Oklahoma freshman quarterback Nick Evers enters the transfer portal

With the opening of the transfer portal coming on Monday, Oklahoma’s logjam at quarterback for 2023 has begun to see some clarity. Last night Ralph Rucker made his portal intentions known, and now, freshman quarterback Nick Evers announced that he will enter the portal as well.

With the expectation that Dillon Gabriel will return to Norman and five-star Jackson Arnold coming to Norman in 2023, snaps were going to be harder to come by for the 2022 four-star quarterback. Evers saw limited action at the end of the Sooners’ 49-0 loss to Texas in the Red River Showdown.

Evers, who was initially committed to Florida, became a priority for Jeff Lebby after his arrival to Norman. Evers committed shortly after Lebby’s in-home visit and became an integral part of the 2022 recruiting class rebuild.

After the Spring game, however, Oklahoma made moves to add Davis Beville and General Booty to the quarterback ranks, hoping to add more experience to the depth chart.

Evers held notable offers from Auburn, Colorado, Cincinnati, Houston, Iowa, Kansas, Louisville, Ole Miss, Penn State, TCU, Texas Tech, Tulsa, and Virginia Tech.

With Dillon Gabriel and Davis Beville the only quarterbacks with FBS experience on the roster, the Sooners may look to add another quarterback with snaps at the collegiate level under their belt in addition to five-star quarterback Jackson Arnold in the 2023 recruiting class.

List

2022-2023 Oklahoma Football Transfer Portal Tracker

List

Where does Oklahoma land in ESPN's 2023 recruiting rankings?

Contact/Follow us @SoonersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Oklahoma news, notes, and opinions. Let us know your thoughts, and comment on this story below. Join the conversation today. You can also follow John on Twitter @john9williams.

Story originally appeared on Sooners Wire