Oklahoma high school football: Elgin offensive lineman Antoni Ogumoro commits to Tennessee

Oklahoma's top offensive line recruit in the junior class has made his college decision.

Elgin offensive lineman Antoni Ogumoro announced his commitment to Tennessee on Tuesday. He chose the Volunteers after receiving more than 15 offers from several Division I programs.

Ogumoro is ranked No. 10 on The Oklahoman's initial Super 30 rankings of the state's top college football recruits in the 2025 class.

Ogumoro is a three-star recruit, the nation's No. 30 offensive lineman in his class, according to the 247Sports composite rankings.

The 6-foot-4, 320-pound Ogumoro recently moved to Elgin from White Oak High School in Jacksonville, North Carolina in November.

He chose the Tennessee over the likes of North Carolina, TCU, Kansas State, OU and Oklahoma State.

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Elgin OL Antoni Ogumoro commits to Tennessee 2025 recruiting class