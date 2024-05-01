Oklahoma forward Kaden Cooper entering the transfer portal

This offseason hasn’t gone as planned for Porter Moser and the Oklahoma Sooners basketball program. After losing a ton of front court talent to the transfer portal, a player that looked like he might get playing time next season is out the door too. Kaden Cooper is entering the portal after one season with the Sooners, according to reports.

Cooper was a four-star prospect in the 2023 recruiting class and ranked No. 65 overall. The in-state prospect didn’t get much playing time as a true freshman, appearing in 15 games and averaging just 4.5 minutes per game on the season. In his limited opportunities, he shot 46.7% from the field and 50% from three.

At 6-foot-5, Cooper has good size to play the small forward spot and will have options in the portal. He’s a skilled offensive player that held offers from Alabama, Kansas, UConn, LSU, Texas, Wake Forest, and a host of schools from the northeast.

The Ada, Okla. native was a huge pickup for Porter Moser and his staff, but Moser didn’t want to play Cooper despite the Sooners offensive struggles during Big 12 play. In an offseason where the Sooners lost Milos Uzan, Ortega Owen, Rivaldo Soares, Le’Tre Darthard, and Javian McCollum, the loss of Cooper is a huge hit to the Sooners future.

