Oklahoma football’s official recruiting class after national signing day 2022

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
John Williams
·8 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oklahoma Sooners
    Oklahoma Sooners
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|

The Oklahoma Sooners put together one of the eight best recruiting classes in the country through national signing day. The declarations of the Sooners’ demise was greatly exaggerated as Brent Venables and his staff has breathed new life into a program that had struggled to maintain its top spot in the Big 12 over the last couple of years. That ultimately led to missing the Big 12 title game altogether in 2021.

Unlike other major college programs that experienced a coaching change, the Sooners were able to create positive momentum heading into the spring despite the coaching change.

The Sooners are the only team in the top 10 without a five-star recruit. While it would be nice to land Josh Conerly or Lebbeus Overton in the 2022 cycle, the teams high ranking in the cycle reveals just how good their four and three-star players are.

The Sooners have several incoming freshman that could come in and earn an opportunity right out of the gate. A top eight class is nothing to sneeze at and it speaks to the tremendous talent of the players and the work done by the coaching staff to get the guys on board.

As we continue our look at national signing day, here are where the Sooners 21 incoming freshman rank across the four major recruiting services; 247Sports, On3, Rivals, and ESPN.

Gentry Williams, CB (Tulsa, OK)

Tulsa Booker T. Washington’s Gentry Williams announced his verbal commitment to OU in August. Bryan Terry, The Oklahoman

Final Recruiting Rankings

Recruiting Service

Star Rating

National Ranking

Position Ranking

State Ranking

247Sports

****

93

11

1

On3

****

77

9

1

Rivals

****

148

8

2

ESPN

****

52

4 (ATH)

1

Gavin Sawchuk, RB (Littleton, CO)

Final Recruiting Rankings

Recruiting Service

Star Rating

National Ranking

Position Ranking

State Ranking

247Sports

****

98

7

1

On3

****

133

7

1

Rivals

****

133

10

1

ESPN

****

60

4

1

Jovantae Barnes, RB (Las Vegas, NV)

Final Recruiting Rankings

Recruiting Service

Star Rating

National Ranking

Position Ranking

State Ranking

247Sports

****

115

10

3

On3

****

117

6

4

Rivals

****

85

3

2

ESPN

****

93

7

3

Robert Spears-Jenning, S (Broken Arrow, OK)

Final Recruiting Rankings

Recruiting Service

Star Rating

National Ranking

Position Ranking

State Ranking

247Sports

****

130

11

4

On3

****

161

14

4

Rivals

****

175

11

4

ESPN

****

107

10

3

Jake Taylor, OT (Las Vegas, NV)

Bishop Gorman fullback Jake Taylor (79) dives into the end zone over McQueen defensive lineman Similati Pasina (79) during the first half of their Class 5A football state championship game at Allegiant Stadium on Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal).

Final Recruiting Rankings

Recruiting Service

Star Rating

National Ranking

Position Ranking

State Ranking

247Sports

****

138

13

4

On3

****

93

9

2

Rivals

****

143

13

4

ESPN

****

197

18

4

Jaran Kanak, ATH (Hays, KS)

Final Recruiting Rankings

Recruiting Service

Star Rating

National Ranking

Position Ranking

State Ranking

247Sports

****

155

6

1

On3

****

153

13

1

Rivals

****

N/A

22

1

ESPN

****

131

15

1

Kobie McKinzie, LB (Lubbock, TX)

Wylie running back Malachi Daniels is double-teamed by Lubbock Cooper defensive back Callan Ritz (bottom) and linebacker Kobie McKinzie during Friday’s game at Hugh Sandifer Stadium Oct. 29, 2021. Final score was 38-10, Lubbock Cooper. Ronald W. Erdrich/Reporter-News / USA TODAY NETWORK

Final Recruiting Rankings

Recruiting Service

Star Rating

National Ranking

Position Ranking

State Ranking

247Sports

****

163

16

25

On3

****

229

23

39

Rivals

****

171

6

26

ESPN

****

90

3

18

Nick Evers, QB (Flower Mound, TX)

Final Recruiting Rankings

Recruiting Service

Star Rating

National Ranking

Position Ranking

State Ranking

247Sports

****

169

9

27

On3

****

128

8

22

Rivals

****

243

4

37

ESPN

****

165

7

28

Jayden Gibson, WR (Winter Garden, FL)

Final Recruiting Rankings

Recruiting Service

Star Rating

National Ranking

Position Ranking

State Ranking

247Sports

****

178

26

22

On3

****

134

24

17

Rivals

****

58

10

10

ESPN

****

273

36

33

Nicholas Anderson, WR (Katy, TX)

Final Recruiting Rankings

Recruiting Service

Star Rating

National Ranking

Position Ranking

State Ranking

247Sports

****

234

35

37

On3

****

191

30

33

Rivals

***

N/A

68

63

ESPN

****

100

15

20

Jacob Sexton, OT (Edmond, OK)

Final Recruiting Rankings

Recruiting Service

Star Rating

National Ranking

Position Ranking

State Ranking

247Sports

****

248

18

6

On3

****

238

16

5

Rivals

****

222

21

6

ESPN

****

254

22

6

Gracen Halton, DL (San Diego, CA)

Final Recruiting Rankings

Recruiting Service

Star Rating

National Ranking

Position Ranking

State Ranking

247Sports

****

258

35

22

On3

****

254

29

19

Rivals

****

N/A

20

19

ESPN

****

264

24

18

Kip Lewis, LB (Carthage, TX)

Final Recruiting Rankings

Recruiting Service

Star Rating

National Ranking

Position Ranking

State Ranking

247Sports

****

264

25

42

On3

****

292

31

47

Rivals

****

192

15

29

ESPN

****

N/A

37

67

Jayden Rowe, CB (Tulsa, OK)

Final Recruiting Rankings

Recruiting Service

Star Rating

National Ranking

Position Ranking

State Ranking

247Sports

****

311

34

7

On3

****

262

27

6

Rivals

****

N/A

34

10

ESPN

***

N/A

43

11

Kaden Helms, TE (Bellevue, NE)

Final Recruiting Rankings

Recruiting Service

Star Rating

National Ranking

Position Ranking

State Ranking

247Sports

****

331

16

3

On3

****

231

10

2

Rivals

****

N/A

16

2

ESPN

****

N/A

10

3

Kevonte Henry, EDGE (Lawndale, CA)

Final Recruiting Rankings

Recruiting Service

Star Rating

National Ranking

Position Ranking

State Ranking

247Sports

***

396

33

30

On3

****

264

27

21

Rivals

***

N/A

33

36

ESPN

***

N/A

47

45

R Mason Thomas, EDGE (Ft. Lauderdale, FL)

Final Recruiting Rankings

Recruiting Service

Star Rating

National Ranking

Position Ranking

State Ranking

247Sports

***

411

34

52

On3

****

285

28

31

Rivals

***

N/A

34

79

ESPN

***

N/A

67

119

Jason Llewellyn, TE (Aledo, TX)

Final Recruiting Rankings

Recruiting Service

Star Rating

National Ranking

Position Ranking

State Ranking

247Sports

***

432

21

63

On3

***

460

24

75

Rivals

****

N/A

12

43

ESPN

****

N/A

13

60

Jamarrien Burt, ATH (Ocala, FL)

Final Recruiting Rankings

Recruiting Service

Star Rating

National Ranking

Position Ranking

State Ranking

247Sports

***

471

28

60

On3

***

454

43

59

Rivals

***

N/A

55

75

ESPN

***

N/A

52

48

Cedric Roberts, DL (Pflugerville, TX)

Final Recruiting Rankings

Recruiting Service

Star Rating

National Ranking

Position Ranking

State Ranking

247Sports

***

598

85

90

On3

***

630

69

95

Rivals

***

N/A

35

65

ESPN

***

N/A

55

103

Alton Tarber, DL (Deerfield Beach, FL)

Final Recruiting Rankings

Recruiting Service

Star Rating

National Ranking

Position Ranking

State Ranking

247Sports

***

N/A

141

150

On3

***

1131

122

147

Rivals

***

N/A

52

N/A

ESPN

***

N/A

100

182

1

1

Recommended Stories