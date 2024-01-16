Oklahoma football's Brenen Thompson shown on social media gifting child Legos at Target

Oklahoma football receiver Brenen Thompson is a playmaker on the field, and a charitable person off it.

A recent social media post that circulated X, formerly known as Twitter, on Tuesday showed Thompson buying Legos for a child he met at a Target near his hometown of Spearman, Texas.

REQUIRED READING: How Texas transfer Brenen Thompson got 'back to my roots' by joining OU football

pic.twitter.com/u6kuiZWy8l — aaron 👨🏾‍🚒🪖 SSgt of the Stutsman Army (@arod3776) January 15, 2024

The post, made by Tiffany Campbell, noted her son, Barrett, didn't have enough of his built-up Christmas money to buy a Lego set he wanted. The post then says Thompson overheard the conversation and offered to buy them for Barrett.

Thompson just finished his sophomore year with Oklahoma after transferring from Texas before the 2023 season. The 5-foot-9 speedster caught seven passes for 241 yards and two touchdowns in five games in 2023, and figures to play a key role for the Sooners heading into the SEC next season.

Just weeks earlier, Thompson caught a 63-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Jackson Arnold in the Sooners' 38-24 loss to No. 14 Arizona at the Alamo Bowl. He finished the game as OU's leading receiver on the night with two receptions for 83 yards and a touchdown.

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: OU football's Brenen Thompson shown on social media gifting child Legos