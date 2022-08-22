Oklahoma football all-time roster: Offensive starters and backups

When you have as illustrious a history as the Oklahoma Sooners with their seven national championships, the longest winning streak in college football history, seven Heisman Trophy winners, and 50 conference championships, picking an all-time team can be a difficult task.

Oklahoma has some legendary figures in the world of college football. It’s a program that’s had incredible success dating back to Bennie Owen in the program’s early days. For more than 100 years, the Oklahoma Sooners have created a program that’s synonymous with winning.

Here’s our crack at Oklahoma’s All-Time offense.

For more coverage on the Oklahoma Sooners, visit Sooners Wire.

Starting QB: Baker Mayfield

LAWRENCE, KS – NOVEMBER 18: Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of the Oklahoma Sooners prepares to take a snap during the game against the Kansas Jayhawks at Memorial Stadium on November 18, 2017 in Lawrence, Kansas. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

Though he didn’t achieve the same team accolades as some others at the position, Baker Mayfield’s three-year run is one of the best ever. A Heisman finalist in 2015 and 2016 before breaking through in 2018, Mayfield injected new life into Oklahoma football.

Backup QB: Josh Heupel

02 Dec 2000: Quarterback Josh Heupel #14 of the Oklahoma Sooners celebrates after defeating the Kansas State Wildcats 27-24 during the Big 12 Championship at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri. Oklahoma will play for the national championship at the Orange Bowl. Brian Bahr/ALLSPORT

The quarterback for the Oklahoma Sooners’ last national championship, Josh Heupel helped bring the Sooners into the modern era of college offense. He threw for over 7,000 yards in two seasons with the Sooners and was a consensus All-American, the AP Player of the Year, Big 12 Player of the Year, and won the Walter Camp Award in 2000.

Honorable Mention: The Running Quarterbacks and Heisman Winners

Sep 1986; Norman, OK, USA; FILE PHOTO; Oklahoma Sooners quarterback #4 Jamelle Holieway in action against UCLA during the 1986 season. Photo By Malcolm Emmons-USA TODAY

Story continues

You can’t discuss an all-time team without discussing quarterbacks Jack Mildren and Jamelle Holieway’s impact on the Oklahoma Sooners. They weren’t asked to throw the ball much in the Sooners’ wishbone offense, but they were elite players at what they were asked to do.

The same goes for the guys who led the split-T of the Wilkinson era. Maybe not as well known, but they had their hand in the Sooners’ success. Players like Jimmy Harris, who didn’t lose a game as the Oklahoma Sooners quarterback.

And then there are Heisman Trophy winners Jason White, Sam Bradford, and Kyler Murray. Not only did they have fantastic seasons that were worthy of the Heisman, but they put their teams in a position to contend for the national championship. White in 2004, Bradford in 2008, and Murray in 2018.

Bradford’s 2008 season, in particular, was phenomenal, leading the Sooners to an average of 51.1 points per game while throwing for 50 touchdowns and just eight interceptions.

White was fantastic in 2004, helping the Sooners to an undefeated season. Much like Jalen Hurts in 2019 vs. LSU, the Sooners ran into an offensive juggernaut in USC in 2004.

In 2018, Murray threw for more than 4,000 yards and 42 touchdowns and also rushed for more than 1,000 yards and added 12 more touchdowns on the ground.

Oklahoma’s quarterback history is incredibly rich and you could make an argument for a littany of signal callers to the QB1 or QB2 on Oklahoma’s all-time team.

Starting RB: Adrian Peterson

NORMAN, OK – OCTOBER 1: Running back Adrian Peterson #28 of the Oklahoma Sooners runs for a touchdown past Kyle Williams #9 of the Kansas State Wildcats on October 1, 2005 at Memorial Stadium in Norman, Oklahoma. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

This was a difficult choice given the plethora of great running backs in Oklahoma’s history, but we’re going with “All-Day.”

Peterson could be included in the discussion of the greatest Sooner of all time. His phenomenal freshman season set the stage for one of the great careers that could have been even better had injuries not played a role. Peterson finished his Sooners career second all-time in rushing at OU.

Backup RB: Billy Sims

Nov 11, 1978, Lincoln, NE, USA; FILE PHOTO; Oklahoma Sooners running back Billy Sims (20) runs the ball against the Nebraska Cornhuskers at Memorial Stadium during the 1978 season. Malcolm Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

You could go in a lot of directions with this one. Steve Owens, DeMarco Murray, Quentin Griffen, Samaje Perine, or Joe Washington. The list of incredible running backs at Oklahoma is a long one. But we’re going to go with Billy Sims. Sims was a two-time unanimous All-American and won the Heisman Trophy and Walter Camp Award in 1978. He’s one of just two Oklahoma Sooners to rush for more than 3,000 yards and average 7.0 yards per carry for his career. The other was Kennedy Brooks.

Check out our other College Wire all-time lineups:

Alabama / Arkansas / Auburn / Clemson / Colorado / Florida / Georgia / Iowa / LSU / Michigan / Michigan State / Nebraska / North Carolina / Notre Dame / Ohio State / Oregon / Penn State / Rutgers / Tennessee / Texas / Texas A&M / USC / Wisconsin

Honorable Mention: The Heisman Runners

Oct 25, 1969; Manhattan, KS, USA; FILE PHOTO; Oklahoma Sooners running back Steve Owens (36) runs with the ball against the Kansas State Wildcats at KSU Stadium. The Wildcats beat the Sooners 59-21. Malcolm Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

While Adrian Peterson and Billy Sims are our selections on the all-time team, you can’t mention Oklahoma’s history without including the other two Heisman Trophy-winning running backs; Billy Vessels and Steve Owens.

From 1950-1052, Vessels ran for 2,084 yards and 31 touchdowns at a rate of 6.2 yards per attempt. In 1951, Oklahoma was third in the nation in scoring and followed that up by leading the league in scoring in 1952 with 40.7 points per game. Vessels ended his career with OU by winning the Heisman in 1952.

Steve Owens ran for nearly 4,000 yards in his three seasons at the University of Oklahoma, including back-to-back seasons of 1,500 yards and 20 touchdowns in 1968 and 1969. It was in 1969 that Owens won the Heisman.

Starting Wide Receiver 1: Ryan Broyles

Oct 2, 2010; Dallas, TX, USA; Oklahoma Sooners receiver Ryan Broyles (85) makes a catch against the Texas Longhorns at the Cotton Bowl. Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

Ryan Broyles was absolutely incredible during his four-year run with the Oklahoma Sooners. After catching 46 passes for 687 yards and six touchdowns his freshman season, Broyles erupted for 89 receptions, 1,120 yards, and 15 touchdowns as a sophomore. Broyles’ best season came in 2010 when he had 131 receptions for 1,622 yards and 14 touchdowns.

He’s Oklahoma’s all-time leader in receiving yards; the next closest is more than 1,000 yards away. Broyles was a two-time consensus All-American in 2010 and 2011.

Starting Wide Receiver 2: CeeDee Lamb

Oct 12, 2019; Dallas, TX, USA; Oklahoma Sooners wide receiver CeeDee Lamb (2) runs over Texas Longhorns defensive back Chris Brown (15) and scores a touchdown during the second half at the Cotton Bowl. Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Without Broyles’ incredible numbers and Westbrook’s Biletnikoff, Lamb could have been No. 1. He was the definition of a do-it-all receiver for Baker Mayfield, Kyler Murray, and Jalen Hurts. CeeDee Lamb could take a reception in the short area of the field and turn it into a huge play. He could beat teams over the top. He was a great route runner and could win in jump ball situations.

Lamb is third all-time in receiving yards at the University of Oklahoma and second all-time in touchdowns. He averaged 19 yards per reception for his career.

This play against Texas is one of the iconic moments in the Red River Showdown. He made the Longhorns look foolish on his way to an epic performance where he had 10 receptions for 171 yards and three touchdowns.

5⃣1⃣ Days Until ⭕️🙌🏈. "CEEDEE LAMB STILL RUNNING." CeeDee Lamb runs through and around half the Texas defense for this 51-yard TD in OU's win over the Longhorns in 2019.#OUDNA | @_CeeDeeThree | #BoomerSoonerpic.twitter.com/Y5htItN46T — 𝕆𝕂𝕃𝔸ℍ𝕆𝕄𝔸-𝕍𝕊-𝕋ℍ𝔼 𝕎𝕆ℝ𝕃𝔻 (@soonergridiron) July 14, 2022

Starting Wide Receiver 3: Dede Westbrook

Oct 8, 2016; Dallas, TX, USA; Oklahoma Sooners wide receiver Dede Westbrook (11) runs for a touchdown after making a catch in the third quarter against the Texas Longhorns at Cotton Bowl. Oklahoma won 45-40. Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

Oklahoma’s only Biletnikoff Award winner, Dede Westbrook, was instrumental in Baker Mayfield’s success. In addition to winning the award for best wide receiver in the nation in 2016, Westbrook was named the Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year and a consensus All-American. Westbrook also finished fourth in the Heisman voting that year.

Though he only played two seasons for the Sooners, he was incredible. As a senior in 2016, Westbrook had 80 receptions for 1,524 yards and 17 touchdowns, and he averaged 19.1 yards per reception.

Backup Wide Receiver 1: Mark Clayton

(Brian Bahr/Getty Images)

Mark Clayton was the first great receiver of the modern era of Oklahoma Sooners’ offense. After finishing second and third on the team in receiving yards in 2001 and 2002, Clayton erupted for 1,425 yards and 15 touchdowns in 2003, helping Oklahoma average 42.9 points per game. He was instrumental in Jason White’s Heisman run and was a finalist for the Biletnikoff award that year, which was won by Larry Fitzgerald.

Backup Wide Receiver 2: Sterling Shepard

Sep 12, 2015; Knoxville, TN, USA; Oklahoma Sooners wide receiver Sterling Shepard (3) scores the winning touchdown in double overtime against the Tennessee Volunteers Neyland Stadium. Oklahoma won in double overtime 31-24. Randy Sartin-USA TODAY Sports

Sooners’ legacy Sterling Shepard broke onto the scene as a true freshman with 45 receptions for 631 yards and three touchdowns. And each season got progressively better. As a senior in 2015, Shepard had his fist 1,000-yard season helping kickstart the Lincoln Riley era of offense.

In the week two win over Tennessee, Shepard caught the game-tying and game-winning touchdown to help Oklahoma pick up the win at Rocky Top.

Over his final two seasons, he had six games with more than 140 receiving yards.

Backup Wide Receiver 3: Marquise Brown

Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

In just two seasons in Norman, Marquise Brown accumulated 132 receptions, 2,413 yards, and 17 touchdowns. Those two seasons alone were good enough for Brown to rank seventh all-time in receiving yards at Oklahoma. Had he played longer for the Oklahoma Sooners, there’s a good chance he’d be higher on this list.

His speed created huge mismatches on the outside. Not only was Brown able to win deep, but he could take short passes and create big plays as well.

Against Oklahoma State in 2017, Brown put on a show with nine receptions for 265 yards and two touchdowns. He averaged 29.5 yards per reception that day and scored touchdowns of 84 and 77 yards in one of the all-time great Bedlam games.

TD OKLAHOMA! Marquise Brown com a recepção de 84 yds pra end zone! Agora os Sooners abrem 28-17 sobre Oklahoma State em Stillwater pic.twitter.com/0sOYyxx6KN — collegefootball.com.br (@collegefootbr) November 4, 2017

Wide Receiver Honorable Mention: Malcolm Kelly

KANSAS CITY, MO – DECEMBER 02: Wide receiver Malcolm Kelly #4 of the Oklahoma Sooners scores a touchdown on a long pass against safety Andrew Shanle #8 of the Nebraska Cornhuskers in the first quarter during the 2006 Dr. Pepper Big 12 Championship on December 2, 2006 at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Brian Bahr/Getty Images)

By the time Malcolm Kelly left for the NFL after the 2007 season, he ranked second all-time in receiving yards for the Oklahoma Sooners. He never had a 1,000-yard season, but was crucial to Oklahoma’s 2006 season. When Paul Thompson was thrust back into the starting quarterback role, Kelly was the x-factor that kept the passing game moving. He had 62 receptions for 993 yards and 10 touchdowns.

He was named the MVP of the Big 12 Championship game where he had 10 receptions for 142 yards and 10 touchdowns.

And then created one of the most iconic moments in Oklahoma history in the postgame celebration in the Oklahoma locker room.

'06 – Malcolm Kelly freestyle rap after beating Nebraska in the Big 12 Championship 🔥 🔥pic.twitter.com/vhBr3fOjn0 — sportsthread (@sportsthread) May 19, 2016

Starting Tight End: Keith Jackson

Unknown Date: Norman, OK; USA; FILE PHOTO; Oklahoma Sooners tight end Keith Jackson (88) in action. Malcolm Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

Keith Jackson played at a time when the Oklahoma Sooners offense was still incredibly run-heavy. And he averaged 24 yards per reception and still ranks top 20 on Oklahoma’s all-time receiving yards list. Jackson only had 65 receptions over his four-year career with Oklahoma, but he made them count, scoring 15 touchdowns.

Imagine if he had played in the modern era of Oklahoma football.

Backup Tight End: Jermaine Gresham

John Rieger-USA TODAY Sports

This one was a tough decision. On the one hand, Mark Andrews had more receiving yards, but Jermaine Gresham had four more touchdowns. In 2007 and 2008, Gresham had double-digit touchdown seasons with Sam Bradford at the helm. Points win games, so we’re giving Gresham the edge.

Starting Tackle 1: Trent Williams

Sep 27, 2008; Norman, OK, USA; Oklahoma Sooners offensive tackle Trent Williams protects quarterback Sam Bradford (14) against the Texas Christian Horned Frogs at Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. The Sooners beat the Horned frogs 35-10. Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

Trent Williams earned freshmen All-American and was a consensus All-American in 2009. In 2008, Williams was named to the All-Big 12 team after the Oklahoma Sooners led the nation in scoring at 51.1 points per game on their way to a BCS Championship berth. Williams is currently one of the best players in the NFL, starring for the San Francisco 49ers.

Starting Tackle 2: Ralph Neely

Malcolm Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

A two-time All-American selection for Bud Wilkinson, Ralph Neely went on to have an incredible career with the Dallas Cowboys, being named to the All-Decade team of the 1960s.

Backup Tackle 1: Jamaal Brown

(Photo by Brian Bahr/Getty Images)

Jammal Brown was a two-time All-American selection, earning unanimous honors in 2004. During that same season, as part of an offensive line that helped Adrian Peterson set the freshman rushing record, Brown was awarded the Outland Trophy, given to the nation’s most outstanding offensive lineman.

Backup Tackle 2: Jim Weatherall

College Football Countdown…50 days until kickoff! 1950 National Champions, Oklahoma Sooners, 9-0

Coach Bud Wilkinson (1946-63):

Career record 145-29-4 Consensus All-Americans:

RB Leon Heath & LT Jim Weatherall 1952 Heisman winner Billy Vessels #CollegeFootball pic.twitter.com/Rb9337NeHC — John Laub 🇺🇸 (@GridironSchol91) July 8, 2022

Jim Weatherall was the first Oklahoma Sooner offensive lineman inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame back in 1992. He earned consensus All-American honors in 1950 and was a unanimous selection in 1951. Weatherall was also the first Sooner to win the Outland Trophy.

Starting Center: Tom Brahaney

54 Days! Tom Brahaney, 1969-72. A 3yr letterman & 3yr starter at Center. 1972 Big 8 Champion. 2x All Big 8 & 2x Consensus All American. College Football Hall of Famer. Played 9 yrs with the St.Louis Cardinals from 1973-81. @MPSallusti73 @Soonerorthodds @JWarwickINS @MolohaMonte pic.twitter.com/ubVtuNPDLd — Chris Lambakis (@chris_lambakis) July 12, 2021

Tom Brahaney was a two-time consensus All-American as the center for one of the greatest offenses in Oklahoma history. In 1971, the Sooners averaged 44.5 points per game and rushed for 469 yards per game. That offensive line led the way for Jack Mildren and Greg Pruitt and the Sooners finished second in the AP poll that season. Brahaney was elected to the College Football Hall of Fame in 2007.

Football Foundation said, “In the 1971 ‘Game of the Century’ with Nebraska, the match-up of Brahaney vs. Husker middle guard Rich Glover was the featured one-on-one match-up of the contest.”

Backup Center: Kurt Burris

Oklahoma coach Bud Wilkinson, center, kneeling, is seen with three of his squad, Dick Bowman, left, Kurt Burris, right, and Darlon Hearon, Dec. 26, 1953, in Miami. (AP Photo)

A member of the College Football Hall of Fame, Kurt Burris was a consensus All-American selection and finished second in the Heisman race in 1954. He was named Player of the Year by the Helms Foundation and was Lineman of the Year for the Philadelphia Sports Writers Association. For what the Selmons were for Barry Switzer’s defenses, the Burris family was equally important to Bud Wilkinson’s offenses.

Starting Guard 1: Anthony Phillips

24 Sep 1988: Anthony Phillips of the Oklahoma Sooners stands on the field during a game against the USC Trojans at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles, California. USC won the game 23-7. Tim de Frisco /Allsport

Anthony Phillips played tackle in 1985 before switching to guard the next season. At guard, Phillips was a two-time All-American, including unanimous selection in 1988. Phillps was a part of the 1985 national championship team.

Starting Guard 2: Mark Hutson

Oklahoma Sooners Mark Hutson is shown in 1985. (AP Photo)

Mark Hutson started at tackle as a true freshman before moving to guard in 1985. That season, he helped the Sooners win their sixth national championship. He was a two-time All-American, earning unanimous selection in 1987.

Backup Guard 1: Greg Roberts

UCLA linebacker Jerry Robinson, left, and University of Oklahoma offensive guard Greg Roberts are two of the four finalists for the Lombardi Award for the nation’s outstanding collegiate lineman of the 1978 season. Here they pose with the 40-pound block of granite bearing the name of the late Vince Lombardi, January 17, 1979. (AP Photo)

What Phillips was to Switzer’s o-line in the 80s, Greg Roberts was that in the 1970s. Roberts was a unanimous All-American in 1978 and won the Outland Trophy for the nation’s best interior offensive lineman.

Backup Guard 2: Buddy Burris

67 Days! Paul Buddy Burris(1946-48). A 3x time 1st team All Conference & one of only two players in OU history to be named a 3x 1st team All American. He was the oldest of five Burris brothers to play at OU. @MPSallusti73 @JWarwickINS @Soonerorthodds @MolohaMonte pic.twitter.com/8iyCGldQl5 — Chris Lambakis (@chris_lambakis) June 30, 2020

Buddy Burris was the first Oklahoma player to earn All-American honors three times, including a consensus All-American selection in 1948. From 1946-1948, the Sooners went 25-6-1, spanning Jim Tatum’s only year at the helm for the Sooners and Bud Wilkinson’s first two seasons at Oklahoma. In 1948, Oklahoma went 10-1 and capped the season off with a Sugar Bowl win over North Carolina.

Honorable Mention: Offensive Line

Jerry Tubbs, University of Oklahoma center, holds the Knute Rockne Memorial trophy, presented to him as outstanding college lineman of the year by House Speaker Sam Rayburn, right, as Vice President Richard Nixon waits with Touchdown Club Trophy which Tubbs received on behalf of his team as National Collegiate Football Champions of 1956. Awards were made at the Touchdown Club of Washington’s 22nd annual award dinner, Jan. 12, 1957. (AP Photo/Charles Gorry)

The position that was probably the most difficult to narrow down was the offensive line. The Sooners have had such a tremendous history of great offensive line play that it was difficult to separate them.

J.D. Roberts and Jerry Tubbs are members of the College Football Hall of Fame.

Duke Robinson, Terry Crouch, Mike Vaughn, Bill Krisher, and Tom Catlin were two-time All-Americans

It’s an incredible history of offensive line play from Bud Wilkinson to the present that you could come up with two different all-time offensive lines and both would have incredible talent.

1

1

Story originally appeared on Sooners Wire