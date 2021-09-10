Oklahoma freshman Drew Goodman shoots 59

The University of Oklahoma mens golf team had a successful 2021 campaign. The Sooners made it all the way to the NCAA championships held at Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, Arizona, before falling in match play to Pepperdine, the eventual national champion.

For the upcoming season, Golfweek has the Oklahoma squad ranked as one of the top 20 teams in the country.

The Sooners have reloaded, too, welcoming a great freshman class, including Drew Goodman. Although it came in a non-tournament environment, Goodman completed a round he’ll remember forever on Friday.

Oklahoma assistant coach Bill Allcorn posted a video of Goodman finishing up a round of 59. No way he was missing that short putt to break 60.

As a freshman, Goodman may have to wait his turn to see the golf course in competition, but if this is any sign, he won’t be on the sidelines for long.

