Oklahoma Football: Must have prospects for the 2024 recruiting class

We’ve reached the point of the offseason where fans are already worried about the 2024 recruiting class.

The Sooners have six commits so far and rank No. 38 on the team composite recruiting ranking. But if you ask some Sooner fans, the sky is falling, and the staff is epically failing this year.

I guess they don’t remember last season when Oklahoma recruiting took off in June, July and August. Based on number of commitments and number of blue-chip prospects, they’re ahead of schedule compared to the 2023 cycle.

Let’s take a look at the prospects Oklahoma must have in its 2024 recruiting cycle.

David Stone, DL

Stone comes in as a five-star defensive lineman and the No. 6 overall player in the country. With the Sooners heading to the SEC, the defensive line talent has to improve. Stone would be a big part of that.

Stone is from Del City, Oklahoma, but he plays at IMG Academy. He’s basically an in-state kid, and you can’t let those guys get away. He’s also important because if he does commit, it’s almost a guarantee other elite prospects would follow.

Williams Nwaneri, DL

That brings us to Nwaneri. Nwaneri is a five-star defensive lineman and the No. 3 player nationally.

As I mentioned with Stone, getting an elite defensive lineman is crucial for the new conference the Sooners are headed to.

If the Sooners can land both Nwaneri and Stone, it might be the best defensive line recruiting class at OU maybe ever. This will not be an easy battle. The Sooners lead over Tennessee and Georgia who aren’t going to go away easily.

But the signing of Nwaneri and Stone are program-changing signings.

Taylor Tatum, RB

BREAKING: Elite 2024 RB Taylor Tatum is down to 7️⃣ Schools! The 5’10 205 RB from Longview, TX is ranked as the No. 2 RB in the ‘24 Class Where Should He Go?👇🏽https://t.co/395qCF01eA pic.twitter.com/uYEvTl4n1Q — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) April 24, 2023

Tatum is an elite four-star running back and 31st overall prospect.

It just feels like Demarco Murray is going to start closing on these elite running backs.

Tatum plays with great patience, which helps him find the holes and burst through them.

With recent running back prospects choosing elsewhere, it feels like this is one the Sooners need to win, but fighting off USC and Michigan will be a tall task.

Nigel Smith II, DL

Forgot to add The Hidden Leaf Village but what y’all think? @Hayesfawcett3 pic.twitter.com/zLfKbqSH1F — Nigel Smith (@NigelSmith_25) May 8, 2023

Do you see the theme here? Nigel Smith is another talented defensive lineman who is a four-star and the No. 75 player overall.

You can never have too many talented defensive linemen, and Smith would add to that.

Oklahoma holds a lead here, but Ohio State and Penn State will not go away easily.

While it would be nice to land all three of Stone, Nwaneri and Smith, and it’s definitely possible, it feels as if the Sooners have to land two of the three. They can’t have an offseason of losing out on two of the three or all three. Now that would be a disaster.

Story originally appeared on Sooners Wire