What will Oklahoma football signee Eli Bowen bring to defense? So 'much ball disruption'

NORMAN — Few names in OU's 2023 recruiting class generated as much excitement as Peyton Bowen.

The five-star safety from Denton (Texas) Guyer was rated as highly as the No. 17 overall player in the nation. It was a big addition for OU head coach Brent Venables, but he made sure he was honest with Bowen during the recruitment process.

"If you don't come, I'm still recruiting your brother," Venables told Bowen.

Venables stayed true to his word.

Eli Bowen, the younger brother of Peyton, officially joined OU's 2024 recruiting class during National Signing Day on Wednesday.

More: Oklahoma football signee David Stone says Gerald McCoy's support 'only fueling the fire'

On paper, Eli's name doesn't generate as much excitement as Peyton. He's rated as highly as a four-star cornerback by ESPN and Rivals, but he holds a three-star tag on other sites such as 247Sports and On3.com.

Still, the addition of Bowen to OU's 2024 class is exciting for Venables.

"(He's) one of the best football players in America," Venables said Wednesday. "Just a great, great player."

Bowen delivered a strong senior season at Denton Guyer. The 5-foot-9, 165-pound cornerback recorded 34 tackles (two for loss), three interceptions and six broken-up passes.

Bowen received offers from programs such as Notre Dame, Oregon and Texas A&M. But he ultimately narrowed his list down to Texas and OU, and he committed to the latter on Aug. 24.

Despite not having the best size, Bowen is an athletic playmaker who can also contribute on special teams as a punt returner. And now that he has signed with OU, he'll get to play alongside his older brother in Norman.

"He has probably had as much ball disruption plays the last few years of any defensive back that I've seen," Venables said. "It'll be really cool to have him along with his brother here in the secondary."

More: How David Stone's commitment to Oklahoma football set tone for 2024 recruiting class

OU football 2024 recruiting class

Here’s a look at the players who signed with OU football's 2024 on Wednesday:

Name, Position, Height, Weight, Hometown (School)

Josh Aisosa, OG, 6-3, 305, Edmond (Santa Fe)

Daniel Akinkinmi, OT, 6-4, 310, Loughborough, England (NFL Academy)

Isaiah Autry, OT, 6-7, 300, Fulton, Mississippi (Itawamba Agricultural)

Michael Boganowski, S, 6-2, 205, Junction City, Kansas

Eli Bowen, CB, 5-9, 165, Denton, Texas (Guyer)

Eugene Brooks, OG, 6-4, 320, Chatsworth, California (Sierra Canyon)

Ivan Carreon, WR, 6-6, 196, Odessa, Texas

K.J. Daniels, WR, 5-9, 150, Franklinton, Louisiana

Wyatt Gilmore, DE, 6-4, 240, Rogers, Minnesota (Rogers Senior)

Jaydan Hardy, S, 5-11, 165, Lewisville, Texas

Michael Hawkins, QB, 6-2, 195, McKinney, Texas (Frisco Emerson)

Jayden Jackson, DT, 6-2, 300, Brownsburg, Indiana (IMG Academy)

Devon Jordan, DB, 5-11, 168, Tulsa (Union)

Zion Kearney, WR, 6-2, 210,Missouri City, Texas (Hightower)

Davon Mitchell, TE, 6-4, 245, Los Alamitos, California

James Nesta, DE, 6-4, 205, Cornelius, North Carolina (William Amos Hough)

Jeremiah Newcombe, CB, 5-11, 175, Queen Creek, Arizona (Casteel)

Danny Okoye, DE, 6-4, 241, Tulsa (NOAH)

Mykel Patterson-McDonald, S, 5-9, 175, Moore (Westmoore)

Eddy Pierre-Louis, OG, 6-4, 320, Tampa, Florida (Tampa Catholic)

Reggie Powers, S, 6-1, 200, Dayton, Ohio (Centerville)

Zion Ragins, WR, 5-7, 150, Gray, Georgia (Jones County)

Xavier Robinson, RB, 6-2, 220, Midwest City (Carl Albert)

David Stone, DT, 6-4, 275, Del City (IMG Academy)

Nigel Smith II, DE, 6-5, 260, Melissa, Texas

Taylor Tatum, RB, 5-10, 205, Longview, Texas

Brendan Zurbrugg, QB, 6-4, 185, Alliance, Ohio

More: OU football recruiting class 2024: Meet Danny Okoye, Oklahoma Sooners’ early signees

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: OU football lands Eli Bowen to reunite with brother Peyton on defense