Oklahoma head coach Brent Venables’ comments on the Sooners’ 2022 signing class

For a coach, each signing class is different and each is special. Oklahoma’s 2022 signing class will be a memorable one for Brent Venables because it’s his first signing class as a head coach.

Venables addressed the media and discussed what he and the Sooners have added in its “#ChampU22” signing class.

“It’s good to be off the road, finally take a deep breath. We’ve covered a lot of miles here over the last seven days in the recruiting trail. Really exciting about the 13 guys that we announced today that signed. We are waiting on a few other young men to announce here in the next 24 hours or so. I feel terrific about the group of young people that we’re bringing in and their families. I think that they represent the values that we also value,” Venables said.

OU signed players from six states with its class of 13. The class is currently comprised of seven offensive players and six defensive players. All 13 are high school players that are joining the program, so there aren’t any transfer additions yet.

Oklahoma signed offensive linemen Jacob Sexton and Jake Taylor, wide receivers Nicholas Anderson and Jayden Gibson, running back Gavin Sawchuk, tight end Jason Llewellyn and quarterback Nick Evers on offense.

Defensively, the Sooners signed defensive linemen Cedric Roberts and Alton Tarber, linebackers Kip Lewis and Kobie McKinzie and defensive backs Robert Spears-Jennings and Jayden Rowe.

“Just a group that again covers every level at every position outside of a specialty position. We’ve had three new additional commitments since we started the week initially recruiting. Just feel terrific about again as much as anything else the type of people that they are. They fit our philosophy and our locker room. The things that we value, they value as well,” Venables said.

Venables didn’t comment on all of the 13 signees specifically, but here’s a look at the comments he made about the four that he did address individually.

Kobie McKinzie, linebacker

Story continues

Kobie McKinzie is rated as the nation’s No. 13 linebacker and 144th player overall in the 247Sports composite rankings. The four-star out of Lubbock-Cooper High School flipped back to the Sooners recently.

“First of all, Kobie’s just an incredibly bright young guy. Got a lot of life to him, huge personality. He’s a relationship-driven young guy, got a wonderful family, just a terrific story,” Venables said of McKinzie.

Venables indicated that McKinzie will be one of the founding blocks for his defense.

“Just really thankful for him. If you’re going to build a great defense, it starts up the middle, you know, inside, up front and at middle backer and with your safeties. You’ve got to be really strong up that middle. His presence, his size, his strength, his power, his physicality gives us a chance for exactly that,” Venables said.

Up next: A quarterback and a wide receiver

Nick Evers, quarterback; Jayden Gibson, wide receiver

Nick Evers joins Oklahoma after passing for nearly 5,000 yards and 44 touchdowns over his junior and senior seasons. The 6-foot-3, 187 pound signal-caller also rushed for 18 touchdowns the past two seasons.

Evers is a consensus four-star recruit and chose OU over offers from Florida, Auburn and others.

Jayden Gibson is ranked as the nation’s No. 7 wide receiver nationally and the No. 8 player in the state of Florida by Rivals. The 6-foot-5, 189 pound wide receiver racked up over 1,600 receiving yards and caught 22 touchdowns during his junior and senior seasons.

“Things happen quickly, really fast as we know in this profession. Certainly in the recruiting world things can flip in a minute and I thought Jeff Lebby and the offensive coaches did a wonderful job of already having previous relationships. There was a level of comfort and trust through those relationships with Jayden [Gibson] and Nick both. The familiarity and closeness of the University of Oklahoma to where Flower Mound is located also boded well for us, but there’s a deep friendship between Jayden and Nick. They were able to really help each other through that process,” Venables said.

Venables explained why Evers made since as the Sooners’ quarterback signee in this class.

“Obviously leaned on him from, alright, who is the guy and why is he the guy? It was important to me making sure that we find the right kind of guy that again had maybe some maturity to him, had a really good support system to him that’s going to help him navigate his journey, had some level-headedness knowing that what you are as a freshman is going to look a lot different than what you’re going to look like in three or four years.

“Just like when he was a freshman in high school and he’s 13 or 14 years old. It looked a lot different than he was when he left at 18. There’s a natural maturation that’s going to take place. Whether it be knowledge, maturity, decision-making, physicality, skill, all those things are developed. So, finding the right guy that fit there, too. Not just a talented player that can come in and help us be a quality player at that position. I think looking for the totality, being the total package and, man, did he find one,” Venables said.

Of course, Venables and the OU staff are impressed with Evers’ physical tools as well.

“He has tremendous discipline. He’s a natural leader. He’s connected from coast to coast. Kids love him. Easy to follow. Just a great athlete who’s just scratching the surface. He’s got length, he’s got speed, he’s got arm talent. Very accurate player and everything’s still sitting in front of him,” Venables said.

Up next: A defensive lineman

Alton Tarber, defensive lineman

Alton Tarber was another of the Sooners’ late signing class additions. The 6-foot-2, 305 pound defensive lineman out of Deerfield Beach, Fla., registered 11 tackles for loss and four sacks in a junior season that was shortened.

Venables noted that he had an existing relationsi

“AT was somebody that we had known previously. Had not, really weren’t in the middle of recruiting him, but we had had a relationship, had recruited Deerfield Beach and their school for a very, very long time. Coach Glenn just does an amazing job. He’s about the right stuff. His kids that come out of there are going to be college ready from a mental standpoint, a toughness standpoint, a work ethic standpoint, an accountability standpoint. Just a tremendous young man of simplicity, of physical toughness on the field and about all the right things from a work ethic and academic standpoint,” Venables said.

Contact/Follow us @SoonersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Oklahoma news, notes, and opinions.

List