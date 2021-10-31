How are Oklahoma football transfers performing with their new programs?
The Oklahoma Sooners have been big-time beneficiaries of the transfer portal over the years. The story on QBU’s been told, but Baker Mayfield, Kyler Murray and Jalen Hurts transferring in helped pave the way for Lincoln Riley’s tenure in Norman. As much as those players benefited from the transfer portal, there have been some who’ve benefited by finding a fresh start by leaving the Oklahoma Sooners and finding a new place to call home.
SMU and Tanner Mordecai were off to a 7-0 start before dropping Saturday night’s game to Houston, whose only loss came to Texas Tech in the season opener. Mordecai has played great this year and set a single-game SMU record for passing touchdowns in the opener.
After Week 9, let’s take a look at what the players Oklahoma lost in the transfer portal in 2021 have been up to this year.
QB Tanner Mordecai, SMU Mustangs
Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
187 of 263, 71.1% completion percentage, 2,320 yards, 29 touchdowns, seven interceptions, 38 carries, 185 rushing yards, two rushing touchdowns.
QB Chandler Morris, TCU Horned Frogs
Scott Sewell-USA TODAY Sports
One of one for 20 yards and one touchdown.
RB T.J. Pledger, Utah Utes
Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports
32 carries, 215 yards, two touchdowns rushing, and six receptions for 48 yards.
WR Charleston Rambo, Miami Hurricanes
Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports
44 receptions for 549 yards and four touchdowns.
WR Theo Howard, Utah Utes
Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
Nine receptions for 134 yards and one touchdown.
TE Grant Calcaterra, SMU Mustangs
Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
26 receptions, 324 yards and three touchdowns.
DB Brendan Radley-Hiles, Washington Huskies
Stephen Brashear-USA TODAY Sports
28 total tackles, two sacks, four passes defended, and two interceptions.
TE Jalin Conyers, Arizona State Sun Devils
Four receptions, 23 yards, and one touchdown.
DT Zacchaeus McKinney, Hawaii Rainbow Warriors
Nine total tackles and one sack.
OLB Jon-Michael Terry, Tulsa Golden Hurricanes
Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
15 total tackles and one sack.
S Robert Barnes, Colorado Buffaloes
Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
Nine total tackles and one pass defended.
Stacey Wilkins, OL
Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
N/A
TE Dane Saltarelli to Western Kentucky (N/A).
WR Kyre Richardson (undecided) (N/A).
OG EJ Ndoma-Ogar to Missouri (N/A).
ILB Ryan Jones to Eastern Carolina (N/A).
CB Eric Gallegos (undecided) (N/A).
