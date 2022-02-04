Oklahoma football’s official recruiting class after national signing day 2022
The Oklahoma Sooners put together one of the eight best recruiting classes in the country through national signing day. The declarations of the Sooners’ demise was greatly exaggerated as Brent Venables and his staff has breathed new life into a program that had struggled to maintain its top spot in the Big 12 over the last couple of years. That ultimately led to missing the Big 12 title game altogether in 2021.
Unlike other major college programs that experienced a coaching change, the Sooners were able to create positive momentum heading into the spring despite the coaching change.
The Sooners are the only team in the top 10 without a five-star recruit. While it would be nice to land Josh Conerly or Lebbeus Overton in the 2022 cycle, the teams high ranking in the cycle reveals just how good their four and three-star players are.
The Sooners have several incoming freshman that could come in and earn an opportunity right out of the gate. A top eight class is nothing to sneeze at and it speaks to the tremendous talent of the players and the work done by the coaching staff to get the guys on board.
As we continue our look at national signing day, here are where the Sooners 21 incoming freshman rank across the four major recruiting services; 247Sports, On3, Rivals, and ESPN.
Gentry Williams, CB (Tulsa, OK)
Tulsa Booker T. Washington’s Gentry Williams announced his verbal commitment to OU in August. Bryan Terry, The Oklahoman
Final Recruiting Rankings
Recruiting Service
Star Rating
National Ranking
Position Ranking
State Ranking
247Sports
****
93
11
1
On3
****
77
9
1
Rivals
****
148
8
2
ESPN
****
52
4 (ATH)
1
Gavin Sawchuk, RB (Littleton, CO)
"My mantra has always been to have zero regrets in life. Everything I do at one speed, I go all-out." #SNHABD #BoomerSooner Ready to Roll! pic.twitter.com/UscSkpivoj
— Gavin Sawchuk (@G27football) January 28, 2022
Final Recruiting Rankings
Recruiting Service
Star Rating
National Ranking
Position Ranking
State Ranking
247Sports
****
98
7
1
On3
****
133
7
1
Rivals
****
133
10
1
ESPN
****
60
4
1
Jovantae Barnes, RB (Las Vegas, NV)
Feels great to be a Sooner #Committed 😁 pic.twitter.com/v8FrFAAm6V
— Jovantae Barnes (@vontaeeb) January 2, 2022
Final Recruiting Rankings
Recruiting Service
Star Rating
National Ranking
Position Ranking
State Ranking
247Sports
****
115
10
3
On3
****
117
6
4
Rivals
****
85
3
2
ESPN
****
93
7
3
Robert Spears-Jenning, S (Broken Arrow, OK)
I would first like to let all the guys that came in with me that i am thankful for all of them wishing me a happy bday and also building a brotherhood with me. Next I’m officially 18😁 pic.twitter.com/ksqX72i17W
— RSJ🖤 (@RobertJ3nnings) January 25, 2022
Final Recruiting Rankings
Recruiting Service
Star Rating
National Ranking
Position Ranking
State Ranking
247Sports
****
130
11
4
On3
****
161
14
4
Rivals
****
175
11
4
ESPN
****
107
10
3
Jake Taylor, OT (Las Vegas, NV)
Bishop Gorman fullback Jake Taylor (79) dives into the end zone over McQueen defensive lineman Similati Pasina (79) during the first half of their Class 5A football state championship game at Allegiant Stadium on Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal).
Final Recruiting Rankings
Recruiting Service
Star Rating
National Ranking
Position Ranking
State Ranking
247Sports
****
138
13
4
On3
****
93
9
2
Rivals
****
143
13
4
ESPN
****
197
18
4
Jaran Kanak, ATH (Hays, KS)
#NewProfilePic pic.twitter.com/MG38V7IUKJ
— ✞ Jaren Kanak ✞ (@KanakJaren) January 6, 2022
Final Recruiting Rankings
Recruiting Service
Star Rating
National Ranking
Position Ranking
State Ranking
247Sports
****
155
6
1
On3
****
153
13
1
Rivals
****
N/A
22
1
ESPN
****
131
15
1
Kobie McKinzie, LB (Lubbock, TX)
Wylie running back Malachi Daniels is double-teamed by Lubbock Cooper defensive back Callan Ritz (bottom) and linebacker Kobie McKinzie during Friday’s game at Hugh Sandifer Stadium Oct. 29, 2021. Final score was 38-10, Lubbock Cooper. Ronald W. Erdrich/Reporter-News / USA TODAY NETWORK
Final Recruiting Rankings
Recruiting Service
Star Rating
National Ranking
Position Ranking
State Ranking
247Sports
****
163
16
25
On3
****
229
23
39
Rivals
****
171
6
26
ESPN
****
90
3
18
Nick Evers, QB (Flower Mound, TX)
🚨NIL Partnership Alert 🚨
Hoping to impact kids meaningfully by having 100% of the proceeds go to Make-A-Wish!
If you feel lead, join me at: https://t.co/pKHJ6dzAWS or https://t.co/e8TOrMR2HR pic.twitter.com/JZwq0Ci1l7
— nicco (@NickEvers12) January 5, 2022
Final Recruiting Rankings
Recruiting Service
Star Rating
National Ranking
Position Ranking
State Ranking
247Sports
****
169
9
27
On3
****
128
8
22
Rivals
****
243
4
37
ESPN
****
165
7
28
Jayden Gibson, WR (Winter Garden, FL)
10 days until norman , trust me we gone be more than straight.📍 pic.twitter.com/yWKdRjN2TH
— Jayden Gibson (@TheJaydenGibson) January 5, 2022
Final Recruiting Rankings
Recruiting Service
Star Rating
National Ranking
Position Ranking
State Ranking
247Sports
****
178
26
22
On3
****
134
24
17
Rivals
****
58
10
10
ESPN
****
273
36
33
Nicholas Anderson, WR (Katy, TX)
Oklahoma WR signee Nicholas Anderson on sticking with the Sooners. 🗣️
"It's not about the coach, i's about the program. And I really believe in that."#OUDNA | #ChampU22
[📽️ via @vypehouston]pic.twitter.com/P1TT7m5Gyw
— 𝕆𝕂𝕃𝔸ℍ𝕆𝕄𝔸-𝕍𝕊-𝕋ℍ𝔼 𝕎𝕆ℝ𝕃𝔻 (@soonergridiron) December 15, 2021
Final Recruiting Rankings
Recruiting Service
Star Rating
National Ranking
Position Ranking
State Ranking
247Sports
****
234
35
37
On3
****
191
30
33
Rivals
***
N/A
68
63
ESPN
****
100
15
20
Jacob Sexton, OT (Edmond, OK)
Glad to say that I have officially signed to OU!! BOOMER SOONER!!#SoonerNation pic.twitter.com/bEzhbMnFXb
— JACOB SEXTON7️⃣3️⃣ (@Jacob_Sexton_) December 15, 2021
Final Recruiting Rankings
Recruiting Service
Star Rating
National Ranking
Position Ranking
State Ranking
247Sports
****
248
18
6
On3
****
238
16
5
Rivals
****
222
21
6
ESPN
****
254
22
6
Gracen Halton, DL (San Diego, CA)
BOOMERRSOONERRR 🔴 !!! #ALLGLORYTOGOD #HORNSDOWN @OU_Football pic.twitter.com/nYnchhqN49
— Gracen Halton (@GracenHalton1) February 2, 2022
Final Recruiting Rankings
Recruiting Service
Star Rating
National Ranking
Position Ranking
State Ranking
247Sports
****
258
35
22
On3
****
254
29
19
Rivals
****
N/A
20
19
ESPN
****
264
24
18
Kip Lewis, LB (Carthage, TX)
The MAN makes the BRAND!!!!#OUDNA @OU_Football very wise words from my dawg Coach V…. BOOMER SOONER pic.twitter.com/lozHX4LhxA
— Kip Lewis (@KipLewis9) December 9, 2021
Final Recruiting Rankings
Recruiting Service
Star Rating
National Ranking
Position Ranking
State Ranking
247Sports
****
264
25
42
On3
****
292
31
47
Rivals
****
192
15
29
ESPN
****
N/A
37
67
Jayden Rowe, CB (Tulsa, OK)
Proud of you boss ❤️@PatrickFields24 pic.twitter.com/bxateqYMi0
— Jro ¹¹ (@TheJaydenRowe) December 19, 2021
Final Recruiting Rankings
Recruiting Service
Star Rating
National Ranking
Position Ranking
State Ranking
247Sports
****
311
34
7
On3
****
262
27
6
Rivals
****
N/A
34
10
ESPN
***
N/A
43
11
Kaden Helms, TE (Bellevue, NE)
And just like that… 📍 pic.twitter.com/U3keVGqAXN
— Kaden Helms (@KadenJHelms) January 16, 2022
Final Recruiting Rankings
Recruiting Service
Star Rating
National Ranking
Position Ranking
State Ranking
247Sports
****
331
16
3
On3
****
231
10
2
Rivals
****
N/A
16
2
ESPN
****
N/A
10
3
Kevonte Henry, EDGE (Lawndale, CA)
Committed Blessed💯⭕️ pic.twitter.com/w3g0zuBGBW
— Kevonte Fatutoa Henry (@FatutoaH) February 3, 2022
Final Recruiting Rankings
Recruiting Service
Star Rating
National Ranking
Position Ranking
State Ranking
247Sports
***
396
33
30
On3
****
264
27
21
Rivals
***
N/A
33
36
ESPN
***
N/A
47
45
R Mason Thomas, EDGE (Ft. Lauderdale, FL)
🚨BREAKING🚨 Four-star EDGE R Mason Thomas has FLIPPED from Iowa State to Oklahoma #BoomerSooner
Story: https://t.co/m4uNcnwbWQ pic.twitter.com/BYvIAb7yzp
— On3 Recruits (@On3Recruits) February 2, 2022
Final Recruiting Rankings
Recruiting Service
Star Rating
National Ranking
Position Ranking
State Ranking
247Sports
***
411
34
52
On3
****
285
28
31
Rivals
***
N/A
34
79
ESPN
***
N/A
67
119
Jason Llewellyn, TE (Aledo, TX)
Thank you God! pic.twitter.com/pyNhjweNrU
— Jason Llewellyn (@Jasonllew89) January 22, 2022
Final Recruiting Rankings
Recruiting Service
Star Rating
National Ranking
Position Ranking
State Ranking
247Sports
***
432
21
63
On3
***
460
24
75
Rivals
****
N/A
12
43
ESPN
****
N/A
13
60
Jamarrien Burt, ATH (Ocala, FL)
Boomer Sooner ❤️🤍 Let’s go 🔥🔥 https://t.co/Ty3BQX2pyx
— Jamarrien burt (@DaRealBurt23) February 2, 2022
Final Recruiting Rankings
Recruiting Service
Star Rating
National Ranking
Position Ranking
State Ranking
247Sports
***
471
28
60
On3
***
454
43
59
Rivals
***
N/A
55
75
ESPN
***
N/A
52
48
Cedric Roberts, DL (Pflugerville, TX)
#ATGT COMMITTED!! @CoachThibbs @CoachNoon45 @Rivalsfbcamps @FlxAtx @LincolnRiley @HawkNationHHS pic.twitter.com/50FSiJ18gC
— big freak🗣 (@Big_cedy) July 28, 2021
Final Recruiting Rankings
Recruiting Service
Star Rating
National Ranking
Position Ranking
State Ranking
247Sports
***
598
85
90
On3
***
630
69
95
Rivals
***
N/A
35
65
ESPN
***
N/A
55
103
Alton Tarber, DL (Deerfield Beach, FL)
1000%committed🔴⚪️ #BoomerSooner pic.twitter.com/0p39YdKmYu
— Dr3am.chas3r (@TarberIv) December 14, 2021
Final Recruiting Rankings
Recruiting Service
Star Rating
National Ranking
Position Ranking
State Ranking
247Sports
***
N/A
141
150
On3
***
1131
122
147
Rivals
***
N/A
52
N/A
ESPN
***
N/A
100
182
1
1