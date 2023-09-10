Oklahoma high school football: Four downs on Week 2's best upsets, finishes and more

Week 2 of Oklahoma high school football featured several thrilling rivalries and school records. Here’s a look at some key storylines:

Breakout player: Dev Mathews scores six TDs in Edlam win

Dev Mathews shattered two school records in one crosstown rivalry game.

The senior running back powered unranked Edmond North past ninth-ranked Edmond Memorial, 56-35, securing the first win of coach Carter Whitson’s Edmond North career. Because of fall break timing, the Edlam rivals bumped this district game up on their schedule, so the Huskies have an early District 6A-I-2 victory.

Mathews set the Huskies’ all-time single-game touchdown record with six and rushed for 377 yards, also a program mark.

Whitson, who left Putnam City to lead Edmond North this season, quickly recognized Mathews’ outstanding skills. But the key was keeping him fresh through an entire game.

“His body fat percentage is so low that he burns everything so quick,” Whitson said. “So we’re really working on (hydration and nutrition).”

In Edmond North’s first two matchups, the stifling Oklahoma heat affected Matthews, who had to leave the field with body cramps. The Huskies lost those two hard-fought games, but with Mathews maintaining energy through four quarters, they secured a victory against the Bulldogs and star quarterback David McComb.

“There’s something different when Dev’s out there,” Whitson said.

Senior quarterback Pryce Bender also had a notable night. The Nebraska baseball commit set the Husky football program’s all-time career records of 3,673 passing yards and 303 completions.

West is best: Putnam West sweeps school-district rivals

Gregory Johnson nearly lost his voice after Putnam West’s down-to-the-wire rivalry with Putnam City, but he managed to offer fitting commentary.

“You know it’s a good day when the ball bounces your way,” the Putnam West coach said. “It was just our time.”

The Patriots clinched a 28-21 win against the Pirates, going 3-0 for the first time since 1995.

The ball literally bounced toward Kasey Smith, who swooped in to grab it after someone knocked it away from intended receiver Jordan Warrior. Smith burst across the goal line to tie the game. Then Keeton Stewart, nicknamed “Wayne,” scored the winning fumble recovery touchdown – Johnson referred to the game as “Wayne’s World.”

A week after rolling past Putnam North 27-7, Putnam West secured the school-district sweep for the first time since 2016, bouncing back from early blunders to defeat the Pirates.

“It showed us (coaches) that they got some fight in them; they still got some dog in them,” Johnson said. “We learned a lot about a lot of character that we had last night. The team has a lot of character.”

Key victory: Carl Albert topples Muskogee

A year ago, Carl Albert started a little slowly in nondistrict play before kicking into high gear for a state championship.

This year, the Class 5A powerhouse isn’t taking its time. Carl Albert blazed past Muskogee, 43-20, on Friday night to start the season 3-0.

The Titans fell to the Class 6A-II Roughers, 35-28, during the past season, but they reversed the outcome this time. When Muskogee bottled up the run game, Carl Albert turned to junior quarterback Kevin Sperry. The OU commit threw for three touchdowns: two to Trystan Haynes and one to Trynae Washington.

Coach Mike Dunn said experience makes a difference for many players this year, and Sperry, who moved in from Prosper, Texas, is fitting in quickly.

“It’s kind of a combination of having a bunch of guys that are competing day in, day out at practice,” Dunn said, “and then having a quarterback that’s getting comfortable in the system and going out and showing what he can do.”

Extra points

● Class 6A-I Moore is 3-0 after slipping past Norman, 43-42. CJ Simon tied the game with a 37-yard touchdown reception, and Cam Hayes provided the winning two-point conversion.

● Holden Kee threw for 201 yards and rushed for 107 in Class 6A-I Yukon’s 37-34 win over Stillwater. Ethan Nakolo provided the winning field goal. Stillwater, the defending Class 6A-II champion, fell to 0-2, while Yukon improved to 1-1.

● After starting the season with an uncharacteristic 0-2 record, Class 6A-I Jenks bounced back to defeat Tulsa Union, 31-24.

● Through three games, Class 5A Guthrie hasn’t given up one point. The Bluejays trounced Duncan, 65-0, on Friday.

● Tulsa Bishop Kelley won the Battle of the Bishops for the first time since 2020. The Class 5A Comets stormed past McGuinness, 24-7.

● Class 5A Shawnee snapped a 15-game losing streak with a 28-13 victory against Ardmore. Ryan High and Deetrick Beavers each returned interceptions for fourth-quarter touchdowns.

● Rodney Fields Jr. rushed for 200 yards and two touchdowns in Class 5A Del City’s 53-14 win over rival Midwest City. The Oklahoma State commit averaged 15.4 yards per carry.

● Senior quarterback Andy Bass totaled seven touchdowns as Class 3A Heritage Hall defeated 4A Clinton, 50-43. The OU commit threw for 365 yards and rushed for 109.

● Sophomore quarterback Carlos Hardeman set school records with 10 total touchdowns and 631 total yards as Class 4A Classen SAS rolled past 5A Southeast, 69-6. He threw for 509 yards and seven touchdowns. The Comets are 2-0 for the first time in program history.

● C.J. Wilson had 175 yards and two touchdowns on six receptions as Class A Crescent defeated Morrison, 28-18.

● Class A Woodland quarterback/safety Trey Bennett threw for 200 yards and four touchdowns in a 36-0 rout of Newkirk. He also recorded five tackles and an interception.

