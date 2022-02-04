Oklahoma football’s official recruiting class after national signing day 2022

The Oklahoma Sooners put together one of the eight best recruiting classes in the country through national signing day. The declarations of the Sooners’ demise was greatly exaggerated as Brent Venables and his staff has breathed new life into a program that had struggled to maintain its top spot in the Big 12 over the last couple of years. That ultimately led to missing the Big 12 title game altogether in 2021.

Unlike other major college programs that experienced a coaching change, the Sooners were able to create positive momentum heading into the spring despite the coaching change.

The Sooners are the only team in the top 10 without a five-star recruit. While it would be nice to land Josh Conerly or Lebbeus Overton in the 2022 cycle, the teams high ranking in the cycle reveals just how good their four and three-star players are.

The Sooners have several incoming freshman that could come in and earn an opportunity right out of the gate. A top eight class is nothing to sneeze at and it speaks to the tremendous talent of the players and the work done by the coaching staff to get the guys on board.

As we continue our look at national signing day, here are where the Sooners 21 incoming freshman rank across the four major recruiting services; 247Sports, On3, Rivals, and ESPN.

Gentry Williams, CB (Tulsa, OK)

Tulsa Booker T. Washington’s Gentry Williams announced his verbal commitment to OU in August. Bryan Terry, The Oklahoman

Final Recruiting Rankings

Recruiting Service Star Rating National Ranking Position Ranking State Ranking 247Sports **** 93 11 1 On3 **** 77 9 1 Rivals **** 148 8 2 ESPN **** 52 4 (ATH) 1

Gavin Sawchuk, RB (Littleton, CO)

"My mantra has always been to have zero regrets in life. Everything I do at one speed, I go all-out." #SNHABD #BoomerSooner Ready to Roll! pic.twitter.com/UscSkpivoj — Gavin Sawchuk (@G27football) January 28, 2022

Final Recruiting Rankings

Recruiting Service Star Rating National Ranking Position Ranking State Ranking 247Sports **** 98 7 1 On3 **** 133 7 1 Rivals **** 133 10 1 ESPN **** 60 4 1

Jovantae Barnes, RB (Las Vegas, NV)

Feels great to be a Sooner #Committed 😁 pic.twitter.com/v8FrFAAm6V — Jovantae Barnes (@vontaeeb) January 2, 2022

Final Recruiting Rankings

Recruiting Service Star Rating National Ranking Position Ranking State Ranking 247Sports **** 115 10 3 On3 **** 117 6 4 Rivals **** 85 3 2 ESPN **** 93 7 3

Robert Spears-Jenning, S (Broken Arrow, OK)

I would first like to let all the guys that came in with me that i am thankful for all of them wishing me a happy bday and also building a brotherhood with me. Next I’m officially 18😁 pic.twitter.com/ksqX72i17W — RSJ🖤 (@RobertJ3nnings) January 25, 2022

Final Recruiting Rankings

Recruiting Service Star Rating National Ranking Position Ranking State Ranking 247Sports **** 130 11 4 On3 **** 161 14 4 Rivals **** 175 11 4 ESPN **** 107 10 3

Jake Taylor, OT (Las Vegas, NV)

Bishop Gorman fullback Jake Taylor (79) dives into the end zone over McQueen defensive lineman Similati Pasina (79) during the first half of their Class 5A football state championship game at Allegiant Stadium on Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal).

Final Recruiting Rankings

Recruiting Service Star Rating National Ranking Position Ranking State Ranking 247Sports **** 138 13 4 On3 **** 93 9 2 Rivals **** 143 13 4 ESPN **** 197 18 4

Jaran Kanak, ATH (Hays, KS)

Final Recruiting Rankings

Recruiting Service Star Rating National Ranking Position Ranking State Ranking 247Sports **** 155 6 1 On3 **** 153 13 1 Rivals **** N/A 22 1 ESPN **** 131 15 1

Kobie McKinzie, LB (Lubbock, TX)

Wylie running back Malachi Daniels is double-teamed by Lubbock Cooper defensive back Callan Ritz (bottom) and linebacker Kobie McKinzie during Friday’s game at Hugh Sandifer Stadium Oct. 29, 2021. Final score was 38-10, Lubbock Cooper. Ronald W. Erdrich/Reporter-News / USA TODAY NETWORK

Final Recruiting Rankings

Recruiting Service Star Rating National Ranking Position Ranking State Ranking 247Sports **** 163 16 25 On3 **** 229 23 39 Rivals **** 171 6 26 ESPN **** 90 3 18

Nick Evers, QB (Flower Mound, TX)

🚨NIL Partnership Alert 🚨 Hoping to impact kids meaningfully by having 100% of the proceeds go to Make-A-Wish! If you feel lead, join me at: https://t.co/pKHJ6dzAWS or https://t.co/e8TOrMR2HR pic.twitter.com/JZwq0Ci1l7 — nicco (@NickEvers12) January 5, 2022

Final Recruiting Rankings

Recruiting Service Star Rating National Ranking Position Ranking State Ranking 247Sports **** 169 9 27 On3 **** 128 8 22 Rivals **** 243 4 37 ESPN **** 165 7 28

Jayden Gibson, WR (Winter Garden, FL)

10 days until norman , trust me we gone be more than straight.📍 pic.twitter.com/yWKdRjN2TH — Jayden Gibson (@TheJaydenGibson) January 5, 2022

Final Recruiting Rankings

Recruiting Service Star Rating National Ranking Position Ranking State Ranking 247Sports **** 178 26 22 On3 **** 134 24 17 Rivals **** 58 10 10 ESPN **** 273 36 33

Nicholas Anderson, WR (Katy, TX)

Oklahoma WR signee Nicholas Anderson on sticking with the Sooners. 🗣️ "It's not about the coach, i's about the program. And I really believe in that."#OUDNA | #ChampU22 [📽️ via @vypehouston]pic.twitter.com/P1TT7m5Gyw — 𝕆𝕂𝕃𝔸ℍ𝕆𝕄𝔸-𝕍𝕊-𝕋ℍ𝔼 𝕎𝕆ℝ𝕃𝔻 (@soonergridiron) December 15, 2021

Final Recruiting Rankings

Recruiting Service Star Rating National Ranking Position Ranking State Ranking 247Sports **** 234 35 37 On3 **** 191 30 33 Rivals *** N/A 68 63 ESPN **** 100 15 20

Jacob Sexton, OT (Edmond, OK)

Glad to say that I have officially signed to OU!! BOOMER SOONER!!#SoonerNation pic.twitter.com/bEzhbMnFXb — JACOB SEXTON7️⃣3️⃣ (@Jacob_Sexton_) December 15, 2021

Final Recruiting Rankings

Recruiting Service Star Rating National Ranking Position Ranking State Ranking 247Sports **** 248 18 6 On3 **** 238 16 5 Rivals **** 222 21 6 ESPN **** 254 22 6

Gracen Halton, DL (San Diego, CA)

Final Recruiting Rankings

Recruiting Service Star Rating National Ranking Position Ranking State Ranking 247Sports **** 258 35 22 On3 **** 254 29 19 Rivals **** N/A 20 19 ESPN **** 264 24 18

Kip Lewis, LB (Carthage, TX)

The MAN makes the BRAND!!!!#OUDNA @OU_Football very wise words from my dawg Coach V…. BOOMER SOONER pic.twitter.com/lozHX4LhxA — Kip Lewis (@KipLewis9) December 9, 2021

Final Recruiting Rankings

Recruiting Service Star Rating National Ranking Position Ranking State Ranking 247Sports **** 264 25 42 On3 **** 292 31 47 Rivals **** 192 15 29 ESPN **** N/A 37 67

Jayden Rowe, CB (Tulsa, OK)

Final Recruiting Rankings

Recruiting Service Star Rating National Ranking Position Ranking State Ranking 247Sports **** 311 34 7 On3 **** 262 27 6 Rivals **** N/A 34 10 ESPN *** N/A 43 11

Kaden Helms, TE (Bellevue, NE)

And just like that… 📍 pic.twitter.com/U3keVGqAXN — Kaden Helms (@KadenJHelms) January 16, 2022

Final Recruiting Rankings

Recruiting Service Star Rating National Ranking Position Ranking State Ranking 247Sports **** 331 16 3 On3 **** 231 10 2 Rivals **** N/A 16 2 ESPN **** N/A 10 3

Kevonte Henry, EDGE (Lawndale, CA)

Final Recruiting Rankings

Recruiting Service Star Rating National Ranking Position Ranking State Ranking 247Sports *** 396 33 30 On3 **** 264 27 21 Rivals *** N/A 33 36 ESPN *** N/A 47 45

R Mason Thomas, EDGE (Ft. Lauderdale, FL)

🚨BREAKING🚨 Four-star EDGE R Mason Thomas has FLIPPED from Iowa State to Oklahoma #BoomerSooner Story: https://t.co/m4uNcnwbWQ pic.twitter.com/BYvIAb7yzp — On3 Recruits (@On3Recruits) February 2, 2022

Final Recruiting Rankings

Recruiting Service Star Rating National Ranking Position Ranking State Ranking 247Sports *** 411 34 52 On3 **** 285 28 31 Rivals *** N/A 34 79 ESPN *** N/A 67 119

Jason Llewellyn, TE (Aledo, TX)

Final Recruiting Rankings

Recruiting Service Star Rating National Ranking Position Ranking State Ranking 247Sports *** 432 21 63 On3 *** 460 24 75 Rivals **** N/A 12 43 ESPN **** N/A 13 60

Jamarrien Burt, ATH (Ocala, FL)

Boomer Sooner ❤️🤍 Let’s go 🔥🔥 https://t.co/Ty3BQX2pyx — Jamarrien burt (@DaRealBurt23) February 2, 2022

Final Recruiting Rankings

Recruiting Service Star Rating National Ranking Position Ranking State Ranking 247Sports *** 471 28 60 On3 *** 454 43 59 Rivals *** N/A 55 75 ESPN *** N/A 52 48

Cedric Roberts, DL (Pflugerville, TX)

Final Recruiting Rankings

Recruiting Service Star Rating National Ranking Position Ranking State Ranking 247Sports *** 598 85 90 On3 *** 630 69 95 Rivals *** N/A 35 65 ESPN *** N/A 55 103

Alton Tarber, DL (Deerfield Beach, FL)

Final Recruiting Rankings

Recruiting Service Star Rating National Ranking Position Ranking State Ranking 247Sports *** N/A 141 150 On3 *** 1131 122 147 Rivals *** N/A 52 N/A ESPN *** N/A 100 182

