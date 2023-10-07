Oklahoma football rankings: Where will Sooners rise in top 25 after win over Texas?

Oklahoma took home a massive win over undefeated Texas in the Red River Rivalry on Saturday.

The Sooners started off strong with an interception that got them into the red zone, and their defense kept them in a high-scoring 34-30 victory with three forced turnovers. Even so, the the Sooners need a last-second touchdown drive from Dillon Gabriel with just over a minute left to tie the game or score the go-ahead touchdown.

Gabriel completed 4 of 5 passes for 58 yards on the game-winning touchdown drive, including a 3-yard touchdown to Nic Anderson for the go-ahead score. Texas' last second-Hail Mary attempt fell harmlessly to the turf at the Cotton Bowl, giving second-year coach Brent Venables arguably the biggest win of his head coaching career.

Texas was ranked as one of the top four teams in college football after a big win over No. 10 Alabama, so Oklahoma's victory in the Red River Rivalry should propel the Sooners to the top of the polls. Where will Oklahoma rank in the next set of college football polls? Here's a look at where the Sooners could land in the latest top 25:

Oklahoma football rankings: Where will Sooners place in top 25?

Oklahoma came in at No. 12 in both the US LBM Coaches Poll and the AP Top 25 last week. Here's a look at what the top 10 teams did this week:

No. 1 Georgia: vs. No. 20 Kentucky at 6 p.m. CT

No. 2 Michigan: at Minnesota at 6:30 p.m. CT

No. 3 Ohio State: W, 37-17 vs. Maryland

No. 4 Texas: L, 34-30 vs. Oklahoma

No. 5 Florida State: vs. Virginia Tech at 2:30 p.m. CT

No. 6 Penn State: Bye

No. 7 USC: vs. Arizona at 9:30 p.m. CT

No. 8 Washington: Bye

No. 9 Oregon: Bye

No. 10 Alabama: at Texas A&M at 2:30 p.m. CT

With Oregon, Washington and Penn State all on bye, Oklahoma will likely jump all three teams as well as USC and Alabama (both playing weaker opponents) regardless of a win or loss. They will also certainly jump the Longhorns, who sit at No. 4. Georgia and Michigan have stayed consistent at the top of the poll every week so far — even Ohio State's win over Notre Dame and Texas' win over Alabama couldn't jump them over those two, so Oklahoma likely can max out at three unless one of those teams loses today.

Poll inertia likely kicks in and keeps Ohio State above the Sooners, so fourth or fifth is most likely.

Projection: 5th

