Oklahoma football all-time roster: Defensive starters and backups

The Oklahoma Sooners have put together some of the more vaunted defenses in college football history. In addition to having some of the best units in the nation, the Sooners had some of the more iconic players in the sport run roughshod over their opponents.

From Lee Roy Selmon to Roy Williams, Oklahoma’s been a terror on the gridiron throughout the years.

As it was choosing the Oklahoma Sooners’ all-time offense, narrowing down defensive linemen and linebackers was a challenge as the Sooners have produced some incredibly talented players in the front seven.

Defensive End Starter 1: Lee Roy Selmon

Malcolm Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

Defensive end, defensive tackle, it doesn’t matter where you put Lee Roy Selmon, he’s going to terrorize opposing offenses. A member of the College Football Hall of Fame, Selmon was a two-time All-American selection, earning unanimous honors in 1975. His presence helped the Oklahoma Sooners win back-to-back national championships in 1974 and 1975. Because Lee Roy spent most of his NFL career at defensive end, we’re going to put him here for the all-time team.

Defensive End Starter 2: Cedric Jones

11 NOV 1995: OKLAHOMA UNIVERSITY DEFENSIVE LINEMAN CEDRIC JONES DURING THE SOONERS 12-0 LOSS TO OKLAHOMA STATE AT OWEN FIELD IN NORMAN, OKLAHOMA. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Squire/ALLSPORT

There wasn’t a whole lot of good to come out of the 90s Sooners teams, but there was at least the talented Cedric Jones. Oklahoma had two All-Americans in the 90s and Jones was one of them. Jones holds the record for most sacks in Oklahoma history and the most sacks in one game with five vs. Texas Tech back in 1994.

Defensive End Backup 1: Dan Cody

Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports (c) Copyright 2004 Tim Heitman

Third all-time in sacks, Dan Cody was an instrumental part in the Sooners 2004 season that was undefeated until their Big 12 championship loss to Kansas State. In that 2004 season, Cody was selected as an All-American.

Defensive End Backup 2: Jeremy Beal

Dec 4, 2010; Arlington, TX, USA; Oklahoma Sooner defensive end Jeremy Beal (44) holds up the Big 12 trophy after a 23-20 victory against the Nebraska Cornhuskers during the Big 12 championship game at Cowboys Stadium. Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

Jeremy Beal is second all-time in school history with 29 sacks. In 2008, he recorded 8.5 sacks and 15.5 tackles for loss on an Oklahoma team that made the BCS Championship game. He earned first-team All-Big 12 honors in 2008 and was named defensive lineman of the year in 2010. He led the Sooners in sacks each year from 2008-2010.

Defensive Tackle Starter 1: Tony Casillas

RVR Photos-USA TODAY Sports

Arguably the greatest defensive player to play for the Oklahoma Sooners, Tony Casillas was a two-time consensus All-American and helped the Sooners win the 1985 national championship. The National Football Foundation named Tony Casillas the College Defensive Player of the 1980s. Casillas was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 2004.

Defensive Tackle Starter 2: Tommie Harris

(Harry How/Getty Images)

A two-time All-American, Tommie Harris was a unanimous selection in 2003. Harris helped anchor a defensive line that allowed just over 15 points per game in his two All-American seasons.

Defensive Tackle Backup 1: Gerald McCoy

Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports

Gerald McCoy was a two-time All-American, including the 2008 season which helped Oklahoma make it to the BCS championship game. He registered 33 tackles for loss and 14.5 sacks in his career for the Sooners.

Defensive Tackle Backup 2: Granville Liggins

66 Days until college football! Granville Liggins was not just an underrated nose guard for Oklahoma's football team, but he was also an All-American wrestler at OU. He was the first Sooner to become an All-American in multiple sports. He finished 7th in Heisman voting in 1967. pic.twitter.com/50HzyflKZq — The Transfer Portal CFB (@TPortalCFB) June 22, 2022

A two-time All-American, including unanimous selection in 1968, Granville Liggins was the focal point of the Sooners’ defensive front in the late 1960s.

Linebacker Starter 1: Brian Bosworth

Sep 6, 1986, Norman, OK, USA; FILE PHOTO; Oklahoma Sooners linebacker Brian Bosworth (44) on the field against the UCLA Bruins at Memorial Stadium during the 1986 season. Malcolm Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

Brian Bosworth was the inaugural winner of the Butkus Award, the former Sooners linebacker won the award in back-to-back seasons in 1985 and 1986. Bosworth was a key component to helping the Oklahoma Sooners win the 1985 national championship.

Linebacker Starter 2: Rocky Calmus

7 Oct 2000: Rocky Calmus #20 of the Oklahoma Sooners runs as he grips the ball during a game agaist the Texas Longhorns at the Cotton Bowl in Dallas Texas. The Sooners defeated the Longhorns 63-14. Ronald Martinez /Allsport

The defensive leader for the Oklahoma Sooners’ 2000 national championship run, Rocky Calmus, was a two-time consensus All-American and won the Butkus Award in 2001.

Linebacker Starter 3: Rod Shoate

Sep 1974; Norman, OK, USA; FILE PHOTO; Oklahoma Sooners linebacker Rod Shoate (43) on the sideline during the 1974 season. Malcolm Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

Rod Shoate earned All-American honors in 1971 and 1972 and is a member of the College Football Hall of Fame.

Linebacker Backup 1: Teddy Lehman

WACO, TX – NOVEMBER 16: Linebacker Teddy Lehman #11 of the University of Oklahoma Sooners tackles wide receiver Robert Quiroga #82 of the Baylor University Bears during the game at Floyd Casey Stadium on November 16, 2002 in Waco, Texas. Oklahoma won 49-9. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

The winner of the Butkus Award in 2003, Teddy Lehman is fourth all-time in tackles for loss, was a two-time All-American earning consensus honors in 2002 and a unanimous selection in 2003.

Linebacker Backup 2: Darryl Hunt

OTD in 1979, the Oilers spend day 2 picks on a few starters contributors, selecting Oklahoma LB Daryl Hunt in the 6th round & USC S Carter Hartwig in the 8th. They also chose Oklahoma RB Kenny King in the 3rd (later traded for Jack Tatum) and Shepherd RB Wayne Wilson (Saints) pic.twitter.com/AITtHcdSVO — 𝕃𝕦𝕧 𝕐𝕒 𝔹𝕝𝕦𝕖 (@BudsOilers) May 4, 2022

Daryl Hunt is the all-time leader in tackles for the Oklahoma Sooners with 530. In 1976 he had 177 tackles, which is the second-most in a season for an Oklahoma Sooners linebacker. Hunt was a two-time All-American selection in 1976 and 1977.

Linebacker Backup 3: Curtis Lofton

Dec 1 2007; San Antonio, TX, USA; Oklahoma Sooners linebacker Curtis Lofton (40) celebrtes his interception with teammate Jeremy Beal (44) during the third quarter of the Big 12 championship game against the Missouri Tigers at the Alamodome. Jerry Lai-USA TODAY Sports

Earning consensus All-American honors in 2007, Curtis Lofton was also the Big 12 defensive player of the year from the Associated Press. Lofton’s 157 tackles in 2007 was tied for the sixth-most tackles in a season with Daryl Hunt.

Defensive Back Starter 1: Derrick Strait

NORMAN, OK – OCTOBER 19: Defensive back Derrick Strait #2 of the Oklahoma Sooners blocks the punt attempt by Tony Yelk #14 of the Iowa State Cyclones at Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Oklahoma on October 19, 2002. Oklahoma recovered the ball in the endzone for a touchdown. The Sooners defeated the Cyclones 49-3. (Photo by Ronald Martinez /Getty Images)

Derrick Strait is just one of four defensive backs to win the Nagurski Award, joining Roy Williams, Charles Woodson, and Champ Bailey. No defensive back has won the award since Strait in 2003. Strait also won the Jim Thorpe Award and was a unanimous All-American selection that season. Straight holds the Oklahoma record for most passes broken up all-time.

Defensive Back Starter 2: Rickey Dixon

2⃣9⃣ Days Until 🏈 Time In Oklahoma. The Great Rickey Dixon, Chris Brown and Prentice McKinney.#BoomerSooner | #BeatFAU pic.twitter.com/Ov5poWcC6z — 𝕆𝕂𝕃𝔸ℍ𝕆𝕄𝔸-𝕍𝕊-𝕋ℍ𝔼 𝕎𝕆ℝ𝕃𝔻 (@soonergridiron) August 3, 2018

Rickey Dixon holds the record for most interceptions in a single season with nine. Dixon was a consensus All-American selection in 1987 and is a member of the College Football Hall of Fame.

Defensive Back Backup 1: Zac Henderson

99 days until it's #FootballTimeinOklahoma! Zac Henderson had 299 career tackles, the most by an OU DB. pic.twitter.com/YkH8lCBzfR — Oklahoma Football (@OU_Football) May 23, 2014

Zac Henderson was a two-time All-American, earning a unanimous selection in 1977, and is fourth all-time in Sooners history in interceptions. Henderson also recorded the most tackles by a defensive back in Oklahoma Sooners history.

Defensive Back Backup 2: Darrell Royal

Oct 1, 1971; Dallas, Texas, USA; FILE PHOTO; Texas Longhorns head coach Darrell Royal (right) talks to Donnie Wigginton (18) on the sideline during the 1971 season. Malcolm Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

A former Oklahoma great turned Texas coaching legend, Darrell Royal is the Oklahoma Sooners’ all-time leader in interceptions with 18. Royal earned All-American honors in 1949, also playing quarterback for the Sooners that season.

Safety Starter 1: Roy Williams

7 Oct 2000: Quarterback Chris Simms #1of the Texas Longhorns scrambles with the ball as he is sacked by Roy Williams #38 of the Oklahoma Sooners at the Cotton Bowl in Dallas Texas. The Sooners defeated the Longhorns 63-14. Ronald Martinez /Allsport

Known for one of the most iconic plays in college football history, Roy Williams was more than a play for the Oklahoma Sooners defense. He was the enforcer in the secondary and one of the best all around defenders in college football at the time. He could cover, he could play the run, and as you saw in the Red River Showdown, he could blitz. Williams earned unanimous All-American honors in 2001 and will be elected to enter the College Football Hall of Fame in 2022. Williams holds the Oklahoma record for most passes broken up in a single season with 22 and is second all-time for the Sooners.

With the Red River Showdown today, it seemed fitting to celebrate the 17-year anniversary of Roy Williams' "Superman tackle." pic.twitter.com/5os2GGtUCB — ESPN College Football (@ESPNCFB) October 6, 2018

Safety Starter 2: J.T. Thatcher

1️⃣5️⃣ days until it's 🏈 time in Oklahoma! Last but certainly not least… J.T. Thatcher, Pride of Norman High! 🔴'00 NC 🏆

🔴'00 All-American (Safety & Returner)

🔴'00 All-Big 12

🔴'00 Mosi Tatupu Award 🏆

🔴Set OU's single-game (160) & single-season (599) in PR yds ('00) pic.twitter.com/C9WwotEPWa — OU Football Radio Crew (@OURadioCrew) August 19, 2022

Another incredible safety from the early 2000s, J.T. Thatcher was instrumental in helping the Sooners win the 2000 national championship. His eight interceptions in 2000 are tied for the second-most in a single season for the Oklahoma Sooners, and that year he earned consensus All-American honors.

Safety Backup 1: Brandon Everage

DALLAS – OCTOBER 12: Defensive back Brandon Everage #7 of the Oklahoma Sooners tips the Golden Hat trophy after defeating the Texas Longhorns 35-24 on October 12, 2002 at the Cotton Bowl in Dallas, Texas. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

Yet another fantastic safety from the early 2000s teams, Brandon Everage earned consensus All-American honors in 2002.

Safety Backup 2: Randy Hughes

Oct 21, 1979; Irving, TX, USA; FILE PHOTO; St. Louis Cardinals running back Ottis Anderson (32) carries the ball against Dallas Cowboys safety Randy Hughes (42) at Texas Stadium. Herb Weitman-USA TODAY Sports

Randy Hughes was a two-time All-Big 12 first team selection and recorded 14 interceptions in his career. In 1974, Hughes was secured an All-American selection before going on to the NFL to play for the Dallas Cowboys.

