Oklahoma football schedule 2025: Every SEC opponent Sooners will face

NORMAN — The SEC unveiled its football conference schedules for the 2025 season on Wednesday, sticking with the eight-game conference schedule.

The Sooners will welcome Auburn, Mississippi, Missouri and LSU to Norman in 2025. OU will also travel to face Alabama, Tennessee and South Carolina while maintaining its neutral site game with arch rival Texas.

In its 2025 nonconference slate, Oklahoma is slated to face Illinois State, Michigan and Temple.

OU plays Tennessee, South Carolina and Alabama at home in 2024, while traveling to face Auburn Mississippi and LSU.

The Sooners open their 2024 season vs. Temple Saturday, Aug. 31 in Norman.

OU's 2025 SEC foes

Here's a look at the eight schools the Sooners will play during their first football season in the SEC in 2025:

HOME: Auburn, LSU, Ole Miss, Missouri

ROAD: Alabama, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas (Red River Rivalry in Dallas)

