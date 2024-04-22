Oklahoma football recruiting: Zane Rowe, Denton Guyer DL, commits to Sooners' 2027 class

NORMAN — OU’s spring game already has had a recruiting payoff.

The Sooners picked up a commitment from 2027 defensive lineman Zane Rowe on Sunday, according to On3.com.

Rowe (6-foot-5, 220 pounds) also has offers that include Georgia, Nebraska and Texas.

The Denton (Texas) Guyer product is the Sooners’ first commitment of the 2027 class.

Guyer has been a fertile recruiting ground for OU in recent years, with quarterback Jackson Arnold and defensive backs Peyton and Eli Bowen coming from the school.

Kevin Sperry, the Sooners' 2025 quarterback commitment, also recently transferred to Guyer.

Defensive back Billy Bowman Jr. and running back Kalib Hicks are also from Denton.

