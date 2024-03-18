Oklahoma football: Sooners linebacker Konnor Near enters transfer portal, per report

Oklahoma's Konnor Near speaks during a media day for the University of Oklahoma Sooners (OU) football team in Norman, Okla., Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023.

NORMAN — OU linebacker Konnor Near is reportedly jumping ship.

The redshirt senior are set to enter the transfer portal, On3 reported Monday. The report came a week after the Sooners opened spring camp ahead of the 2024 season.

Near played in all 12 games in 2023 primarily on special teams and totaled seven tackles. Brent Venables raved about Near's potential last fall but the Ferris State transfer struggled to crack the lineup.

Walk-on offensive lineman Christian Smith also entered the portal, according to On3.

OU's annual spring game is scheduled for 1 p.m. Saturday, April 20 at Gaylord Family — Oklahoma Memorial Stadium.

