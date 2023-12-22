Oklahoma football picks up a commitment from North Texas transfer OL Febechi Nwaiwu

NORMAN — OU added some experience to its offensive line Friday, picking up a commitment from North Texas transfer Febechi Nwaiwu.

Nwaiwu has started 20 games over the last two seasons for the Mean Green.

He started the first seven games this season before missing two due. He broke back into the starting lineup in the season finale.

Nwaiwu, who has two seasons of eligibility remaining, was named to the third-team All-American Athletic Conference after earning third-team All-Conference USA honors as a redshirt freshman in 2022.

Nwaiwu is the sixth transfer to join the Sooners since the end of the season, and the second offensive lineman. He joins Michigan State transfer Spencer Brown.

Nwaiwu figures to be in the mix for a starting guard spot next season as OU has to replace starters McKade Mettauer and Cayden Green at the spots.

