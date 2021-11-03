Oklahoma Football: Sooners earning national awards recognition

No. 4 Oklahoma is on a roll. The Sooners just beat Texas Tech 52-21 and are now a perfect 9-0 on the season.

Plenty of OU’s contributors are getting national recognition for their efforts. After passing for 402 yards and six touchdowns, true freshman quarterback Caleb Williams received the Davey O’Brien National Quarterback of the week award.

Oklahoma redshirt junior outside linebacker Nik Bonitto was named earlier this week as one of the semifinalists for the Bednarik Award.

Given out annually to the nation’s top linebacker, redshirt junior linebacker Brian Asamoah was announced as one of the 16 semifinalists for the Butkus Award.

Asamoah has notched 54 tackles this season and produced consistently. The Columbus, Ohio, native has recorded at least six tackles in six of the Sooners past seven games.

Meanwhile, redshirt junior wide receiver Drake Stoops was nominated for the Burlsworth Trophy which is awarded to the nation’s most outstanding player who began their career as a walk-on.

STOOOOOPS!@Drake_stoops nominated for the Burlsworth Trophy for the most outstanding player who began their career as a walk-on.#OUDNA pic.twitter.com/6aIfGicasS — Oklahoma Football (@OU_Football) November 2, 2021

Stoops has become an important piece in Oklahoma’s wide receiver corps. Stoops currently has 14 receptions on the season for 177 receiving yards. He caught a 12-yard touchdown last week against Texas Tech.

Oklahoma senior safety Patrick Fields was also selected as one of 12 semifinalists for the Wuerffel Trophy, which is presented to the FBS player who best combines exemplary community service with athletic and academic achievement.

The two-time team captain was also previously announced as one of the 13 finalists for the prestigious William V. Campbell Trophy. That is awarded to the absolute best football scholar-athlete in the nation for combined academic success, football performance and exemplary leadership.

On the gridiron, Fields has been a starter at one of the safety spots and a key contributor. Fields intercepted a pass against Texas Tech last week off a deflection by defensive lineman Isaiah Thomas.

Fields currently leads the Sooners’ defense with 56 tackles on the season. He also has 2.5 tackles for loss and a pass breakup to his credit.

