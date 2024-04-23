Oklahoma grabs transfer defensive tackle Jermayne Lole

The USC Trojans really need to add defensive tackles in the spring transfer portal window. However, one big fish swam elsewhere this week. The Oklahoma Sooners added transfer defensive tackle Jermayne Lole.

Sooners Wire has more on the story:

“Lole started his career at Arizona State before transferring to Louisville. After a couple of productive seasons with the Sun Devils, Lole battled injuries from 2020-2022. However, as a sophomore in 2019, Lole recorded 71 total tackles, 10 tackles for loss, and 6.5 sacks.

“He played in 12 games in 2023 and only recorded 19 total tackles, five tackles for loss and 1.5 sacks. He started nine games and tallied 13 total pressures, according to Pro Football Focus.

“In five seasons, he’s played more than 1,800 snaps, bringing a wealth of experience to the Sooners defensive tackle position.”

While there are concerns about Lole due to his injury history, he does have some upside. Oklahoma has him. USC does not. The Trojans need to find more pieces on their defensive line. They do not have a large amount of options.

Visit our friends at Fighting Irish Wire, Buffaloes Wire, and Ducks Wire. Follow our newest sites, UW Huskies Wire and UCLA Wire.

Story originally appeared on Trojans Wire