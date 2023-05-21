Oklahoma high school football: Durant 2024 4-star recruit Xadavien Sims commits to Oregon

DURANT — Xadavien Sims was set on committing to OU earlier this year.

The Durant star football player isn’t a native Oklahoman and played in Denison, Texas, prior to his junior year.

Still, the Sooners were intriguing to Sims, a four-star recruit and one of the nation’s top defensive lineman prospects in the 2024 class.

But when Sims took a visit to Oregon last month, his desire to become a Sooner quickly faded away.

“As soon as I stepped on campus, it felt right to me,” Sims said.

Sims fell in love with Oregon, and on Saturday, he let everyone know where he intends to go.

Surrounded by friends and family during the C4 Sports Performance pro day, Sims announced his commitment to Oregon, picking the Ducks from a line of hats that also included OU, Michigan State, TCU and Vanderbilt.

More: A look at The Oklahoman's 2023 Super 30 high school football recruiting series

Durant 2024 4-star defensive lineman Xadavien Sims commits to Oregon. #OKPreps pic.twitter.com/OmqUlaLNmk — Nick Sardis (@nick_sardis) May 20, 2023

For Sims, Oregon is a perfect fit, and that was one of his big takeaways from his visit to Eugene.

“As soon as we got done taking pictures, I knew that’s where I wanted to be, that’s where I wanted to play,” he said. “I feel like going into Oregon before, I felt like I was, in my mind, I was already committed to OU.

“So it was really a big flip in my head for me. I was this close to canceling the trip to Oregon and staying here to go to OU’s spring game because I felt like I was already locked in with OU."

Listed at 6-foot-4 and 270 pounds, Sims is also a standout in track and field. He won the Class 5A state title in the discus (161 feet, 10 inches) at the Class 5A state meet in Yukon this month.

In addition to playing on the defensive line, he lined up at tight end this past season.

His athleticism and strength make him a special prospect, and Arkansas became the first to offer him a scholarship in the spring of his freshman year.

His recruitment has been intense, and he’s gone back and forth on where he’d commit to.

More: Oklahoma HS notebook: Why Millwood basketball coach Mike Jeffries is joining Putnam North

“Before Oregon, it was really a OU and TCU race,” he said. “And then I feel like I started going farther away from TCU — my uncle played there, so it was always a big school for me since I was little.

“TCU was definitely one of my top schools. And a little bit before then, I was close to committing to Michigan State, so this process really been like a roller coaster. But I’m glad I’m here now and ready to be a Duck.”

Sims is thankful for all the interest he’s received.

At the same time, it got tiresome at times.

“I’m really relieved that it’s over,” he said. “Talking to coaches every single day and all the time them wanting to get on the phone with you and stuff like that. I mean, it’s like having 10 girlfriends at one time. They all want your time and attention.”

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Oklahoma HS football recruiting: Durant's Xadavien Sims picks Oregon