa Metro Christian, 21-7.

● Major Cantrell threw for 291 yards and six touchdowns as Washington dominated Community Christian, 51-0.

● Carson Clagg rushed for 243 yards and four touchdowns in Chandler’s 55-30 win over Meeker. Alec Jackson threw for 202 yards and three touchdowns.

● Cale Duncan completed 12 of 15 pass attempts for 300 yards and three touchdowns as Bethel stormed past Kellyville, 57-8.

● Minco’s defense had three interceptions in a 49-0 rout of Watonga. Minco quarterback Reed McMurtrey completed 5 of 6 pass attempts for 110 yards and two touchdowns.

