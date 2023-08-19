Oklahoma high school football: Blanchard, Shawnee shine in Friday's scrimmages

High school football scrimmages continued Friday throughout the Oklahoma City metro area.

Here are some takeaways.

Blanchard dominant at Noble scrimmage

Four schools faced off during Noble’s scrimmage Friday.

Class 4A programs Blanchard and Chickasha and Noble and Shawnee of Class 5A met at Noble Stadium, and there was no question which team stood out from the pack.

Blanchard was stellar throughout the scrimmage, which included each team taking turns facing each other before Blanchard took on Chickasha and Noble faced Shawnee in condensed games.

Quarterback Carson Cooksey and the Blanchard offense clicked on all cylinders and the defense was solid as the Lions beat Chickasha 29-0.

Blanchard coach Jeff Craig was pleased with his team’s first performance of the year.

He was also impressed with Cooksey, who’s heading into his senior season.

“He’s more comfortable with everything,” Craig said. “More comfortable with the reads. He knows where his outlets are. So I think all of those things coming together in one package now makes a lot of difference.”

Other Blanchard players to watch this year are wide receiver and safety Brayson Carter and receiver and cornerback Reagan Palmer. Both are coming off strong years and will be the top targets for Cooksey.

The Lions, who made it to the quarterfinals last year and finished 8-4, will open the season with a home game against Noble on Sept. 1.

Shawnee edges Noble

Shawnee is entering its first season with Jason Madonna as its head coach.

The Wolves have struggled in recent years, but their 2023 campaign is off to a solid start.

Shawnee edged Noble 14-7 in the second game of the night at Noble Stadium after scoring a late touchdown for the lead.

Running back Dace Shaw, defensive end Demario Joyner and linebacker John Ryan High were a few players who stood out, and with their help, the Wolves did enough to get some momentum as they prepare for the year.

“I’m really proud of our effort,” Madonna said. “We had a lot of lows. We responded in my opinion well. And then what we got to take care of — the sloppiness. Too many penalties, too much un-coordination. But we’ll get that fixed.”

Shawnee, which went 0-10 last season, will host Class 3A Seminole on Sept. 1.

