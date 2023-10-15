Oklahoma high school football: Four downs on Week 7's best upsets, finishes and more

Week 7 of the Oklahoma high school football season is in the books. Here's a look at some storylines.

Best milestone: Altus gets first win since 2021

Coach Jeremy Reed understood many challenges awaited him when he took over for his second stint at Altus.

The Bulldogs hadn’t won a game since 2021, and Reed knew he’d have the build from the ground up as he tried to instill a winning culture.

And although Altus has struggled this season, the Bulldogs got a glimmer of hope Thursday that things are changing.

Class 5A Altus notched a 33-14 home win against Duncan, snapping a 22-game losing streak.

Down 14-13 at halftime, Altus dominated after the break and topped Duncan for the first time since 2017.

Quarterback Brodie Rogers and running back DJ Wilson led the way, combining to rush for more than 300 yards.

“It’s hard to explain for people that have not been involved in the process," Reed said. "Twenty-two straight losses. Dates back to September of 2021. We’re sitting here looking at a senior class, that’s the only win they’ve ever been a part of. Any class below that has never been a part of a varsity win.”

Before arriving at Altus, Reed was at Bethel College in Kansas. Before that, he was the head coach at Yukon. Reed led Altus to a state championship victory in 2015.

He has a history with the flexbone offense, but Altus is running the spread this year.

The Bulldogs are now 1-6 overall and 1-3 in District 5A-1, while Duncan is 0-7 and 0-4.

“It’s much bigger than what a person would think in terms of playing on the mind a little bit,” Reed said. “A win definitely goes a long way in helping repair some of those thoughts, being able to play with a little more confidence and just trust what you’re doing a little more. It’s much easier after a win.”

Best moment: Elgin’s Matthew Lund breaks school record for career rushing yards

Matthew Lund overcame a big milestone Thursday.

The Elgin senior tailback reached 4,301 career rushing yards to break the school record in the Class 5A fourth-ranked Owls’ 70-6 victory against Noble on Thursday.

Lund finished with 15 carries for 177 yards against Noble (2-5, 2-2 District 5A-1) — and all of that was in the first half.

He was 142 yards away from the record entering the game, and he broke it in the second quarter.

“We were at a good spot where we called a timeout,” Elgin coach Chalmer Wyatt said. The announcer announced it, and the team embraced him, coaches embraced him. And our offensive coordinator ran down from the press box and had a moment with him. It was just really cool.”

Elgin (7-0, 4-0) is having a great year, and its closest game was a 54-21 win against El Reno.

Lund has played a key role.

“Matthew has worked extremely hard,” Wyatt said. "He got a ton of carries as a freshman and just got better each year. And then he’s made a huge jump from his junior year to his senior year.”

Wildest game: Edmond Santa Fe edges Norman in high-scoring battle

Edmond Santa Fe got the win Friday, but it certainly wasn’t easy.

The Wolves fought back and forth with Norman before ultimately coming away with a 52-48 road victory.

Norman had a chance late as it took over on offense with a little more than two minutes remaining, but Edmond Santa Fe’s Maliki Davis intercepted a Phoenix Murphy pass to seal the win.

Edmond Santa Fe star tailback Demarius Robinson had another great performance, running for 283 yards and four touchdowns on 32 carries.

Edmond Santa Fe is now 5-1 overall and 4-0 in District 6A-I-2. Norman is 2-5 and 2-2.

Extra points

Midwest City got a key district win, beating Lawton MacArthur 42-7.

Guthrie cruised past Southeast 68-0 and will host Carl Albert next week. Guthrie has posted six shutouts and allowed just three points.

Bixby steamrolled Broken Arrow, remaining perfect on the season with a 51-7 victory.

Pauls Valley junior quarterback Tanner Perry ran for 210 yards and five touchdowns on 29 carries and completed 9 of 11 passes for 92 yards in a 34-14 victory against Plainview.

