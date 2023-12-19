Oklahoma high school football: 3 questions ahead of National Signing Day for 2024 recruits

High school football players across Oklahoma will bring their college football dreams to fruition Wednesday when they sign their National Letter of Intent.

The 2024 class includes several highly touted Division I prospects, and some have been committed to programs for months. But the early signing period always brings some surprises, and there are a few mysteries this year.

Here are three questions about Oklahoma high school football recruits heading into early signing day:

Is LaDainian Fields sticking with TCU?

Initially, in-state programs overlooked LaDainian Fields while TCU noticed his talent.

The Del City receiver and defensive back completed his 40-yard dash in 4.4 seconds at a TCU camp, leading to a plethora of out-of-state offers. He committed to the Horned Frogs on Aug. 5.

But after his stellar senior season, Oklahoma State is trying to make a move. Fields, who had 1,450 receiving yards and 22 offensive touchdowns as Del City reached the state finals, announced Dec. 11 that the Cowboys had extended an offer.

He remains committed to TCU, but will he sign Wednesday? Although Fields has not shown signs of flipping to OSU, his high school program has several Cowboy connections. Running back Rodney Fields Jr., LaDainian’s cousin, is committed to OSU, and Del City coach Robert Jones played for the Cowboys.

OSU wasn’t the only Big 12 program to show interest in Fields after his TCU commitment. In September, Kansas State extended an offer.

Del City’s LaDainian Fields (9) jumps for a pass while being defended by Carl Albert’s Cody Voelker (56) and Christian Oku (25) during the 5A high school football state championship game between Carl Albert and Del City at Chad Richison Stadium in Edmond, Okla., on Saturday, Dec. 2, 2023.

Where is MJ Graham going?

Coaching changes have created some uncertainty for MJ Graham.

The Westmoore quarterback and defensive back initially committed to Houston, but he reopened his recruitment Dec. 8. The news came after Houston relieved former head coach Dana Holgorsen of his duties and hired Willie Fritz to replace him.

Now, Graham is looking for a new landing spot. It’s been a tumultuous December as Westmoore dismissed head coach Lorenzo Williams from his football coaching duties, so Williams' role to guide Graham has shifted as recruiting ramps up.

Since reopening his recruitment, Graham has received offers from Butler (Kansas) Community College and Garden City (Kansas) Community College, but Division I programs looking to add a defensive back or quarterback could follow. He had a tremendous senior season with 1,844 passing yards and 1,239 rushing yards for a combined 39 touchdowns.

Westmoore's MJ Graham throws a pass during the game against Union at Union-Tuttle Stadium in Tulsa, OK on 11/17/23. BRETT ROJO, FOR THE TULSA WORLD (Credit: \BRETT ROJO, FOR THE TULSA WORLD)

Whose recruitment might take off next?

Although many high school football players will ink their NLIs on Wednesday, others are relying on patience.

Some players might not have big offers yet but could receive them after early signing day.

During the 2023 recruiting cycle, Oklahoma State extended offers to Broken Arrow offensive lineman Jamison Mejia and Enid receiver Tykie Andrews in January. Both ended up joining the Cowboys.

Who might be the next under-the-radar recruit to emerge in the spotlight?

Kordell Gouldsby of Bixby, Malachi Nicholson of El Reno and Eli Moroney and Jaylen Harper of Guthrie are a few stars who had standout senior seasons.

