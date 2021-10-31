How are Oklahoma football transfers performing with their new programs?

The Oklahoma Sooners have been big-time beneficiaries of the transfer portal over the years. The story on QBU’s been told, but Baker Mayfield, Kyler Murray and Jalen Hurts transferring in helped pave the way for Lincoln Riley’s tenure in Norman. As much as those players benefited from the transfer portal, there have been some who’ve benefited by finding a fresh start by leaving the Oklahoma Sooners and finding a new place to call home.

SMU and Tanner Mordecai were off to a 7-0 start before dropping Saturday night’s game to Houston, whose only loss came to Texas Tech in the season opener. Mordecai has played great this year and set a single-game SMU record for passing touchdowns in the opener.

After Week 9, let’s take a look at what the players Oklahoma lost in the transfer portal in 2021 have been up to this year.

QB Tanner Mordecai, SMU Mustangs

Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

187 of 263, 71.1% completion percentage, 2,320 yards, 29 touchdowns, seven interceptions, 38 carries, 185 rushing yards, two rushing touchdowns.

QB Chandler Morris, TCU Horned Frogs

Scott Sewell-USA TODAY Sports

One of one for 20 yards and one touchdown.

RB T.J. Pledger, Utah Utes

Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports

32 carries, 215 yards, two touchdowns rushing, and six receptions for 48 yards.

WR Charleston Rambo, Miami Hurricanes

Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

44 receptions for 549 yards and four touchdowns.

WR Theo Howard, Utah Utes

Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Nine receptions for 134 yards and one touchdown.

TE Grant Calcaterra, SMU Mustangs

Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

26 receptions, 324 yards and three touchdowns.

DB Brendan Radley-Hiles, Washington Huskies

Stephen Brashear-USA TODAY Sports

28 total tackles, two sacks, four passes defended, and two interceptions.

TE Jalin Conyers, Arizona State Sun Devils

Four receptions, 23 yards, and one touchdown.

DT Zacchaeus McKinney, Hawaii Rainbow Warriors

Nine total tackles and one sack.

Story continues

OLB Jon-Michael Terry, Tulsa Golden Hurricanes

Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

15 total tackles and one sack.

S Robert Barnes, Colorado Buffaloes

Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Nine total tackles and one pass defended.

Stacey Wilkins, OL

Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

N/A

TE Dane Saltarelli to Western Kentucky (N/A).

WR Kyre Richardson (undecided) (N/A).

OG EJ Ndoma-Ogar to Missouri (N/A).

ILB Ryan Jones to Eastern Carolina (N/A).

CB Eric Gallegos (undecided) (N/A).

1

1