Oklahoma football WR LV Bunkley-Shelton enters transfer portal, per report

SAN ANTONIO — OU wide receiver LV Bunkley-Shelton will enter the transfer portal, On3 reported Tuesday.

Bunkley-Shelton spent the last two seasons with the Sooners after starting his career at Arizona State.

Bunkley-Shelton never found a steady role in the Sooners’ offense.

This season he had just three catches for 33 yards, despite playing in 11 games.

He had two catches for 32 yards in the season opener against Arkansas State.

Bunkley-Shelton also had a 25-yard kickoff return and two punt returns.

Last season he had two catches for 24 yards in 12 games.

Bunkley-Shelton is the second OU wide receiver to enter the portal, joining D.J. Graham, who didn’t appear in any game this season.

Alamo Bowl

No. 12 Oklahoma vs. No. 14 Arizona

KICKOFF: 8:15 p.m. Thursday at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas (ESPN)

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: OU football receiver LV Bunkley-Shelton enters transfer portal